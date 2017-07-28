Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Exchange Income Corp. stock has been under pressure this month as short-sellers questioned the monthly dividend’s sustainability. Insiders are taking the other side of the trade. In the week following the July 19 release of second-quarter earnings, 11 insiders have bought a total of $1.3-million worth of stock in the market. The buyers included former Manitoba premier Gary Filmon, who bought 2,000 shares on July 25. The company also restarted its buybacks, repurchasing 73,290 shares in the first three days of this week at an average price of $27.07.

