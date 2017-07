Interest rates are on the rise.

But the pace of the rate hikes is still painfully slow if you’re an interest-oriented investor. Even with the recent U.S. increases, we are still near historically low levels.

A recent presentation to institutional investors prepared by Excel Funds estimated that the yields on about 65 per cent of sovereign bonds from developed countries were less than 1 per cent. Only a handful yielded more than 2.5 per cent.