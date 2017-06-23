Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust's (D.UN-T) latest series of moves, which included cutting its distribution, "should lead to the conclusion of its strategic repositioning," says analyst Mark Rothschild.

The closing of announced asset sales is likely to continue through the end of 2017 and the REIT will enter 2018 with a significantly smaller and more focused portfolio. They key components of the announcement were:

