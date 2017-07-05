Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Home Capital Group Inc.'s (HCG-T) deal with Berkshire Hathaway has been a "funding fix" for the alternative lender and has helped stabilize it's situation, says Raymond James analyst Brenna Phelan.

"Home Capital Group is currently in the midst of rebuilding stakeholder confidence subsequent to a series of negative events which culminated in a confidence and liquidity crisis. While recent developments, including settlement with the OSC and sale of both commercial and residential mortgages have provided headline risk mitigation and onetime liquidity coupled with confidence in loan quality, respectively, the $153-million equity investment by Berkshire Hathaway, which has now closed, was the first significant step forward in obtaining the ongoing deposit funding that is critical to returning to profitability, in our view," the analyst said.

Report Typo/Error