Ongoing uncertainty over Barrick Gold's (ABX-T;ABX-N) 63.9 per cent interest in Acacia Mining has led BMO Capital Markets to downgrade Barrick to "market perform" from "outperform."

Acacia Mining (ACA-LON) "has been in an escalating dispute with the Tanzanian government that has led to the initial steps toward arbitration and now radical changes to the mining and tax law. ABX is increasingly being drawn into the discussion given its interest in ACA and the Tanzanian government's demand to negotiate directly with ABX," said analyst Andrew Kaip.

