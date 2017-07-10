Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Raymond James is "bullish" on the forest products and building materials sector "with strong fundamentals and lumber stock valuations generally ignoring potential for export duty reductions or negotiated settlement potential" as part of the Canada/U.S. softwood lumber dispute.Report Typo/Error
- Western Forest Products Inc$2.340.00(0.00%)
- Acadian Timber Corp$18.790.00(0.00%)
- CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd$6.240.00(0.00%)
- Canfor Corp$18.910.00(0.00%)
- Interfor Corp$17.620.00(0.00%)
- Norbord Inc$39.780.00(0.00%)
- Air Canada$19.750.00(0.00%)
- Cardinal Resources Ltd$0.000.00(--)
- Intel Corp$33.880.00(0.00%)
