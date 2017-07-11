Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Tuesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Gillian Livingston

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

While Desjardins Capital Markets has a positive view Cogeco Communications Inc.'s (CCA-T) acquisition of MetroCast's remaining U.S. cable business for $1.4-billion (U.S.), it has concerns about the valuation of Cogeco's stock.

The "MetroCast acquisition is value-enhancing but recent stock performance diminishes remaining upside potential," Desjardins analyst Maher Yaghi said.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Gillian Livingston on Twitter: @gilllivingston

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular