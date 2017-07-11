Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
While Desjardins Capital Markets has a positive view Cogeco Communications Inc.'s (CCA-T) acquisition of MetroCast's remaining U.S. cable business for $1.4-billion (U.S.), it has concerns about the valuation of Cogeco's stock.
The "MetroCast acquisition is value-enhancing but recent stock performance diminishes remaining upside potential," Desjardins analyst Maher Yaghi said.
