While Desjardins Capital Markets has a positive view Cogeco Communications Inc.'s (CCA-T) acquisition of MetroCast's remaining U.S. cable business for $1.4-billion (U.S.), it has concerns about the valuation of Cogeco's stock.
The "MetroCast acquisition is value-enhancing but recent stock performance diminishes remaining upside potential," Desjardins analyst Maher Yaghi said.
- Cogeco Communications Inc$82.090.00(0.00%)
- Updated July 10 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.