Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. (PJC.A-T) reported stronger-than-forecast first quarter results of 25 cents per share, higher than Desjardins Capital Markets' forecast, and it also beat the consensus of 23 cents a share.

As a result, analyst Keith Howlett kept his "hold" rating on the stock but boosted his target price to $21.50 from $21. The consensus is $20.55, according to Thomson Reuters.

