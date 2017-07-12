Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Gillian Livingston

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. (PJC.A-T) reported stronger-than-forecast first quarter results of 25 cents per share, higher than Desjardins Capital Markets' forecast, and it also beat the consensus of 23 cents a share.

As a result, analyst Keith Howlett kept his "hold" rating on the stock but boosted his target price to $21.50 from $21. The consensus is $20.55, according to Thomson Reuters.

