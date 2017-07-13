Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Shares of Snapchat parent Snap Inc. (SNAP-N) rose 2.6 per cent in premarket trading, rising from its lowest-ever close on Wednesday, after investment firm Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock, saying the recent pullback in the stock -- which was sparked by a downgrade earlier this week by Morgan Stanley, one of the company's IPO underwriters.Report Typo/Error
Follow @gilllivingstonon Twitter:
- Snap Inc$15.75+0.51(+3.35%)
- WestJet Airlines Ltd$25.26+0.18(+0.72%)
- Gildan Activewear Inc$29.91-0.61(-2.00%)
- Gildan Activewear Inc$38.11-0.73(-1.88%)
- Alimentation Couche Tard Inc$61.77-0.63(-1.01%)
- Updated July 13 10:42 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.