Third-quarter results from Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T) were "mostly in-line with expectations," but Desjardins Capital Markets has adjusted its forecasts for the company.
"We tweaked our forward estimates slightly to reflect a slightly better subscriber trend and increased capex guidance for FY18. While we continue to support the company's U.S. cable acquisition strategy, we see the stock as less compelling on a valuation basis at this time," said analyst Maher Yaghi.
