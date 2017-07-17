Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Monday's analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Gillian Livingston

The Globe and Mail

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Third-quarter results from Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T) were "mostly in-line with expectations," but Desjardins Capital Markets has adjusted its forecasts for the company.

"We tweaked our forward estimates slightly to reflect a slightly better subscriber trend and increased capex guidance for FY18. While we continue to support the company’s U.S. cable acquisition strategy, we see the stock as less compelling on a valuation basis at this time," said analyst Maher Yaghi.

Follow Gillian Livingston on Twitter: @gilllivingston

 

