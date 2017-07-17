Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Third-quarter results from Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T) were "mostly in-line with expectations," but Desjardins Capital Markets has adjusted its forecasts for the company.

"We tweaked our forward estimates slightly to reflect a slightly better subscriber trend and increased capex guidance for FY18. While we continue to support the company’s U.S. cable acquisition strategy, we see the stock as less compelling on a valuation basis at this time," said analyst Maher Yaghi.

