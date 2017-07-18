Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

After reporting strong subscriber growth in the second quarter, Canaccord Genuity increased its price target for streaming service Netflix Inc. (NFLX-Q).

"Netflix reported strong Q2 results, with record subscriber additions for Q2, and above-consensus subscriber growth guidance for Q3. In addition, management indicated an expectation that 2017 contribution profit from the international streaming business would be positive, which aligns well with last quarter's comments regarding a renewed focus on global profitability. The company's content strategy continues to deliver results, and we liken NFLX's apparent mentality around cash flow (spend as much as makes sense within a modest cash burn and leverage framework) to AMZN's mentality around profit (invest as much in fulfillment and international growth as possible while keeping margins close to zero). We therefore expect improving profitability to enable more (conservative) leverage and significant growth in original content spend over the next few years. As long as this continues to drive strong subscriber growth, we believe the stock can generally keep working despite a premium valuation," said analyst Michael Graham.

Report Typo/Error