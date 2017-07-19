Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Wednesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Gillian Livingston

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

BRP Inc. (DOO-T) announced the results of its Dutch auction and that's led Desjardins Capital Markets to raise its price target for the ski-doo and sea-doo maker.

"Based on the preliminary count, BRP expects to take up and pay for 8.6m shares at a price of $40.70 (Canadian), representing an aggregate purchase price of $350-million and 7.7 per cent of the number of total shares. We are adjusting our model accordingly, resulting in higher EPS and a higher target price. Following the auction, BRP still has  a strong balance sheet with net debt/ EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of 2.0 times (pro forma at the end of 2Q)," said analyst Benoit Poirier.

