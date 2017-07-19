Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

BRP Inc. (DOO-T) announced the results of its Dutch auction and that's led Desjardins Capital Markets to raise its price target for the ski-doo and sea-doo maker.

"Based on the preliminary count, BRP expects to take up and pay for 8.6m shares at a price of $40.70 (Canadian), representing an aggregate purchase price of $350-million and 7.7 per cent of the number of total shares. We are adjusting our model accordingly, resulting in higher EPS and a higher target price. Following the auction, BRP still has a strong balance sheet with net debt/ EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of 2.0 times (pro forma at the end of 2Q)," said analyst Benoit Poirier.

