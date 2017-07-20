Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Thursday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Gillian Livingston

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ-T) has signed an agreement with H10 Hotels for the sale of its minority 35-per-cent stake interest in Ocean Hotels for $190-million, which was higher than the $136-million expected by Desjardins Capital Markets analyst Benoit Poirier, "and implies a rich multiple of 11.6 times EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization]."

Follow Gillian Livingston on Twitter: @gilllivingston

 

