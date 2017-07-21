Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

After Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T) reported second quarter results that were mainly in-line with expectations, Desjardins Capital Markets raised its target price on the company.

"For 2Q17, Rogers reported financial results that were mostly in line, while operating metrics in wireless were above expectations and cable operating metrics were slightly below consensus. In his first quarter as Rogers’ CEO, Joe Natale did not present a significant shift in strategy. The company continues to deliver solid operational execution, but we believe the premium on the shares vs peers is currently not warranted given the above-average indebtedness and current lack of dividend growth," said analyst Maher Yaghi.

