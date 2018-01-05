Friday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

After drive-in restaurant operator Sonic Corp. (SONC-Q) reported mixed first quarter results, but beat earnings per share estimates, Canaccord Genuity boosted its price target for the stock.

On Thursday, Sonic reported mixed first quarter results "as comps fell slightly short of expectations but EPS exceeded estimates, aided by a favorable tax rate. For the positive, SSS [same-store sales]/traffic improved as the quarter progressed and SSS in the first three weeks of December were in the low single-digit positive territory. Also, SONC maintained its FY [fiscal year] guidance, excluding any impact from tax reform. While encouraged by the improving top-line trends, we remain on the sidelines given the recent run-up in the stock and as we look for greater evidence that the comp improvement is sustainable," Canaccord said.

Story continues below advertisement

"On an adjusted basis, SONC reported EPS of $0.30, above our forecast and the Street at $0.25. The upside versus our model was primarily driven by a better restaurant-level margin and a lower tax rate (about $0.04)."

Analyst Lynne Collier maintained her "hold" rating on the stock but increased her price target to $30 (U.S.) from $25. The median price target is $28, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Canaccord also raised its earnings per share estimates to incorporate the new U.S. tax reform, boosting its 2018 EPS estimate "to $1.55 (or $1.36 with a 35 per cent tax rate)." Its price target "based on 11.5 times our new '19 EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] estimate of $155.6-million."

**

Credit Suisse boosted its target price for Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU-N) after it announced that it, along with its institutional partners are buying Westinghouse Electric Co. from Toshiba Corp. for total $4.6-billion (U.S.) WEC is a leading supplier of infrastructure services to nuclear power plants, servicing over 50 per cent of plants worldwide.

"We believe this transaction is positive from both a strategic and financial perspective: (1) BBU is opportunistically acquiring an industryleading, non-cyclical business in the midst of a repositioning following challenges in its nuclear power plant construction business; (2) There is the potential to leverage Brookfield's broader infrastructure expertise to drive growth and improve efficiencies; (3) The core operations are profitable, generate recurring cash flows and potential cost reductions could add $205-million (U.S.) of EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] over the next several years. Furthermore, a combination of reactors coming back online and an increase in decommissioning could drive incremental revenue," said analyst Nick Stogdill.

He kept his "outperform" rating on the stock and raised his price target to $42 (U.S.) from $34. The median price target is $36.25.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"We value WEC at 9 times EV [enterprise value] /EBITDA (+$3 U.S. to our TP) and are increasing our 2018 EPS [earnings per share] by 11 per cent (to $3.15) to reflect the deal. Additionally, we are raising our valuation for GrafTech by $5 as we have increased conviction that above-trend graphite electrode prices ($7,500/mt for Q1/18) are sustainable beyond the next few quarters. We estimate BBU has $500-million to $650-million of capital available post-WEC which we do not incorporate in our NAV [net asset value] (+$1-$3). A key risk to our thesis is executing on the turnaround of "out-of-favour" businesses to achieve targeted returns (15-20 per cent)," the analyst said.

**

Raymond James is starting Nutrien Ltd.(NTR-N) with a "market perform" rating and a $60 (U.S.) price target following the merger of Agrium Inc. and Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan.

"While we continue to admire the synergistic merits of this "marriage of equals," our neutral rating reflects lingering near-term concerns over the broader nutrient cycle, together with recent momentum that's pushed NTR's valuation to the upper-end of our targeted range. We will continue to watch for a more attractive risk-adjusted entry-point," said analyst Steve Hansen.

"Notwithstanding our enthusiasm for Nutrien's value-creating opportunities, our cautious rating at this juncture is primarily rooted in our lackluster near-term view of NPK fundamentals. More specifically, we believe that the recent upturn/surge in several key benchmarks (and fertilizer-levered equities) presents a temporarily skewed risk-reward scenario that favours short-term patience, in our view. "

Credit Suisse initiated its rating on Nutrien at "neutral" with a target price of $53 (U.S.).

Story continues below advertisement

"In our view, "bigger is better" and we have confidence in NTR management's ability to execute on $500-million+ synergies (run-rate in about 2 years). However, we believe fertilizer profit expectations are well ahead of reality, rendering shares fairly valued. In the NT we expect euphoria re: equity investment sales, potential synergy upside, and seasonal fert price movements to support shares, but do not believe this is sustainable. Over the course of 2018, fertilizer headwinds as well as elevated investor expectations will likely weigh on share upside," said analyst Christopher Parkinson.

**

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO-N) has "announced it reached an agreement with Petrobras to amend and extend the Ocean Valor contract for two years keeping the rig on contract through 3Q20," and this has led Credit Suisse to raise its price target for the company.

"The dayrate (standby rate) from July, 2017, to September, 2018, has been lowered to $190,000 (U.S.) (from $455,000) with the two-year extension rate at $289,000 from September, 2018, to September, 2020. The extension nets revenue of about $90-million which points to an implied dayrate of $125,000. We estimate the updated contract having a negative NPV [net present value] but after adjusting for probable stacking costs we view the deal as NPV Neutral. We maintain our 'neutral' rating and raise our target price to $15 (from $13) which is about 10.5 times our 2018 EBITDA estimate. Our 2018 EPS estimate moves to -$0.63 from -$0.52. Risks include oil prices and E&P CAPEX," said analyst Gregory Lewis.

**

Canaccord Genuity is adjusting its price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH-N) as it looks at its 2019 estimates.

Analyst Kyle Rose kept his "hold" rating on the biomedical devices and services stock but raised his price target to $132 (U.S.) from $125. The median price target is $140.

"We are updating our model and valuation framework as we transition rollover to 2019 estimates. We have also tweaked our estimates to incorporate a more conservative 2018 revenue ramp and higher operating spend related to the quality/manufacturing remediation and sales channel incentives/investments. Our price target increases to $132 from $125 as we roll over to using 2019 estimates in our valuation framework."

**