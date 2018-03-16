Friday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

After farm and transportation equipment provider Cervus Equipment Corp. (CERV-T) reported solid first quarter results, Laurentian Bank analyst John Chu raised his rating on the stock.

"On the back of a modest Q4 beat, the company provided a positive farmer outlook for 2018, which we believe CERV can leverage going forward. The North American outlook for truck sales is very encouraging, as per PACCAR, which should result in higher sales for Peterbilt ONT (albeit low margins) and more importantly lead to more parts and service sales (high margin) for 2019 and beyond. This combined with a pullback in the stock, our modestly higher target price leads us to upgrade to a Buy, from Hold. We believe a continued positive ag outlook, plus an improving transportation outlook (both sales and operationally) and continued sustainability at its C&I segment should prove to be catalysts for the stock in 2018," he said.

He raised his rating from "hold" to "buy and increased his price target to $17.50 from $17.

"The higher target reflects our modestly higher forecast and our valuation period moving out one quarter (to 2019 EPS); our 11 times multiple remains unchanged. The stock is trading at about 10.5 times forward P/E, which is about a 19 per cent discount to its historical average of about 13.2 times, but should move higher if the company is able to show more consistency with its results going forward," he said.

With most of K-Bro Linen Inc.'s (KBL-T) capital expenditures dealt with, Laurentian Bank analyst Elizabeth Johnston upgraded her rating on the company.

"We are upgrading to 'Buy' (from 'Hold') and maintaining our $43 target price. This is based on 11 times 2019E EV [enterprise value]/EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] (previously 11.5 times 2018E/2019E). As we move into 2018, transition costs will remain a meaningful headwind on EBITDA margin; we believe that our forecast for 2019 is more reflective of the underlying value of the company and therefore we are moving to 2019 for our valuation period. We are decreasing our valuation multiple by 0.5 times to reflect uncertainty with respect to the total transition costs," she said.

"Overall, we have adjusted our EBITDA margin (including additional seasonality within the UK segment) and we have added an additional $1-million in transition costs in 2018 (total forecast of $3.3-million). Transition costs are subject to multiple inputs, some of which are not able to be estimated in advance (ex. training costs at the new facility, which will depend on employee retention rates)."

The median target price is $48, according to Zack's Investment Research.

