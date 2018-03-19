Monday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Raymond James is initiating coverage on Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME-N; ZYME-T) with a strong rating as it is in the early stages of making a drug that treats tumors.

"We are initiating coverage of Zymeworks Inc. with an 'Outperform' rating and an US$18 target price (High Risk/Speculation suitability, given ZYME's current stage of clinical development). Looking back at 2016, seven of the top 10 innovative drugs worldwide were biologics, six of which were antibody-related molecules. In our view, antibody-based therapeutics will continue to dominate modern medicine, with bispecific antibody development holding significant promise. With robust platform technologies which have garnered significant partner interest, in addition to a growing pipeline of wholly owned assets, we believe ZYME represents Canada's Mother Of All Biotechnology (M.O.A.B.) plays amongst the early stage opportunities," said analyst David Novak.

"To date, ZYME has inked deals with six major biopharmaceutical companies: Celgene, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, and JNJ. These partnerships in aggregate have the potential to generate $5.5-billion in non-dilutive milestone payments for the company. We expect new licensing deals in the short term, representing potential catalysts to drive ZYME shares higher," he said.

"ZYME's lead candidate, ZW25, is a bispecific anti-HER2 antibody which has generated preliminary evidence of anti-tumor efficacy. We believe ZW25 has the potential to become a best-in-class therapeutic, in time competing with Herceptin and Perjeta, two HER2 targeted therapies that generated 2017 sales of $7.2 bln and $2.3 bln, respectively. In 2018, we anticipate that ZYME will file an IND for its second clinical asset; a bispecific HER2 targeted antibody drug conjugate. Furthermore, we expect a pipeline reveal of non-HER2 targeting therapeutic candidates within oncology as well as broader therapeutic areas such as autoimmune disease and/or inflammation," he said.

"Our US$18 target is based on a probability adjusted, net present value, sum-ofthe-parts analysis. Specifically, our model attributes $8.45 of per share value to ZYME's lead clinical asset ZW25, $1.17 of per share value to ZYME's upcoming follow-on clinical asset ZW49, $4.80 of per share value from ZYME's strategic partnership and collaboration agreements and $3.10 of per share value in cash," he said.

The median price target is US$19, according to Zack's Investment Research.

CIBC remains positive on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) and has kept it high rating on the stock but lowered its price target.

AutoCanada enters 2018 with strong organic sales momentum, the capacity and appetite to make acquisitions, and numerous margin opportunities. While there is execution and macro risk, we view the risk/return balance as favourable and rate the stock Outperformer," said analyst Matt Bank.

"AutoCanada reported a mixed quarter, but the takeaway was net positive in our view. Sales vastly outperformed and the company is bullish on 2018. Margins were well behind, largely due to aggressive year-end clear-outs of used vehicles, which we expect to normalize," he said.

"New vehicle same-store sales growth was 16%, far ahead of both our 5 per cent forecast and industry numbers — and continuing the recovery since Q2. The company has several growth levers in 2018, which in our view outshine the pressure from a peak auto market potentially moderating. Improved head office support and a re-launched Ram Truck, among other factors, will help," he said.

"Acquisitions under CEO Steven Landry have been strategic and methodical; the only two last year were for new brands that developed clusters in major metropolitan areas. The company is aiming to pick up the pace to about five per year (we use this in our valuation), for which there is ample pipeline and balance sheet capacity. Continuing to use 8.5x EBITDA and 12x EPS (a tighter premium to U.S. peers than historical) on F2018, we generate a $26 price target (was $29). Looking out to F2019 implies >$30."

He kept his "outperformer" rating but cut his price target to $26 from $29. The median price target is $27.

**