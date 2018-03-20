Tuesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Desjardins Capital Markets has reduced its expectations for stock performance in the year ahead for the entire Canadian power and utilities sector to reflect rising interest rates. The sector in general has seen share prices move down this year in response to the upward trend in rates, and Desjardins is revising its cost of equity assumptions as a result.

"We maintain our neutral outlook for the sector and believe investors should focus on companies under coverage that have the strongest growth outlook and potential catalysts," Desjardins analyst Bill Cabel writes.

Independent power producers' stocks are down by 8.1 per cent year to date on average, largely as a result of rising rates, which are generally seen as a negative for valuations in high-dividend sectors.

"While accounting for this expectation ahead of the market would have been ideal, we had not done so and are now forced to play a bit of catch-up," Mr. Cabel said.

Since last adjusting cost of equity assumptions in mid-2016, Canadian rates have risen by more than 100 basis points, while the market is expecting up to four rate hikes this year. "At this point, we are incorporating a 50-basis-point increase in our cost of capital assumption across our coverage," the analyst said.

Stock target prices have declined by about 4 per cent as a result. For Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., in particular, the new implied one-year return called for a reduced stock rating, from "buy" to "hold," Mr. Cabel said.

The full list of target cuts is below:

Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. (AQN-T): Buy rating, target to $15.50 from $16

Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T): Buy rating, target to $27 from $28

Boralex Inc. (BLX-T): Buy rating, target to $25.50 from $26

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI-T): Buy rating, target to $23 from $24

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T): Buy rating, target to $15.25 from $16

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP-UN-T): Hold rating, target to $43.50 from $45

Transalta Renewables Inc. (RNW-T): Hold rating, target to $13.25 from $14.50

Crius Energy Trust (KWH-UN-T): Buy rating, target to $11 from $11.25

Valener Inc. (VNR-T): Hold rating, target to $22.50 from $23

**

Gibson Energy Inc.'s (GEI-T) disposition of its U.S. environmental services business segment for $125-million is a "good start" to the company's restructuring plans, Desjardins Capital Markets' analyst Justin Bouchard said. "We had previously noted a sales price midpoint of about $137.5-million so the disposition comes in a little below our number – but it is still a decent price."

CIBC also saw the deal as a positive, and upgraded Gibson's stock to "neutral" from "underperform," citing also the recent decline in share price. The stock is down by about 10 per cent year to date.

Gibson is planning on $275-million to $375-million in dispositions by 2019 – part of "a landmark restructuring of its business model," Mr. Bouchard said. "Overall, the deal … provides the company with some breathing room from a capital budget and dividend perspective."

Mr. Bouchard lowered his estimates for Gibson's 2018 and 2019 earnings to reflect the sale. He maintained a $21 price target and a "buy" rating. The average analyst price target on the stock is $19.50.

**

