Canadian bank stocks have barely budged since Warren Buffett announced last week his investment in Home Capital Group Inc., removing a concern that has lingered over Canada’s housing market and financial system for the past two months.
If Mr. Buffett can’t spark a rally in bank stocks, what will?
Here's one idea: The factors that have eroded the banks' return on equity, a key measure of profitability, over the past decade should stabilize this year and start edging higher.
