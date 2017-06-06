The book on small cap stocks is that they offer more risk with the potential for better returns than blue chips.
The reality over the past 10 years for small-capitalization stocks is more risk and worse returns. Investors did far better with blue chips than with smaller companies. Until global economic growth moves sustainably higher, this trend is likely to continue.Report Typo/Error
- Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF$31.26-0.01(-0.03%)
- Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF$32.56-0.06(-0.18%)
- iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF$22.790.00(0.00%)
- Updated June 6 11:40 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.