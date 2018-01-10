At midday: TSX flat as Corus, Klondex fall

Canada's main stock index sat slightly down in late-morning trade on Wednesday, pressured by slumps in media company Corus Entertainment Inc and miner Klondex Mines Ltd but buoyed by gains among other miners, financial stocks and some energy companies.

Corus fell 12 per cent to $9.71 after missing quarterly profit and revenue expectations due to a weak television advertising market.

Klondex lost 10.5 per cent to $2.63 after announcing it would pull back on operations at its True North project in Manitoba.

At 11:41 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.59 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 16,302.65.

The energy group climbed 0.6 percent, with Crescent Point Energy Corp rising 5.1 per cent to $11.00 as analysts at two banks increased their price targets on the stock following the release of the company's 2018 budget.

Oil prices hit fresh multi-year highs as OPEC-led production cuts and healthy demand helped to balance the market, but analysts warned of possible overheating.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 per cent. Those gains were led by gold miners boosting by higher bullion prices.

The financials group gained 0.4 per cent, with Manulife Financial Corp up 1.5 per cent at $27.0589.

The energy, materials and financials groups combine to account for roughly two-thirds of the index's weight.

Wall Street's major indexes fell on Wednesday, stalling the rally that marked the start of 2018, after a report that China is considering slowing its purchases of U.S. government debt.Bank stocks were largely favored as U.S. Treasury yields jumped to 10-month highs after Bloomberg reported the U.S. bond market was becoming less attractive for Beijing, one of the largest foreign holders of U.S. government debt.

The report weakened the dollar, which slipped 0.4 percent, while gold jumped to its highest in four months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 39.3 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 25,346.5 and the S&P 500 was down 5.27 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 2,746.02.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 29.08 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 7,134.49.

The CBOE Volatility index, a widely followed measure of market anxiety, rose to its highest level in more than a week at 10.41.

"We've had a tremendous run, mostly unabated since Trump's election in 2016 and with no volatility. If we do see a pullback, that's going to be a buying opportunity," said Michael Scanlon, managing director of Manulife Asset Management.

The S&P and the Nasdaq have closed at record highs on all days in 2018, on optimism over global growth and expectations of a strong quarterly earnings.

Wells Fargo and JPMorgan rose about 0.8 per cent each. The two largest U.S. lenders will kick off the fourth-quarter earnings season on Friday.

Earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to increase by 11.8 per cent, with biggest contribution from the energy sector, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"It will be the first time that Corporate America has the ability to talk about guidance that incorporates lower tax rates. It's going to be confusing and noisy but will be fascinating," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR in Boston.

Berkshire Hathaway rose 0.7 per cent after the conglomerate promoted two of its top executives, cementing their status as the most likely successors to Warren Buffett.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, led by a 1.6-per-cent fall in interest-rate sensitive real estate and 0.8- per-cent drop in utilities.

However, the Dow Jones Transport index, an indicator of economic activity, rose 0.6 per cent, boosted by airline stocks.

No.2 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp fell 0.12 per cent after its profit missed estimates due to a delay in the booking of a single large transaction.

Nordstrom was down about 7 per cent after the retailer reported holiday period same-store sales.

Nvidia slipped 0.5 per cent after the chipmaker said some of its chipsets have been affected by a memory corruption flaw.

Crude oil prices rose but backed away from multi-year highs on Wednesday after U.S. government data showed an increase in fuel inventories and a falloff in refining activity.

U.S. crude inventories fell 4.9 million barrels last week, more than the 3.9-million decline forecast, but bigger-than-expected builds in gasoline and fuel stocks offset that drawdown, the Energy Information Administration reported.

The market was also bolstered modestly by data showing a sharp decline in U.S. production last week that analysts say could have been the result of extreme cold temperatures across the United States to start the year.

"The lower draw in crude oil stocks, combined with the strong builds in product stocks is bearish news for prices. But market participants could also use the sharp drop in production as an excuse to buy," said Carsten Fritsch, oil analyst at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt, Germany.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $63.28 a barrel, up 33 cents. Earlier in the session, prices hit $63.67, their highest since Dec. 9, 2014.

Brent crude futures were at $69.02 a barrel, 20 cents above their last close. Brent earlier hit $69.37, its highest since May 2015.

A broad, global market rally, including stocks, has also been fueling investment into crude oil futures.

The oil market has been buoyant in the last several weeks, with U.S. crude futures at highs not seen since late 2014, and Brent crude less than $1 per barrel away from a milestone that would, too, be a high point since that same time.

Oil prices have risen more than 13 per cent since early December, and there are indications of overheating. Analysts warned that the market is ignoring U.S. production increases at its peril.

The rally has brought out some concerns that the market could overheat, especially as U.S. production is expected to rise to new records later in the year.