At the open: TSX falls as energy stocks pull back with oil

Canada's main stock index turned lower in early trade on Monday, with heavyweight energy stocks weighing as U.S. crude oil prices came off two-year highs.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.62 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 16,091.47 shortly after the open. Its energy group retreated 1.1 per cent.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday even as U.S. oil prices pulled back from a two-year high, as the greenback broadly extended recent losses.

At 8:56 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2681 to the greenback, or 78.86 U.S. cents, its strongest level of the session and up 0.2 per cent. It had gained 0.4 per cent last week.

The currency's weakest level was $1.2722.

The Bank of Canada is due to release its semi-annual Financial System Review on Tuesday, while currency strategists are also looking

Wall Street's main indexes were flat at the opening as declines in the shares of a handful of semiconductor producers outweighed gains for retail giants on Cyber Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.55 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 23,560.54. The S&P 500 gained 0.43 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 2,602.85. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.26 points, or 0 per cent, to 6,889.42

Hard-drive maker Western Digital slipped nearly 7 per cent in early trading after Morgan Stanley downgraded its stock to "equal-weight", citing deteriorating prices for some products and uncertainty over a joint venture with Toshiba Memory .

The decline came after South Korea's main KOSPI index fell 1.4 per cent following an analyst's report suggesting the memory chip "super cycle" would soon fade.

U.S. memory chip maker Micron Technology fell 4 per cent, while Broadcom, Marvell Technology and Intel were dipped around 0.7 per cent at the open.

Shares in Amazon, Target, Wal-Mart and Macy's by contrast all rose on the busiest day of the year for internet shopping, adding to gains for retail stocks on Friday.

"We're looking at a mixed bag," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"The market is looking at rest of the world and seeing it's a little bit soft, while the early read on holiday sales has been pretty good. So on the consumer side that's looking good."

Adobe said Cyber Monday is expected to drive $6.6 billion in internet sales, which would make it the largest U.S. online shopping day in history.

Oil prices fell on Monday, with U.S. crude easing from two-year highs on prospects of higher output, but losses were limited before an OPEC meeting that is expected to extend output limits.

Brent crude oil was down 10 cents at $63.76 a barrel. U.S. light crude was 70 cents lower at $58.25.

U.S. crude oil production has risen by 15 percent since mid-2016 to 9.66 million barrels per day (bpd), not far from top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia. Rising drilling activity means output is likely to grow further.

U.S. energy firms added oil rigs last week. The monthly rig count rose for the first time since July, to 747 active rigs, as producers were encouraged by rising crude prices.

U.S. crude touched $59.05 a barrel on Friday, its strongest since mid-2015, partly driven by the closure of the 590,000 bpd Keystone pipeline connecting Canada's oil sand fields with the United States following a spill, which reduced stocks.

Oil prices have risen sharply in recent months thanks to efforts to limit output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers.

OPEC and its allies cut production by 1.8 million bpd in January and have agreed to hold down output until March. OPEC meets on Thursday to discuss policy and most analysts expect some form of deal to extend the cuts.

"A long-running barrage of bullish rhetoric from the oil cartel has cemented widely-held beliefs that supply curbs will be extended through to the end of next year," said Stephen Brennock, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

Analysts at Barclays also expect OPEC to keep output limits for another six or nine months, but said this was so widely forecast that there was a risk prices could fall after the OPEC meeting.

"This week, we expect volatile prices as market participants shed length," Barclays said in a note to clients. "Prices might fall in the immediate aftermath of the deal as speculative length 'sells the news'. Still, fundamentals should keep Brent at an average of $60 a barrel this quarter."

Harry Tchilinguirian, head of oil strategy at French bank BNP Paribas, also saw "plenty of room for disappointment."

"Should the outcome of the next OPEC meeting fall short of expectations, the large net-long speculative position on oil futures can unwind, sending prices lower and volatility higher."