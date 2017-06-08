Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ian McGugan

The Globe and Mail

If you see a sweating, twitching, nervous man wandering the streets, take pity on him. He could be a billionaire.

Some of this planet’s richest people are sounding the alarm about today’s markets. From bond king Bill Gross to hedge fund magnate Ray Dalio to buccaneer investor Paul Singer to all-round economics guru Jeff Gundlach, they’re warning of possible trouble ahead. Call them the axis of anxiety. Paradoxically, their collective tension helps to explain why markets seem so imperturbable these days. It’s hard to upset an investing community that is already braced for bad news.

