When interest rates rise, bank investors cheer. But the greatest enthusiasm should be reserved for banks with a penchant for domestic lending: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Canadian Western Bank and Laurentian Bank of Canada – your time has arrived.
On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada is expected to raise its key interest rate for the first time in seven years. Financial markets are currently reflecting a 90-per-cent probability of a quarter-percentage-point hike, according to Bloomberg, which would take the key rate to 0.75 per cent.Report Typo/Error
