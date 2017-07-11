Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

These are the Canadian banks that will profit the most from an interest rate hike Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

When interest rates rise, bank investors cheer. But the greatest enthusiasm should be reserved for banks with a penchant for domestic lending: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Canadian Western Bank and Laurentian Bank of Canada – your time has arrived.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada is expected to raise its key interest rate for the first time in seven years. Financial markets are currently reflecting a 90-per-cent probability of a quarter-percentage-point hike, according to Bloomberg, which would take the key rate to 0.75 per cent.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

Also on The Globe and Mail

Carrick Talks Money: Is Canada returning to an 'inflation nation'? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories