Before the bell: TSX futures lifted by higher oil prices

Canada's main stock index futures rose on Friday, with a weaker U.S. dollar supporting a rise in crude prices.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

CPI inflation data for December is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada's main stock index suffered its biggest drop since mid-December on Thursday as pipeline operators led declines for energy companies, while gold miners were pressured by a pullback in the price of the precious metal.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.22 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.31 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.42 percent.

U.S. stock futures pointed to gains for Wall Street at open on Friday as a strong set of earnings this week buoyed sentiment, ahead of President Donald Trump's closing address at Davos.

Trump is expected to tell the World Economic Forum in Davos that his administration will not tolerate intellectual property theft and trade abuses, a senior U.S. administration official said.

The markets have been moving on comments by top U.S. officials at Davos.

Stocks rose following Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's endorsement of a weak dollar but gave up some gains after Trump said he ultimately wants the dollar to be strong.

Investors will get a peek into how the U.S. economy performed in the fourth-quarter when the Commerce Department issues advanced gross domestic product estimate at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).

GDP likely increased at a 3.0 percent annualized rate in the quarter, after surging at a 3.2-percent rate in the previous quarter, according to a Reuters poll.

At 7:01 a.m. ET (1201 GMT), Dow e-minis were up 73 points, or 0.28 percent, with 21,337 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.37 percent, with 109,347 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 35.25 points, or 0.51 percent, on volume of 26,425 contracts.

Intel Corp rose about 6 percent in premarket trading after the chipmaker gave a bullish forecast and blew past fourth-quarter expectations.

Of the 118 S&P 500 companies that have reported quarterly earnings through Thursday, 78.8 percent have topped expectations, versus an average of 72 percent over the previous four quarters.

Starbucks fell 4.5 percent after it warned 2018 global cafe sales growth would be at the low end of its forecast.

Honeywell International's adjusted earnings narrowly beat estimates and the company raised its forecast for 2018 profit. Its shares were down marginally.

Bed Bath & Beyond dipped 5 percent after JPMorgan downgraded to "underweight".

Data on non-defense capital goods orders, excluding aircraft, – a closely watched proxy for business spending - is also expected during the day.

World stocks were set for their 10th straight week of gains on Friday, while the euro jumped more than half a per cent as comments by U.S. officials this week advocating their support for a weak dollar reverberated through currency markets.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries was down 0.1 per cent, though it was still set for its 10th weekly gain on the trot.

European shares edged up in early deals, with the pan-European STOXX index up 0.3 per cent, although they were set for their first weekly drop this year as a rally in the euro weighed.

Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.25 per cent for the day, led by gains in Chinese financial and property shares.

It headed for its 11th straight day of gains, the longest sequence since 2015, and also for seventh straight week of gains for the first time since 2010.

Japan's Nikkei ended down 0.2 per cent.

World equity markets have rallied over the past year, buoyed by a synchronized uptick in global economic growth in a boon to corporate profits and stock valuations.

Australian markets were closed for a public holiday.

The oil rally paused for breath on Friday after hitting fresh three-year highs in the previous session, but weakness in the dollar continued to underpin prices.

Brent crude futures stood at $70.49 per barrel at 1047 GMT, 7 cents above their last close. On Thursday, the contract climbed to as high as $71.28 per barrel, its highest since 2014.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $65.66 a barrel, up 15 cents from their previous close, recovering from a session-low of $64.91 a barrel. On Thursday, they also reached their highest since December 2014, at $66.66 per barrel.

Both contracts were set for weekly gains after support from a weakening dollar, which on Friday hit new three-year lows against a basket of other leading currencies.