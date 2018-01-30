Before the Bell: U.S. futures lower ahead of Trump address; oil weighs on TSX

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures were sharply lower early Tuesday as the spectre of rising U.S. borrowing costs and spiking Treasury yields weighed on world markets. Investors were also awaiting U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, which promises to touch on trade issues alongside other topics. On Bay Street, futures were lower as oil prices slipped and earnings took centre stage. World stocks were in their biggest two-day decline in six months.

"An acceleration in the selloff of global bond markets appears to be starting to let some of the air out of the recent rally in global equity markets, as U.S. markets suffered their worst one day fall this year, though sharp falls in tech stocks also contributed after Apple announced it was slashing production of its rather expensive iPhone X," Michael Hewson, chief market analysts with CMC Markets U.K., said. "It would appear that the $1,000 cost may well have been too steep for most people, as demand for the marque product appears to be falling well short of expectations."

In terms of Trumps' address, Jasper Lawler, head of research for LCG, said it's unlikely Mr. Trump's remarks will make specific reference to the U.S. dollar. He said Mr. Trump will likely want to steer clear of confusion caused recently by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's pro-weak dollar remarks, which triggered a decline in the greenback.

"The most probable channel for dollar demand generated by Trump's State of the Union is via expectation for U.S. growth," Mr. Lawler said. "The market reaction to the State of the Union will depend on the balance between growth and protectionism."

He said it's likely markets will get a "more America-first version of Trump than we saw at the World Economic Forum, which was moderately more inclusive."

On Bay Street, investors get earnings from Metro Inc. Ahead of the open, the grocer reported adjusted earnings per share of 67 cents, well ahead of the 57 cents analysts had been expecting. Metro also hiked its dividend by 10.8 per cent.

On Wall Street, key earnings are due from McDonald's and Pfizer. McDonald's said net income fell to $698.7-million or 87 cents per share, from $1.19-billion or $1.44 per share, a year earlier, mostly because of a $700-million charge related to the recent changes in U.S. tax code. Excluding items, McDonald's earned $1.71 a share topping the $1.59 analysts on average had expected. Sales at established U.S. restaurants rose 4.5 per cent in the quarter. McDonald's shares were slightly lower ahead of the open. Excluding the impact of a tax gain and other items, Pfizer posted earnings of 62 cents a share, beating analysts forecasts which called for earnings of about 56 cents. Pfizer shares were down about 1.3 per cent in the premarket.

The U.S. Federal Reserve also begins its two-day policy meeting. The rate decision is due Wednesday afternoon. No move is expected as the meeting marks Janet Yellen's last as head of the powerful central bank.

Overseas, European stocks were lower, with the pan-European STOXX 600 down in early going with resource shares struggling. The FTSE 100 was down 0.50 per cent. Germany's DAX fell 0.44 per cent and France's CAC 40 slid 0.28 per cent.

In Asia, markets also fell, following Wall Street's lead. Japan's Nikkei lost 1.43 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.09 per cent and the Shanghai composite index was off 0.99 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.1 per cent, although that index remains on track for a monthly increase of more than 6 per cent thanks to a string of record highs this year.

Commodities

U.S. oil prices were lower Tuesday as rising U.S. production continues to the haunt the markets and a firmer U.S. dollar hit crude. Brent crude was down and had a day range of $68.75 (U.S.) a barrel to $69.39. West Texas Intermediate was also in the red and had a range for the day so far of $64.67 to $65.56.

Later in the day, the American Petroleum Institute releases its weekly report on U.S. crude inventories. Official government figures are release Wednesday. The market is expecting the figures to show that U.S. crude inventories rose for the first time in 11 weeks.

A stronger U.S. dollar also appears to be tempering crude's recent rally, although the greenback was off overnight highs at recent checks. A higher U.S. dollar makes it more expensive for investors outside the United States to buy U.S.-priced commodities.

"Correlations are funny things. Sometimes they work and sometimes they don't. For most of 2017, the relationship between the dollar and the oil price was not obvious," PVM Oil Associates strategist Tamas Varga said in a note.

"This is the trend that seems to be turning, judging by yesterday's price action and this morning's moves. Rising US bond yields caused dollar shorts cover and as a result oil prices fell."

In other commodities, gold prices recovered from one-week lows. Spot gold and gold futures were both higher in early going. Traders said bullion prices were helped by the selloff in world stocks, which helped drive investors to safe-haven assets.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was stronger in early going as the U.S. dollar gave back some of its early gains overnight. The day range on the loonie so far is 80.78 cents (U.S.) to 81.23 cents. Analysts said the loonie got a modest lift from word of modest progress and NAFTA talks continue.

"The various press conferences indicated that the biggest differences are over various U.S. proposals, with disagreements on key measures such as autos, appropriate trade benchmarks to measure deficits and the sunset clause yet to be resolved, Sue Trinh, RBC's head of Asia FX strategy, said in a note.

"The U.S. also pressed for talks to move forward at a faster pace in order to remove business uncertainty, with the next round scheduled for Mexico in late February."

The U.S. dollar index, meanwhile, was lower as the North American open approached after trending higher through the overnight period. Reuters notes that the greenback is set for its biggest monthly decline since last July against the euro on the combined effect of strong global growth and slow inflation.

In bonds, the yield on the 10-year note was higher at 2.7 per cent and the yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.951 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Pfizer Inc.'s quarterly profit jumped almost 16 times compared to a year ago on Tuesday, as the largest U.S. drug maker booked an $11-billion gain from the new tax law. The company said its net income surged to $12.27-billion, or $2.02 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $775-million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier. The drug maker said it gained $11.34-billion from the new tax law, signed into law by President Donald Trump last month. Revenue rose to $13.70-billion from $13.63-billion. Pfizer shares fell 1.3 per cent in premarket trading.

Harley-Davidson Inc.'s motorcycle shipments for 2017 came in at the lower end of its estimates, the company said on Tuesday, and forecast a drop in numbers for this year. The motorcycle maker's net income fell to $8.31-million, or 5 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, partly due to a charge related the new tax law. It earned $47.18-million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier. Shares were down about 5.5 per cent in premarket trading.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Monday promoted Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith to be co-presidents and co-chief operating officers, a move seen as heightening competition for the job of CEO held by Jamie Dimon. However, Dimon said in a statement he plans to continue in his current role "for approximately five more years". JPMorgan shares were down 0.65 per cent in premarket trading.

Europe's top technology company SAP announced a $2.4-billion U.S. acquisition to help it boost revenues from its cloud platform and CEO Bill McDermott said it would streamline its overall business this year to bolster margins. The German company is midway through a strategic transition, aiming to force the pace on developing its S/4 HANA cloud platform, which now counts 7,900 customers, and wean customers off software sold under licence and installed at offices and factories.

The Globe and Mail's Jeffrey Jones reports that Blackstone Group LP is spying opportunity where few dare tread – a cutthroat battle for information that's raged in the world's financial hubs for decades. With a reported deal to snap up a majority stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.'s financial and risk division, the U.S. private equity firm is entering the scrap against Bloomberg LP for space on the desks at banks, trading houses and hedge funds at a time when their spending is uncertain. Thomson Reuters shares in New York were up 10.5 per cent in premarket trading.

MetLife dropped 5.1 per cent in premarket trading a day after the insurer said the SEC is looking into the company's failure to pay some workers' pensions and postponed the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report.

Amazon.com Inc., Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are forming a venture aimed at lowering healthcare costs for their U.S. employees, they said on Tuesday, sparking a slide in the shares of a host of healthcare-related companies. The three companies said they will create an independent firm "free from profit-making incentives and constraints" that will initially focus on technology solutions to provide employees and their families with healthcare "at a reasonable cost."

Drugstore operators CVS Health Corp. and Walgreen Boots Alliance as well as pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Holding Co. dropped between 4.5 per cent to 6 per cent in premarket trading. Drug distributors Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson were all down nearly 3 per cent. Health insurers also fell, with UnitedHealth's 6.2 per cent drop the steepest.

Aetna is reporting a better-than-expected profit of $244 million for the fourth quarter. The company's per-share profit was 74 cents, or $1.25 when adjusted for one-time charges and costs. That beat Wall Street projections by 7 cents, according to a poll of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research. The health insurer posted revenue of $14.85 billion. Adjusted revenue was $14.74 billion, which is just shy of analyst expectations for $14.89 billion. Its shares fell 3.4 per cent in premarket trading.

Corning Inc. posted its seventh straight quarter of adjusted profit and revenue beat on strong demand for its Gorilla Glass used in smartphone screens and fiber optic cables. Net sales from Corning's specialty materials unit, which makes Gorilla Glass, surged 17 per cent to $393 million in the quarter, driven by demand for larger smartphone screens and adoption of glass on the backs of devices. The company's shares rose slightly in premarket trading.

More reading: Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch

More reading: Tuesday's Insider Report

Economic News

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI for November. The consensus projection is an increase of 0.7 per cent from October and 6.4 per cent year over year.



(10 a.m. ET) U.S. consumer confidence for January. The Street's expected reading is 123.1, up from 122.1 in December.



(9 p.m. ET) U.S. President Donald Trump delivers State of the Union address.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg