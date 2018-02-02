Before the Bell: U.S. futures sink as yields rise; TSX heading for lower start

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures were sharply lower early Friday as spiking bond yields continue to spook investors. A better-than-expected reading on U.S. hiring failed to rally the markets, with futures adding to early losses. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit a four-year high in the wake of the report. On Bay Street, futures were also down as oil prices slipped and gold prices wavered.

Friday's activity comes after the sell-off in the bond market deepened on Thursday, with U.S. yields hitting levels unseen for four years, LCG's Jasper Lawler said in a morning note.

"U.S. 10-year treasury yields struck a peak of 2.79 per cent, whilst the 30 year bond yield hit 3 per centfor the first time in 8 months," he said. " The catalyst for rising bond yields on Thursday was a weak U.S. productivity reading, which fell by 0.1 per cent, versus an expected increase of 1 per cent."

Low productivity theoretically, he said, lends itself to higher inflation expectations, "which spooked the market." Mr. Lawler also noted that, as has been the case recently, rising bond yields failed to push the U.S. dollar higher, with the greenback selling off overnight before stabilizing in Asian trading and moving into positive ground as European markets opened.

On this side of the border, energy shares could get some attention as Imperial Oil and U.S.-parent Exxon report results before the start of trading. Imperial Oil posted a loss for the quarter of $137-million or 16 cents a share, compared with profit of $1.44-billion or $1.70. The latest quarter included an impairment charge of $566-million associated with the Horn River development and the Mackenzie gas project. The year-earlier quarter included a gain of almost $1-billion from the sale of its service stations. Imperial also said production remained unchanged at 399,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels a day.

The continuing issue of trade - specifically the fate of NAFTA - will also be back in focus as Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland participates in the North American foreign ministers' meeting with her counterparts from the U.S. and Mexico.

South of the border, U.S. employment figures released before the start of trading showed that 200,000 new jobs were created last month. Economists were looking for a number closer to 175,000. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 per cent. The figures come just days after the most recent Federal Reserve meeting. The central bank held rates steady but also suggested that inflationary pressures will likely rise as the year progresses, underscoring the likelihood of further hikes down the road.

On the corporate side, Apple shares were modestly higher as higher iPhone selling price helped offset a disappointing revenue and profit forecast for the first three months and sales figures for the holiday quarter that fell short of analysts' forecasts. Amazon shares, meanwhile, were up more than 5 per cent in premarket trading Friday. After the close on Thursday, the online retail giant reported profit of nearly $2-billion, the biggest in its history. The gains were bolstered a recent U.S. tax overhaul and an increase in customers using its Prime service.

For the quarter, Amazon said net income more than doubled to $1.86-billion, or $3.75 per share. The tax overhaul gave it a $789-million boost. Analysts had been expecting earnings per share closer to $1.85.

Alphabet shares, however, weren't doing the markets any favours. The Google parent was down 3 per cent in premarket trading after it missed analysts' profit forecasts as higher spending offset ad sales growth.

Overseas, world stocks appeared on track for the biggest weekly drop since late 2016. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was down 0.3 per cent. The index was set to snap its longest winning streak since 1999 - 10 weeks of gains - and record its biggest weekly loss since November 2016, according to Reuters.

In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.99 per cent at last check with most sectors languishing in the red. Deutsche Bank shares were off 6 per cent after it posted a net loss in the latest quarter.

Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.34 per cent. France's CAC 40 was off 1.23 per cent and Germany's DAX sank 1.14 per cent.

In Asia, were lower following a mixed close on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.90 per cent with tech stocks mostly lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.12 per cent. The Shanghai composite index rose 0.46 per cent.

Elsewhere, bitcoin continued to fall after touch a record high $19,666 in December on the Bitstamp exchange. Ahead of the North American open, bitcoin fell below $8,000 for the first time since November.

Commodities

Crude prices were slightly lower early on although Brent continues to find support from strong adherence by OPEC and non-OPEC producers to current production cuts. After opening at US$70 a barrel, Brent was trading closer to the bottom of the day range of US$69.44 to US$70.02. West Texas Intermediate was closer to the lower end of the day range of US$65.74 to US$66.30.

"Oil and gold prices are little changed with no material news to influence them this morning," Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics for Scotiabank, said in a note.

A Reuters survey this week from that compliance by OPEC producers with the current production caps rose to 138 per cent in January from 137 per cent in December.

Global oil demand is also seen rising this year, according to a UBS report. Global demand rose by 1.6 million barrels a day or about 1.5 per cent last year. UBS said it expects to see growth by another 1.3 million this year or more. Reuters noted Friday, citing UBS, that in each of the 10 individual years since 1980 when GDP grew by more than 4 per cent, oil consumption growth topped 1.5 per cent in seven of those countries.

"This implies upside risk to our current 2018 demand growth forecast," UBS said.

Later Friday, U.S. production will be in the spotlight with the release of weekly drill rig figures from energy services company Baker Hughes.

In other commodities, gold prices were weaker as the U.S. dollar found its footing overnight. Spot gold was lower at last check. Gold futures were mostly flat.

Silver prices were also lower.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was weaker as the U.S. dollar shed early losses to turn positive against a basket of world currencies. The loonie showed steady declines in the overnight period and had a day range of 81.19 US cents to 81.59 US cents. With not major economic news on the table, the currency will likely move in tandem with its U.S. counterpart.

At last check, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a group of world currencies, was higher after gathering some momentum overnight. However, analysts also note that rising bond yields, which would normally help lift the U.S. dollar, haven't been doing much for the currency, which continues to hold near three-year lows. The U.S. dollar index held early gains after the U.S. Labor Department said payroll employment rose by 200,000 positions last month, better than the 175,000 economists had been expecting.

"Once again a rising bond yield failed to push the dollar higher and the greenback sold off," Mr. Lawler noted. "The dollar has traded lower for three sessions versus a basket of currencies, however it is seen reversing losses in the Asian session and moving into the European open on positive ground as it brings 89.00 back into target."

In other currencies, the euro was mostly flat against the greenback from still held above US$1.25, continuing a solid week. The U.S. dollar was higher against the yen, moving away from four-month lows seen last week.

In bonds, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields jumped to a four-year high of 2.83 per cent after the release of the employment figures. The yield on the 30-year note was higher at 3.055 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Deutsche Bank posted its third consecutive annual loss in 2017, taking a hit from challenging markets, a drop in investment bank revenue and a U.S. tax reform, after a difficult fourth quarter. The worse-than-expected results, released Friday, are likely to increase pressure on Chief Executive John Cryan to turn Germany's biggest bank around. "We believe we are firmly on the path to producing growth and higher returns with sustained discipline on costs and risks," Chief Executive John Cryan said in a statement. "We have made progress, but we are not yet satisfied with our results." Deutsche Bank shares were lower in European trading.

Exxon, meanwhile, saw profit jump more than four-fold on higher oil costs and the benefit from changes to the U.S. tax code. The company posted net income of US$8.4-billion, or US$1.97 per share, compared to US$1.7-billion, or 41 US cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Exxon got a US$5.9-billion non-cash benefit related to recent U.S. tax reform. Exxon's shares were down 3 per cent in premarket trading.

Japan's Sony Corp. said CEO Kazuo Hirai would be handing over the reins to finance chief Kenichiro Yoshida, while at the same time forecast a record annual profit that highlights the revival in fortune that they have both engineered. Once a market leader in consumer-electronics, the maker of the Walkman and Trinitron TV in recent years fell behind the likes of Apple in innovation and the more nimble Asian rivals in price competition. It was the Hirai-Yoshida duo that helped Sony streamline its unprofitable electronics businesses and capitalize on the spread of smartphones with image sensors. Sony shares gained 7.5 per cent in premarket trading.

Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc. reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts' estimates on Friday, helped by strong demand for Too Faced and Becca products and customizable gift options during the holiday season. Sales rose 16.7 per cent to US$3.74-billion, beating analysts' estimate of US$3.68-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Its shares were up 2.8 per cent in premarket trading.

U.S. drug maker Merck & Co. Inc. reported a bigger quarterly loss on Friday, partly due to a US$2.6-billion charge related to recent changes to the U.S. tax law. The company said its research and development expenses fell 56 per cent to US$2.06-billion in the quarter. Merck's net loss attributable widened to $872 million, or 32 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from US$594-million, or 22 US cents per share, a year earlier. Its shares were up slightly in premarket trading.

Starbucks Corp. said on Friday it was starting to recruit 150 people for its first outlet in Italy. The U.S. firm plans to launch the outlet in the autumn. Its shares were down slightly in premarket trading.

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet fell 3.8 per cent in premarket trading after the company's quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates.

Apple was struggling for direction and was last up 0.4 per cent as investors weighed up strong iPhone prices and cash plans with the company's muted forecast.

Amazon.com rose 5.1 per cent after reporting a record profit of near $2 billion, helped by a rise in online sales and tax law changes.

Visa Inc. reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, joining smaller rival Mastercard, as a solid holiday shopping season boosted transactions on its payment network. However, shares fell 1.8 per cent in premarket trading as Visa sees higher full-year expenses and slower revenue growth in the current quarter.

Mattel Inc. reported a surprise loss for the holiday quarter on Thursday, as the toy maker faced weak demand for key brands including Fisher-Price and as the effect of the collapse of Toys "R" Us lingered. Mattel reported a net loss of $281.3 million in the fourth quarter, hurt by a one-time, $457-million charge related to new U.S. tax laws Excluding one-time items, Mattel reported a loss of 72 cents per share, while analysts on average had expected earnings of 17 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Its shares fell 8.2 per cent in premarket trading.

Economic News

The U.S. economy added 200,000 new jobs in January. Economists had been forecasting an increase of 175,000 jobs. The unemployment rate remained at 4.1 per cent.



(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for December. Consensus is an increase of 0.7 per cent from November.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg