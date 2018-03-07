Before the Bell: U.S. futures tank on White House exit; TSX eyes rate announcement

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures tanked early Wednesday after the resignation of U.S. White House economic adviser Gary Cohn left investors fearing the worst for a possible global trade war. On Bay Street, futures were down ahead of the Bank of Canada's latest rate decision.

Overnight, global stocks fell on the news with the MSCI's world index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, trading down 0.2 per cent. Mr. Cohn's departure is seen as bad news on the global trade front. He's widely seen as a bulwark against protectionist forces within the Trump White House.

"Gary Cohn's decision to leave the post as the chief economic adviser is certainly bad news for global trade, for his inability to support Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs means we are likely to see a successor which takes a view which is far less laissez-faire," Joshua Mahoney, market analyst with IG, said. "The chances of a trade war will certainly be heightened with an economic adviser who condones Trump's tariffs, and with the EU meeting to discuss their potential retaliation today, things could really start to ramp up from here on in."

On Bay Street, trade will also be of key interest when the Bank of Canada makes its policy announcement shortly after markets open. No rate hike is expected, but traders will keep a close eye on the accompanying statement for signals that future hikes could be delayed as a result of uncertainty sparked by NAFTA talks and threats from the U.S. to impose hefty import duties on steel and aluminum.

"We expect the bank will ultimately continue to hike rates gradually this year but another increase in March would hardly be the 'cautious' pace that the bank has been signalling," RBC assistant chief economist Paul Ferley said. "The economic data has also been a bit mixed since the January rate announcement."

On the corporate front, Canadian National Railway made headlines again just days after the sudden departure of CEO Luc Jobin. Early Wednesday, the railway issued an apology for failing to keep grain shipments moving reliably by rail. The company said it is taking immediate steps to clear the backlog.

"We apologize for not meeting the expectations of our grain customers, nor our own high standards," Jean-Jacques Ruest, who took over the helm of CN from Mr. Jobin on an interim basis, said in a statement early Wednesday. "The entire CN team has a sense of urgency and is fully focused on getting it right for farmers and our grain customers, regaining the confidence of Canadian businesses and protecting Canada's reputation as a stable trade partner in world markets.

Elsewhere, BlackBerry says it has filed a patent infringement suit against Facebook Inc. and its WhatsApp and Instagram apps. BlackBerry argues that they copied technology and features from its messenger app.

On Wall Street, earnings reports are due from retailers Dollar Tree, Abercrombie & Fitch and Costco.

Overseas, markets in Europe turned lower on trade fears. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down about half a percentage point at last check. Shares of Glencore, Anglo American and ArcelorMittal were all down in Europe on trade concerns. In early trading, Britain's FTSE 100 was off 0.17 per cent. France's CAC 40 was down 0.66 per cent. Germany's DAX fell 0.39 per cent.

In Asia, the same factors were in play. Japan's Nikkei finished down 0.77 per cent, improving on the 1-per-cent decline seen earlier in the session. The iron and steel sector fell more than 2 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.03 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.55 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices followed the broader market lower in the wake of the resignation of the White House economic adviser. An increase in U.S. crude inventories also weighed on sentiment. Brent crude was down and had a range for the day of US$64.87 to US$65.43. West Texas Intermediate was also lower and had a range of US$61.80 to US$62.30.

"With the announcement that Cohn was resigning, the S&P futures market dropped and oil went with it," Petromatrix strategist Olivier Jakob told Reuters. "Today is going to be more about watching the S&P ... the correlation between the (index) and oil has been moving in synchronicity."

As well, the American Petroleum Institute said late Tuesday that crude inventories rose by 5.661 million barrels last week to 426.880 million barrels. The markets had been expecting an increase closer to 2.7 million barrels. Official U.S. government figures are due shortly after the open from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Analysts are expecting that report to show an increase in crude inventories ob about 2.5 million barrels. The markets are expecting to see a decline in gasoline and distillate supplies.

In other commodities, gold prices were lower after hitting their best level in a week on investor nervousness over the latest White House departure. Traders cited profit taking for Wednesday's dip. Spot gold and gold futures were down modestly in early going.

Silver prices were also lower after touching a two-week high during the previous session.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was lower ahead of the Bank of Canada's rate announcement. Gary Cohn's departure as the White House's top economic adviser also cast a pall over currency markets. The day range on the loonie is 77.16 US cents to 77.66 US cents. Much of the decline in the range came in the wake of Mr. Cohn's announcement, which triggered renewed fears of an escalating global trade war. The Canadian dollar shift closer to the upper end of that range after Statistics Canada reported the country's trade deficit narrowed in January to $1.9-billion. The report wasn't viewed as largely positive for the currency because the overall decline was mostly the result of a sharp drop in imports rather than an increase in exports.

For the loonie, almost nobody is expecting a rate move from the central bank, but the statement will be in sharp focus.

"We expect a cautious statement as mixed economic data points to a slowdown in the pace of growth (the Q4 GDP print of 1.7 per cent quarter/quarter seasonally adjust was below the BoC's 2.5-per-cent forecast)." Sue Trinh, RBC's head of Asia FX strategy, said. "In addition, increased trade uncertainty (which the bank has flagged as a risk) emanating from recently announced U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports may dent business sentiment on the heels of Statistics Canada's survey of 2018 business investment intentions registering a soft tone."

Wednesday's rate announcement is a statement only affair, with no news conference scheduled. Ms. Trinh said markets could already be looking ahead to an economic update speech scheduled for Thursday by Bank of Canada deputy governor Timothy Lane and the subsequent media briefing.

In other currencies, the greenback was near a 14-month low against the yen on news out of the White House. Against a basket of world currencies, the U.S. dollar index was essentially flat at 89.53.

The euro was also mostly flat against the U.S. dollar ahead of a policy meeting expected to offer more detail on when the European Central bank will start winding up its huge stimulus program. That meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year-note was lower at 2.848 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 3.123 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Canadian Nationall is apologizing for failing to keep grain shipments moving reliably by rail, and says it's taking immediate steps to clear the backlog – including mobilizing more train cars and workers. The move comes just two days after CN dumped its president and CEO amid growing complaints that the backlog of shipments is compromising Canada's reputation as a reliable exporter, costing sales and putting farmers in a cash-flow crunch. "We apologize for not meeting the expectations of our grain customers, nor our own high standards," Jean-Jacques Ruest, who took over the helm of CN from Luc Jobin on an interim basis, said in a statement early Wednesday.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reports that Aurora Cannabis Inc. has won the necessary support for its takeover of CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. in what will be the largest marijuana takeover deal yet. Vancouver-based Aurora agreed to acquire CanniMed Therapeutics in a sweetened $1.23-billion deal in January, after its smaller rival originally rebuffed its efforts to acquire the company. More than two-thirds of CanniMed shareholders have tendered their shares ahead of the Friday deadline, clearing the way for the takeover, according to the Bloomberg report.

Dollar Tree shares fell 13 per cent in premarket trading after the discount store operator reported a disappointing holiday quarter and issued a full-year profit outlook below estimates. Overall, same-store sales rose 2.4 per cent, lower than the average analyst estimate of 2.73 per cent. Net income rose to US$1.04-billion, or US$4.37 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 3, from US$321.8-million, or US$1.36 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, Dollar Tree earned $1.89 per share, missing analysts' average estimate by a cent.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co's namesake brand posted its first rise in comparable sales in four years, helping the teen fashion retailer beat analysts' estimates for holiday quarter sales at established stores. The company's shares rose 7.3 per cent to US$22.90 in premarket trading on Wednesday. The Abercrombie brand posted a 5-per-cent rise in same-store sales, beating analysts' average estimate of 2.13 per cent.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has become the first $100-billion mogul to top Forbes' annual rankings of the world's richest people. But President Donald Trump's fortune sank during his first year in office despite a surging stock market. The Bezos milestone, revealed in Tuesday's release of Forbes' closely watched list , underscores the growing clout of both Bezos and the company that he founded in 1994 as an online bookstore. Forbes' breakdown provided further evidence that serving as president isn't the most lucrative job, even when most of the rich are getting richer. All told, the world now holds more than 2,200 billionaires with a combined fortune of $9.1-trillion, up 18 per cent from ago, according to Forbes' calculations.

President Trump's plan to slap tariffs on imported steel and aluminum would barely budge the price of a Boeing Co jetliner or fighter plane, belying fears of a big blow to U.S. industry, aerospace analysts said. What could have an impact is retaliation by countries such as China, one of Boeing's biggest customers, if the United States goes through with threats to tax imported steel by 25 per cent and aluminum by 10 per cent, they said. As one of the world's largest manufacturers, Boeing provides a window into how double-digit tariffs on raw materials would translate into just a fractional uptick in the cost of finished goods. Boeing makes its planes exclusively in the United States, but nearly 70 per cent of the 763 jetliners delivered last year went to customers outside the United States and 22 per cent went to China.

Economic News

Statistics Canada says Canada's trade deficit narrowed to $1.9-billion in January, from $3.1-billion the month before. The agency says imports fell 4.3 per cent, mostly on lower imports of industrial machinery, equipments and parts. Exports fell 2.1 per cent on fewer exports of passenger cards and light trucks.

The U.S. trade deficit increased to a more than nine-year high in January, with the shortfall with China widening sharply. The Commerce Department said on Wednesday the trade gap jumped 5.0 per cent to US$56.6-billion. That was the highest level since October 2008 and followed a slightly upwardly revised US$53.9-billion shortfall in December.

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada rate announcement.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report is released.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book is released.

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press