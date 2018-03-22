Before the Bell: Wall Street futures slide on trade fears, steady Fed; oil prices pressure TSX

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures were under pressure early Thursday on investor concerns over the Fed's timing of future rate hikes and the potential for a global trade war as the United States prepares to announce import penalties on goods coming from China. On Bay Street, futures were weaker as crude prices slipped on worries over rising U.S. production. Overnight, Asian shares were little changed with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan flat lining.

OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said Wednesday's Fed announcement went mostly as expected with the central bank hiking its growth and inflation forecasts alongside the expected interest rate hike. The markets are now expecting two more hikes this year, with an escalation in borrowing costs coming in subsequent years.

"While the central bank still only expects three rate hikes this year, an extra is now forecast for next year and it's expected to reach 3.4 per cent in 2020, up from 3.1 per cent in December," Mr. Erlam said.

"This faster pace of tightening is primarily being driven by the fiscal stimulus from tax reforms which were passed late last year. There was plenty of debate about whether this was necessary and while markets responded positively at the time – likely driven largely by corporation tax changes – we're now seeing the negative impact, with investors fearing the impact more rate hikes could have on the wider economy."

Also weighing on market sentiment are looming U.S. import tariffs on goods from China, with U.S. Donald Trump seemingly "intent on starting trade wars," Mr. Erlam said. Mr. Trump is expected to announce new tariffs as early as Thursday. Such a move "could trigger a wave of protectionism and drive up prices in the U.S. and likely weigh on the growth momentum" and present an interesting question for the Fed, Mr. Erlam said. "Policy makers may well be feeling very happy with the decision to get ahead of the curve with tightening as it affords them the ability to maintain gradual hikes now."

On Bay Street, BlackBerry shares could get some attention after announcing a deal with Jaguar Land Rover Ltd. to work together on technology for new vehicles. The pact is seen as a strategic win for BlackBerry as it looks to increase its presence in the auto sector. BlackBerry already has a similar partnership with Ford.

Oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy, meanwhile, said Thursday that it expects oil sands production to nearly double in the first quarter. Cenovus said in a release it expected to produce 350,000 to 360,000 barrels per day, compared with 181,501 barrels a day a year earlier. Cenovus also said it was running oil sands production below capacity and stockpiling excess oil due to bottlenecks in pipeline exports to the United States.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares will also likely be in the spotlight after the company reported profit ahead of market expectations. Wheaton reported earnings per share of 19 US cents on US$243 million in revenue. Analysts expected EPS of 16 US cents and revenue of just under US$217 million, on average, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon. The company also exceeded its 2017 production guidance of 28 million silver ounces and 340,000 gold ounces.

On Wall Street, Facebook shares were down nearly 2 per cent in premarket trading after finishing Wednesday's session up 0.74 per cent. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday that the social media giant made mistakes in how it handled data belonging to 50 million users and vowed stronger measures to restrict developers' access to such information. Facebook faces increasing government scrutiny around the globe about a whistleblower's allegations that political consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed user information to build profiles on American voters which were later used to help elect U.S. President Donald Trump in 2016.

After the markets close, sports footwear giant Nike Inc. reports its first quarter results. Analysts polled by Zack's Investment Research expect earnings per share of 52 US cents in the latest quarter. The shares were down slightly on Wednesday ahead of the report, although the shares have risen more than 6 per cent so far this year. Nike's corporate culture will likely be a key point of discussion during the earnings call after the company recently saw the abrupt resignation of its former brand president and a key vice president. The departures came as Nike said it was reviewing misconduct at the company.

Overseas, European markets start lower. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.75 per cent at last check, with tech shares among the worst performers. Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.47 per cent. Germany's DAX was off 0.91 per cent. France's CAC 40 fell 0.94 per cent.

Asia, meanwhile, saw mixed trading with Japan's Nikkei climbing 0.99 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.09 per cent with most sectors in the red. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.52 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were lower as rising U.S. production continues to weigh on sentiment. Benchmark Brent crude was down early on with a day range of US$68.75 to US$69.70. West Texas Intermediate was also weaker with range of US$64.60 to US$65.74. Both put in their best showing since February on Wednesday and have risen about 10 per cent from their lowest levels earlier this month. The previous session's advance came as the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a decline in U.S. crude stocks of 2.6 million barrels last week to 428.31 million barrels.

"The surprise 2.6 million barrel draw formally pushed crude inventories below the five-year average for the first time since mid-2014, another potential marker of success for OPEC and friends following the implementation of strategic supply cuts in late 2016 to moderate the inventory surplus," Desjardins Securities said in a note.

"That said, we are cognizant of the shortcomings of the five-year average method (due to elevated 2015–17 inventories) and note recent speculation that OPEC could address this statistical challenge by utilizing seven-year averages to gauge the degree of the remaining inventory overhang."

However, the decline in inventories continues to be offset by rising U.S. production, which has risen by nearly a quarter since mid-2016, according to Reuters.

In other commodities, gold prices were steady after nearing their highest level in two weeks during the previous session. Spot gold was slightly higher at last check. U.S. golf futures for April delivery were also higher. Silver prices also advanced.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was higher early Thursday but off predawn peaks as its U.S. counterpart fell in the wake of market disappointment over the course of coming rate hikes. The loonie's range for the day so far is 77.48 US cents to 77.94 US cents. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, was lower at 89.707. Earlier the index touched its weakest level since late February. The Fed raised interest rates as expected on Wednesday and hiked its economic growth forecast. But projections indicated just two more rate hikes this year with further tightening tin 2019 and 2020.

"On its projections alone, the Fed is preparing markets for much tighter policy than currently priced," Elsa Lignos, RBC's head of global FX strategy, said in a note. "But by emphasising the uncertainty around those projections, [Fed chair Jerome] Powell managed to keep both bond and equity markets little changed while pushing USD back to the bottom of its recent days' range."

Rising concern over trade relations between the United States and China also put pressure on the U.S. dollar. The U.S. is poised to announce import tariffs on goods from China. China, in turn, has accused the U.S. of "repeatedly abusing" trade practices.

"If the risk of a trade war outbreak escalates, the euro and the yen might hold its own against the dollar, but some of the emerging market currencies will come under pressure," said Alvin Tan, a currency strategist at Societe Generale in London.

For the loonie, the key even for the day will be an afternoon speech from Bank of Canada deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins. The topic is "financial stability: taking care of unfinished business." Ms. Wilkins remarks will be followed by an audience question-and-answer session, but no news conference.

Meanwhile, the British pound jumped against the euro and the U.S. dollar after the Bank of England held rates steady but two policymakers unexpectedly voted to raise borrowing costs. Sterling spiked against both currencies immediately after the announcement, but then pulled back somewhat.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.852 per cent. The yield on the U.S. 30-year note was also lower at 3.075 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

U.S.-listed shares of Canadian gold miner Eldorado Gold were down nearly 8 per cent in premarket trading after the company's latest results disappointed investors. The company warned gold production could fall by about 1 per cent in 2018 compared with last year, while costs per ounce will likely rise. The company ended 2017 with a loss of $21.4-million as it produced lower amount of gold at higher prices. Eldorado also suspended its dividend from the current quarter to conserve cash.

AutoCanada Inc. has signed an agreement to expand into the United States for the first time with the acquisition of the Grossinger Auto Group for $110-million. The deal includes eight dealerships in the Chicago area plus six luxury and premium brands in an auto mall in Bloomington-Normal, Ill. AutoCanada says the U.S. market provides it with highly attractive growth opportunities.

Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc said on Thursday it was running oil sands production below capacity and stockpiling excess oil due to trouble with exporting through maxed-out pipelines to the United States. The company forecast first-quarter production to double from a year earlier, but blamed transportation bottlenecks for reduced prices of its crude, compared to U.S. alternatives. Canadian heavy oil discount has widened against the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark recently as growing inventories have led to a supply buildup. "We're taking steps to respond to a critical shortage of export pipeline capacity in Western Canada that is beyond our control and is having a negative impact on our industry and the broader Canadian economy," Chief Executive Alex Pourbaix said. The Calgary-based company said it expected to produce 350,000 to 360,000 barrels per day (bbl/d) this year, compared with 181,501 bbl/d a year earlier.

The world's largest sovereign wealth fund opposed Elon Musk's potential US$2.6-billion payout from electric carmaker Tesla, the fund said on Thursday. Shareholders backed the deal for Tesla's CEO on Wednesday. Norway's US$1-trillion wealth fund, which owned a 0.48-per-cent stake in Tesla worth about US$253-million as of the start of 2018, did not say why it voted against Musk's package. The fund has said it wants companies it invests in to offer simpler pay packages without long-term incentive plans. The fund declined to comment.

UBS, the world's largest wealth manager, is seeing business in line with recent years so far in 2018, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Thursday. "There has been a very euphoric start to the year," Ermotti said at the Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference in London. "The rest, as I said before, is more of the same as we have seen in the last few years." He declined to give any further guidance about the Swiss bank's first-quarter business.

The Globe's Susan Krashinsky Robertson reports that the federal Competition Bureau is casting doubt on a claim from Postmedia Network Canada Corp. and Torstar Corp. that they did not discuss closing newspapers when they formed their deal to swap 41 local and community papers, according to documents filed in court. Information obtained during its investigation into the deal, announced last November, led investigators to believe the companies "entered into a conspiracy," the bureau says in documents submitted to obtain warrants for searches it carried out last week at both companies' head offices in Toronto, as well as the Hamilton Spectator and the Mississauga offices of Metroland Media, both owned by Torstar.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m.) U.S. jobless claims for the week of March 17. Estimates are for a decrease of 1,000 to 225,000.

(9 a.m.) FHFA house price index for January. Consensus is for an increase of 0.3 per cent, for a year over year increase of 6.6 per cent.

(9:45 a.m.) PMI composite flash index.

(2:45 p.m.) Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins speaks at the Rotman School of Management in Toronto.

Also, Alberta releases its budget.

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press