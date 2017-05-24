Equity Markets

Toronto stock futures signalled a flat to slightly higher start Wednesday as investors weighed results from Bank of Montreal, the first of Canada's big banks to report earnings for the latest quarter. The bank raised its dividend by 2 cents to 90 cents as second-quarter profit rose to $1.25-billion, or $1.84 a share, from $973-million or $1.45 a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, earnings per share rose to $1.92. Analysts had been expecting adjusted earnings of $1.93. BMO, alongside the broader financial sector, has been under pressure in recent months and investors are keeping a close eye on results for indications of the health of Canada's mortgage market. Also on investors' minds will be the morning rate decision from the Bank of Canada. No rate change is expected, but the tone of the statement will be heavily scrutinized after the economy showed surprising muscle at the start of the year but trade tensions and volatile crude prices also emerged. Sue Trinh, head of Asia FX strategy for RBC Capital Markets, said she expects the central bank to reinforce its "decidedly neutral" stance from April's monetary policy report.

"We also expect a cautious tone on exports and business investment, as concerns surrounding U.S. trade policy will have intensified following increasingly protectionist rhetoric from the Trump administration and the kick-off of the three-month consultation process with Congress prior to talks on NAFTA renegotiation with Canada and Mexico," she said in a note.

Wall Street, meanwhile, appeared set for a steady open as earnings continue to roll in and traders await the afternoon release of the minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting. Ahead of the open, retailer Lowe's Cos Inc. posted lower than expected same-store sales, sending the shares down 6 per cent in premarket trading. The Fed minutes will be released Wednesday afternoon. Fed futures now suggest a 75-per-cent chance the central bank will raise interest rates next month. Up until Wednesday, Wall Street has enjoyed a four-day winning streak - the longest in more than three months - and has recovered losses seen since last Wednesday's sharp drop.

World stocks edged lower on Wednesday after China’s sovereign credit rating was downgraded. In its first downgrade of the country in nearly three decades, Moody’s cut China’s rating by one notch to A1 from Aa3, citing the impact of slower growth and rising debt.

"There was an initial risk-averse reaction but this has been mostly reversed in the last few hours," Societe Generale's Kit Juckes said, noting ratings agencies tend to be more market-following than market-leading.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.7 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite each rose by about 0.1 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 per cent early on, while Paris' CAC 40 lost 0.06 per cent and Germany's DAX was off 0.13 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices rose ahead of Thursday's OPEC meeting with traders confident current production cuts would be extended into next year. Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate were both higher, with WTI trading above the $51 (U.S.)-a-barrel mark. Both are up about 10 per cent from May lows. OPEC has promised to cut supplies by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until June and is expected on Thursday to decide to prolong that cut to March 2018.

"WTI and Brent Crude are at their highest levels in over one month ahead of the OPEC meeting tomorrow," CMC Markets analyst David Madden said. "Saudi Arabia would like to extend the production cut until the end of March 2018, while others would like to extend it until the end of the year only. The talk of any production cut is prompting buyers."

Sushant Gupta, research director at Wood Mackenzie, told Reuters Global Markets Forum that output cuts were likely to be extended until the first quarter of 2018, and that adherence by OPEC members to the output cuts would probably remain high.

“If the cuts are rolled over until (the first quarter of) 2018, we expect oil prices to be around $57 a barrel for 2018,” he said.

At 3.30 p.m. (ET) the Energy Information Administration will release the latest oil inventories figures. The market is expecting a decline of 2.4 million barrels. Last week’s report showed a drop of 1.8 million barrels.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was above 74 cents (U.S.) early on but down slightly from Tuesday's Bank of Canada closing price of 74.13 cents ahead of the day's rate decision. The day range so far is 73.85 cents to 74.06 cents with rising oil prices helping steady the loonie. Concerns over growing trade tensions with the U.S. have been seen offsetting stronger-than-expected Canadian economic growth at the start of the year, leaving economists suggesting a rate move by the central bank is unlikely this year.

"The overall tone is likely to reinforce market expectations that a rate hike is unlikely this year, even as Canada’s economy continues a gradual march toward full capacity," RBC assistant chief economist Paul Ferley said.

The U.S. dollar held above six-and-a-half-month lows set in previous sessions on rekindled hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus.

"The U.S. dollar firmed against all G 10 currencies after the presentation by the Office of Management and budget birector (Mick) Mulvaney revived optimism for Trump’s major tax cut plans," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note. "On top, the U.S. PMI pointed at slightly softer manufacturing activity, yet a solid expansion in services sector in May, similar to France and Germany."

In early trading, the greeback was up modestly against the yen after a bounce to its highest level in a week. The dollar also halted its slide against the euro, which has seen a solid run this month on decreasing political tensions in France and solid euro zone economic figures.

In bonds, euro zone government bond yields nudged higher as the improving consumer sentiment in Germany was viewed as the latest evidence that a brightening economy may encourage the central bank to wind back ultra-easy monetary policy.

Yields across the bloc have not yet strayed too far from record lows breached in recent years as the ECB spent trillions of euros on an asset purchase scheme and cut interest rates deep into negative territory.

German 10-year yields climbed as much as 2 basis points to 0.43 per cent on Wednesday. U.S. government debt prices were modestly higher ahead of the release of the Fed minutes. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was lower at 2.276 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Bank of Montreall kicked off earnings among Canada’s big banks with a jump in profit and a higher quarterly dividend. The bank boosted its payout by 2 cents to 90 cents as second-quarter profit rose to $1.25-billion, or $1.84 a share, from $973-million or $1.45 a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.92.

Lowe’s Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement retailer, reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and comparable sales, sending its shares down 7 per cent in premarket trading on Wednesday. Lowe’s results were a contrast to those of larger rival Home Depot Inc, which reported quarterly profit and same-store sales above analysts’ estimates last week, buoyed by higher customer spending on expensive items.

Home Capital Group Inc. is hiking rates on its guaranteed investment certificates in a bid to attract depositors and replenish its cash base, weeks after the troubled lender was rattled by a surge of withdrawals.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC has decided to offload a roughly $4.1-billion stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. that it acquired as part of a deal to retreat from Canada’s oil sands earlier this year, people familiar with the situation told Reuters. The energy company has been interviewing investment banks to hire a financial adviser for the share sale, four people said in the past week, declining to be named as the discussions are confidential.

Economic News

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA house price index for March. The consensus projection is an increase of 0.5 per cent from February and a 6.0-per-cent rise year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for April. The Street is expecting an annualized rate decline of 1.1 per cent.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Federal Open Market Committee minutes from May 2-3 meeting released.

With files from Reuters

