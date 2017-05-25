Equity Markets

Canada's financial and energy sectors will be in the spotlight Thursday as three of the country's biggest banks report their latest earnings and oil prices to indications OPEC producers will extend production cuts but likely won't deepen them. In Toronto, futures were in negative territory ahead of the open. On Wednesday, the S&P/TSX composite index, pulled lower after Bank of Montreal's earnings came in below analysts' forecasts. On Thursday, CIBC said profit in the latest quarter rose 11 per cent, while Royal Bank reported an 9-per-cent increase. TD Bank said second-quarter profit rose 22 per cent. All three topped analysts' forecasts, although none hiked their dividends. Oil prices, meanwhile, fell sharply on news that OPEC would extend production cuts for nine months, a move that had alreadly been largely priced in by the markets.

"We’ve seen this kind of action time and time again," OANDA Craig Erlan, senior market analyst, "Traders buy on anticipation of the deal and when its delivered as expected, they take their profits and run."

On Wall Street, stocks appeared set to open higher with the S&P 500 and the Dow both likely to test record levels after the U.S. Federal Reserved signalled caution on future rate hikes but also proposed a plan to unwind $4-trillion of debt securities amassed as part of efforts to bolster the U.S. economy. OPEC's latest developments will also likely factor into the day's trades south of the border. Also on the radar is U.S. President Donald Trump's arrival in Brussels for meetings with EU and NATO leaders.

Globally, world stocks hit record highs. Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.12 per cent, while Germany's DAX was up 0.14 per cent. France's CAC 40 rose 0.31 per cent in early trading.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 stock index in Tokyo climbed 0.4 per cent to 19,821.44 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 0.7 per cent to 25,598.44. The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.8 per cent to 3,088.15.

Commodities

Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate prices fell sharply after OPEC delegates said the cartel would extend production cuts through to March 2018 as producers continue to battle a global supply glut. The cuts are expected to be shared by a number of non-OPEC producers as well, including Russia. Thursday's move, however, had already been largely telegraphed ahead of time. Traders had been watching to see if OPEC would also move to deepen the current cuts.

"Brent and WTI got crushed earlier as energy ministers from within OPEC suggested that an extension will be agreed and will likely be at the same levels for six or nine months," OANDA's Craig Erlan said in a note. " It’s been a classic case of markets buying the rumours and selling the facts."

Crude prices had been higher ahead of the OPEC meeting, but quickly turned negative as it became evident OPEC likely wouldn't move beyond extending cuts at current levels. Previously, OPEC had promised to cut supplies by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until June.

Gold prices were steady Thursday as the U.S. dollar slid after the Fed played down the likelihood of aggressive interest rate hikes. Policy makers cited recent indications of slower economic growth and the need to ensure the downturn was temporary before going hard on future rate hikes. U.S. spot gold prices were flat in early trading after climbing 0.6 per cent a day earlier. Gold futures were up modestly. Silver prices were just above break even. Benchmark copper was unchanged in London.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading up from Wednesday's Bank of Canada closing price but off early highs as oil prices turned lower. The loonie closed Wednesday at 74.29 cents (U.S.) after the Bank of Canada held interest rates steady but also struck a surprisingly upbeat tone in its accompanying statement. The central bank hasn't raised interest rates since 2010. Thursday's OPEC announcement that it would extend production cuts through to next June, but weren't leaning toward deepening them will likely weigh on the loonie moving ahead. Oil prices turned lower on the widely-expected announcement, taking the loonie along for the ride. The dollar had climbed as high as 74.69 cents (U.S.) around 2 a.m. but quickly deflated. The day's range so far is 74.36 cents to 74.69 cents.

"Crude prices will be the main driver of (Canadian dollar) direction near-term," RBC Capital Markets chief currency strategist Adam Cole said in a note.

The U.S. dollar was broadly weaker after the Fed turned down the heat on rate-hike expectations. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was down slightly early on. The euro, meanwhile, was slightly higher against the U.S. dollar, moving back to the six-and-a-half-month high reached earlier in the week.

Borrowing costs in the euro zone fell on recent central bank moves. In Germany, the benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell 4 basis points to 0.36 per cent. It is down 10 basis points from seven-week highs hit earlier in May. Other euro zone yields slipped 3-4 basis points, while U.S. Treasury yields dipped, Reuters reported.

Stocks set to see action

Royal Bank of Canada reported an 11-per-cent increase in second quarter earnings, beating market forecasts, helped by a strong performance in its capital markets and wealth management businesses. Canada's biggest lender by assets and market value on Thursday said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to $1.85 per share in the quarter to April 30 from $1.66 a year earlier. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of $1.80, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. Net income increased by 9 percent from the year before to $2.8-billion.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit, helped by growth across its businesses. The company, which is in the process of buying U.S.-based PrivateBancorp for $4.9-billion (U.S.), said adjusted net income in retail and business banking - its biggest unit - grew 4 percent to $648-million, helped by volume growth and higher fees. However, on a reported basis net income fell 1 per cent to $647-million. Overall net income, excluding one-off items and attributable to common shareholders, for the quarter ended April 30, rose to $1.06-billion compared with $947-million, a year earlier. On a per share basis, the company earned $2.64 compared with analysts' estimate of $2.57, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TD Bank had $2.5-billion of net income during the second quarter, up 22 per cent from a year ago. The earnings amounted to $1.31 per share. That compared with $1.07 per share or $2.05-billion of net income during the same period last year. The Toronto-based bank had $8.47-billion of revenue during the three-month period ended April 30, up from $8.26-billion a year ago.

Kinder Morgan Inc. and its bankers have tempered their hopes for pricing a $1.75-billion initial public offering of shares in the pipeline company’s Canadian unit. Kinder Morgan Canada, best known for its Trans Mountain oil pipeline in Alberta and British Columbia, has priced the shares at $17 apiece, down from a previously expected range of $19 to $22, according to a source familiar with the issue.

Sears Holdings Corp. reported its first quarterly profit in nearly two years, helped by the retailer’s $1.25 billion cost-cutting plan amid doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern. The company’s shares were up 6.6 percent in light premarket trading on Thursday. However, sales continued its years-long decline, hurt by lower demand for groceries, apparel and home appliances at its Sears and Kmart stores.

More reading: Why you should be wary of investment complacency

More reading: Three investment myths to watch out for

Economic News

U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 20. Estimate is 240,000, up 8,000 from previous week (8:30 a.m.) U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for April (8:30 a.m.) Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Sylvain Leduc speaks in Toronto to Payments Canada (11:45 a.m.)

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press

Report Typo/Error