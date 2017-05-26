Equity Markets

Turbulent oil prices will likely continue to cast a shadow over the markets Friday, with futures suggesting a lower start on both sides of the border. In early trading, battered oil prices regained some lost ground after a sharp sell-off on OPEC's decision to extend production cuts but not deepen them. Crude prices were trading slightly higher Friday morning after dropping roughly 5 per cent in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate was still below the $50 (U.S) mark ahead of the opening bell. On Thursday, Canadian stocks fell as oil's decline hit the energy sector but U.S. stocks shrugged off the drop, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs. Economic reports Friday include U.S. durable goods orders and a revision to U.S. GDP.

"Today’s latest U.S. (first-quarter) GDP revision is expected to show a slight improvement from the unexpectedly weak 0.7 per cent reading a few weeks ago, however it is still only expected to nudge up to 0.9 per cent, and even that might be a stretch, due to weak consumer spending," CMC's chief market analyst Michael Hewson said in a note.

" Durable goods have also been a bit of a weak spot in recent months with no growth at all in Q1, which means we may see a pick-up in April of about 0.4 per cent."

Overseas, European markets were mixed to lower Friday morning, with the FTSE 100 up 0.8 per cent but German's DAX down 0.39 per cent and France's CAC 40 off 0.67 per cent. Traders cited oil's rough ride and narrowing polling numbers ahead of the British election as reasons for the subdued trading atmosphere.

Asian markets also closed mostly lower on the OPEC news. Tokyo's Nikkei lost 126.29 points to finish at 19,686.84. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was essentially flat, finishing up 0.03 per cent. The Shanghai composite index followed a similar patter, closing up 0.08 per cent.

U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Memorial Day weekend.

Commodities

Oil prices were up slightly early on after Thursday's drop as investors dipped a toe back in the market. At Thursday’s meeting in Vienna, the OPEC and some non-OPEC producers agreed to extend a pledge to cut around 1.8 million barrels per day until the end of the first quarter of 2018. The initial pact was set to expire next month. Some traders had hoped to see the cartel deepen cuts as well as extend them. The decision not to introduce steeper production cuts sent oil prices tumbling 5 per cent immediately after Thursday's meeting. Early Friday, both Brent and West Texas Intermediate posted modest gains.

"The reason for the sell-off was simple. There had been so much reported on the agreement in the weeks leading up to the meeting that it had been fully priced in," OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

"Once speculation became reality, there was no more gains to be had, not in the near-term anyway. Should we see full compliance and evidence that inventories are falling back towards their five year average, as intended, the prices may well creep higher once again."

Elsewhere, gold rose to a four-week high as investors moved away from riskier assets on a mix of political uncertainty and a weaker U.S. dollar. Spot gold prices hit their highest level since May 1 early on. U.S. gold futures were also higher.

“We have had the political noise coming from Trump and the U.S. administration and there is a certain element of uncertainty in the markets in general, which is supporting gold. Equities are also down,” analyst Carsten Menke at Julius Baer in Zurich told Reuters.

G7 leaders meet Friday in Sicily, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump slammed NATO allies for not spending more on defence and accused Germany of poor trade policies.

Silver was higher Friday and looked set for advance about 2.7 per cent for the week. That would mark the metal's biggest weekly gain since mid-April. Platinum was up 1.2 per cent for the week. Copper prices edged lower in London.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was up modestly early on. Traders said the currency, which finished Thursday higher despite oil's dramatic decline, has found support in recent days from the Bank of Canada's surprisingly positive assessment of the country's economic prospects. The day range for the loonie is 74.09 cents (U.S.) to 74.44 cents. However, oil's woes are likely to again move to the forefront as the glow from the central bank's comments fade, analysts said.

"The Loonie has been a very good proxy for trading the declining oil story, given that the post-BoC rally in (Canadian dollar) opened the door for interesting top selling opportunities, and traders clearly jumped on the occasion," LCG's Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

"Now, it is the same old story. The market was fundamentally disappointed with the OPEC's nine-month extension plan, and the sell-off that hit the oil markets posterior to the OPEC statement could extend, keeping the downside pressure high on the Loonie."

She said 73 cents (U.S.) now appears to be a "reasonable target" for the Canadian dollar in coming weeks.

On world currency markets, the pound fell to its lowest level in two weeks after a new poll showed a narrowing lead for British Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of the June 8 election. The poll showed the opposition Labour Party had trimmed the lead for May's Conservatives to five points.

The yen rose to a three-day high against the greenback. Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar lost 0.2 per cent.

In bonds, Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the region, fell 1 basis point to 0.36 per cent. Other euro zone yields also edged lower on the day.

U.S. Treasuries were lower Friday ahead of the release of the durable goods report and the GDP revision. The yield on the 10-year note was down at 2.234 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Newly installed chief executive officer Joe Natale says Rogers Communications Inc. has to take an “end-to-end” approach to make meaningful progress on customer service. Poor customer experience, which leads to high subscriber turnover and increased costs, has long plagued the Toronto-based cable and wireless company and, on his first day as CEO in April, Mr. Natale pledged to “obsess” over the issue. Now, five weeks in to the job, he says “there hasn’t been enough of a concerted effort” to improve overall customer experience across the “complete value chain.”



General Motors Co. was accused in a lawsuit on Thursday of rigging hundreds of thousands of diesel trucks with devices similar to those used by Volkswagen AG , to ensure they pass emissions tests. The proposed class-action lawsuit covers people who own or lease more than 705,000 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups fitted with “Duramax” engines from the 2011 to 2016 model years.

Economic News

U.S. real GDP and GDP deflator for Q1 (P). Consensus is annualized rate increases of 0.9 per cent and 2.3 per cent, respectively. (8:30 a.m. ET)

U.S. durable goods orders for April. The Street expects a decline of 1.5 per cent from March. Excluding transportation, the consensus is an increase of 0.4 per cent. (8:30 a.m. ET)

U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for May (final). Estimate is 97.5, up from 97.0 in April. (10:30 a.m. ET)

