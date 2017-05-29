Equity Markets

A subdued trading day is likely in store for Canadian markets, with exchanges in a number of countries, most notably the United States and Britain closed for public holidays. In Canada, futures signalled a flat start to the trading week as oil edge slightly lower and gold held near one-month highs. Canadian National Railway shares could come under some scrutiny today after the union representing conductors and train and yard workers issued a strike notice. Workers could be off the job as of Tuesday morning.

Traders will also be looking ahead to Canadian first-quarter GDP figures released Wednesday and employment figures for the United States, which are due Friday. Canadian markets will also be weighing the implications of the surprise selection of Andrew Scheer as the new head of the federal Conservative party. Mr. Scheer, who now faces the task of uniting the party, holds his first caucus meeting on Monday.

So far, markets around the world have fared relatively well over the past month, despite a sudden sell-off last seek amid concern over the U.S. political situation.

"The old adage of 'sell in May and go away' hasn’t worked out too well," LCG senior market analyst Jasper Lawler said in a note. "Global stocks have now been rallying for six weeks. U.S. stock markets completely unwound the sell-off that occurred after the leaked memo from FBI Director Comey. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both notched up record highs last week. Dip-buyers won out again!"

Overseas, thin holiday trading saw European markets open lower, weighed down by concerns over Italy's banks and Britain's coming election. Bank shares were lower on continued worries over recapitalization of Italian lenders. Germany's DAX was up 0.6 per cent early on, while France's CAC 40 slipped 0.06 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.2 per cent.. China’s markets are also closed on Monday and Tuesday for a holiday.

Commodities

Oil prices slipped in early trading, giving back some of Friday's rebound as traders turned their attention to U.S. drilling activity and the market overhang in the wake of last week's OPEC meeting. Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate both started the week in negative territory, with WTI trading below the $50 (U.S.) a barrel mark. Last week, OPEC and some non-OPEC producers agreed to extend production cuts of about 1.8 million barrels a day until March 2018. The initial agreement was set to expire in June this year.

"Now that the OPEC meeting has come and gone, oil prices will likely once again be determined by global inventory levels and how quickly the supply glut can be erased," LCG's Jasper Lawler said.

So far, OPEC's production cuts have failed to consistently keep WTI above $50 a barrel. Crude prices sold off immediately after the latest OPEC announcement when it became clear members weren't willing to deepen cuts as well as extend them. Surging U.S. production has also kept price gains in check. Production has risen about 10 per cent since the middle of last year to more than 9.3 million barrels per day. That's close the the level of top producers like Russia and Saudi Arabia, Reuters noted.

U.S. drillers have added rigs for 19 straight weeks, bringing the total 722, the highest number since April 2015 and the longest run of additions on record, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc. says.

Meanwhile, gold prices stayed at nearly one-month highs on recent weakness in the U.S. dollar and investor nervousness following the weekend G7 and NATO meetings. Spot gold and U.S. gold futures straddled break-even early on. Silver prices were marginally higher.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading off the day's highs in early going. So far, the day's range is 74.26 cents (U.S.) to 74.45 cents. The loonie's Bank of Canada closing price on Friday was 74.32 cents. With little economic news on the day and U.S. markets closed, the dollar was unlikely to see much significant movement. Political events in Ottawa with the election of the new Conservative leader set the backdrop for the currency, but most attention will be focused on Wednesday's GDP release. Economists are expecting to see robust first-quarter GDP growth of 4.3 per cent on average.

"Which economy is now expected to post the fastest growth in the G7 this year, and has generally been a pleasant surprise so far in 2017? Answer: Canada," BMO chief economist Douglas Porter said, although noting that factors leading to that growth path have been complicated.

Globally, the U.S. dollar edged slightly higher against a basket of world currencies as investor attention returns to the likelihood of an interest-rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve next month. The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of six major rivals, inched up 0.1 per cent to 97.502 , holding well above last week’s nadir of 96.797, its lowest since Nov. 9. The euro edged down 0.1 per cent to $1.1165, after notching a 6-1/2-month high of $1.1268 last week.

In bonds, southern European government bond prices fell after German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of worsening relations between Europe and some of its allies, in particular the United States and Britain.

Stocks set to see action

A union representing employees at CN Rail is threatening job action to back contract demands. The Teamsters union has given the company 72 hour strike notice and could legally walk off the job Tuesday morning. CN chief operating officer Mike Cory says the company is continuing to bargain with a federal appointed mediator. In a news release, Cory says the company is willing to agree to binding arbitration to settle unresolved issues.

The crisis at Home Capital Group Inc. has affected other Canadian lenders in at least one way: Some smaller banks are offering higher rates on deposits, which could weigh on the banks’ profits as they prepare to report their second-quarter results this week. Laurentian Bank of Canada will report its results on Tuesday, followed by Canadian Western Bank on Thursday.

The Africa subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corp. says it is losing more than $1-million (U.S.) in daily revenue as Tanzania extends an export ban and accuses mining companies of massive tax evasion. Acacia Mining, majority-owned by Toronto-based Barrick, is the biggest company caught up in the growing furor over Tanzanian allegations that the miners have been misstating their gold production by a huge amount.

Economic News

ECB President Mario Draghi speaks at European Parliament's Economic Committee

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press

