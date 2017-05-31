Equity Markets

Wall Street and Toronto both looked set for a mixed start Wednesday as economic news - the latest from the Federal Reserve in the U.S. and new quarterly GDP figures in Canada - moved to the forefront. In Toronto, futures were off early lows but still pointed to a relatively flat open. On Wall Street, sentiment appeared to strengthen as the trading day approached, with Dow futures signalling a positive start for the final session of the month. World stocks were largely flat early on with investors looking to lock in gains on what had been a largely profitable month. For the month, world stocks were up about 2 per cent, making May the seventh consecutive monthly increase. MSCI's global equity index were steady.

On Wall Street, traders will be looking ahead to the afternoon release of the Fed's latest Beige Book, parsing the document for clues about the path of rate hikes. Positive economic reports on consumer spending and inflation strengthened the case for a June rate hike, with the markets now pricing in a nearly 90-per-cent chance of an increase next month. The only question mark remains Friday's employment figures. Economists expect the report to show that the U.S. economy added about 180,000 new jobs in May. All of Wall Street's key indexes look set to post increases for the month, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on track to report their best monthly percentage gains since early this year.

On this side of the border, Canada's first-quarter GDP report showed the nation's economy grew at an annual rate of 3.7 per cent in the first quarter. That's slightly below initial forecasts but still suggests a robust expansion for the period. It also marks the third straight quarter of strong gains and the third consecutive quarter in which the Canadian economy has outperformed its U.S. counterpart. However, lower oil prices early Wednesday could also put some pressure on trading.

Also in Canada, bank earnings season closed out with the latest quarter from National Bank, which raised its dividend by 2 cents and posted a higher profit. The country's banks have, for the most part, managed to sidestep worries about the health of the country's mortgage market and concerns about U.S. business activity to outperform expectations.

Overseas, Asia markets finished mixed, with a slightly better-than-expected reading on China's factory sector helping bolster the markets. (China's official purchasing managers' index came in at 51.2 in May. Markets had been expecting a reading closer to 50.) Japan's Nikkei fell 0.14 per cent to close at 19,650.57. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inched down 0.16 per cent to 25,660.65, while the Shanghai Composite was up 0.24 per cent at 3,117.48.

In Europe, a mixed open gave way to a positive move as the day progressed. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.78 as the pound recovered despite an poll for next month's election suggesting Prime Minister Theresa May could fall short of winning an overall majority. A subsequent poll, however, contradicted that finding and said the ruling Conservatives' lead over the Labour Party has increased to 15 points. Germany's DAX was up 0.76 per cent and France's CAC 40 was 0.53 per cent higher.

Commodities

Crude prices were down sharply as traders feared rising production from Libya and other countries left out of OPEC's deal to extend production cuts could hamper efforts to curb global oversupply.

Reuters reports that Libya’s oil production is expected to rise to 800,000 barrels per day this week, state-run National Oil Corporation said on Monday, which is likely to boost the country’s exports. Libya, along with producers like Nigeria and the United States, were not included in last week's OPEC agreement, leaving the door open for rising production in those counties. The U.S. has seen a 10-per-cent increase in shale oil drilling since mid-2016, bringing production close to top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Early on, Brent crude was down more than 2 per cent, while West Texas Intermediate was off just slightly less than 2 per cent.

In metals, gold was steady in early trading as traders weighed the likelihood of a U.S. rate hike against geopolitical concerns. Spot gold and U.S. gold futures were slightly higher but trading was held to a fairly tight range as investors looked ahead to Friday's U.S. employment reports.

“The market has been overenthusiastic in terms of the weakness (seen). Once the rate hike happens, people will focus on political uncertainty and on the physical support (for gold),” said Hamza Khan, head of commodities strategy at ING, told Reuters.

“Fundamentally we favour the upside. We see prices at $1,350 (an ounce) for the third quarter, and $1,250 for the second quarter.”

Silver prices were lower. Copper prices fell in late Asian trading after rising on the latest reading on activity in China's factory sector.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading higher ahead of the latest GDP figures after closing Tuesday at 74.24 cents (U.S.). The day's range so far is 74.23 cents to 74.42 cents. Falling oil prices could put pressure on the loonie as the trading day moves ahead.

Over all, analysts say trading in the broader foreign exchange market has been fairly choppy through the month.

"May is ending on a mixed note in the FX market, but the themes of the month are pretty clear," Societe Generale's Kit Juckes said in a morning note.

"The Euro and its satellite currencies were the big winners this month, benefiting from decent economic data, reduced political risk and a focus on the ECB's timorous exit from crisis policy settings."

Looking ahead, he said, chopping trading in the oil market against a backdrop of a mixed performance by other commodities could ultimately favour the loonie compared with other commodity-sensitive currencies.

"I'd rather bet on a choppy, uncertain, ‘two steps forward, one step back' move in oil than get excited about industrial metals, so we keep looking favourably at CAD, less so at (Australian dollar)," he said.

In other currencies, Britain's pound was the biggest mover overnight, hit by a new poll suggesting the Conservatives could lose their majority in next month's election. Sterling, however, found its footing later after a subsequent poll showed Prime Minister Theresa May’s lead over the Labour Party increased to 15 points.

In bonds, German bond yields edged higher and most other euro zone government bonds were steady on Wednesday. The yield on Germany’s 10-year government bond, the benchmark for the region, was up 1.5 basis points at 0.31 per cent.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note edged higher as investors awaited the Fed's Beige Book. The yield on the 30-year bond was also up.

Stocks set to see action

National Bank of Canada said its second-quarter profit rose to $484-million or $1.28 a share, from $210-million or 52 cents a year earlier. The bank also raised its dividend 2 cents.

CAE Inc. reports its fiscal fourth-quarter results. Analysts expect a profit of 29.5 cents a share, up about 9 per cent from last year. The company, which provides flight-simulation technology, has a good track record for beating expectations. It has exceeded estimates for the past five straight quarters.

Luxury retailer Michael Kors Holdings Ltd swung to a fourth-quarter loss and said it would close between 100 and 125 full-price retail stores over the next two years. The company’s shares fell 8.6 per cent to $33.16 in premarket trading. Net sales fell 11.3 per cent to $1.03-billion in the fourth quarter ended April 1. The company posted net loss of $26.8-million, or 17 cents per share, in the latest quarter, compared with net income of $177-million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

More reading: Yield hog: Why I'm buying more of this dividend-growing utility

More reading: Ten companies with recent insider buying and selling activity

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada first-quarter real GDP is revealed. The consensus is for the economy to have grown an at annualized rate of 4.3 per cent, expanding from the 2.6 per cent rate of growth in the fourth quarter. For real GDP at basic prices, the estimate is an increase of 0.2 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for April. Consensus is an increase of 1.0 per cent from March.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. beige book is released.

China’s official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) eased worries about a sudden slowdown after a run of weak readings of April data. The PMI was at 51.2 in May, compared with April’s 51.3 and forecasts of 51.0 in a Reuters poll.

Euro zone consumer price rises slowed year-on-year in May from April, an estimate by the European Union’s statistics office showed on Wednesday, mainly because of lower increases of energy and food costs. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro slowed to 1.4 per cent year-on-year from 1.9 per cent in April, slightly below market expectations of a 1.5 per cent reading.



With files from Reuters

Report Typo/Error