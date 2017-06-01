Equity Markets

Wall Street futures pointed to a mixed open Thursday as investors awaited key data on private payrolls and manufacturing activity. In Canada, futures pointed to a flat to lower start heading into the trading day in Toronto, with word of a softwood lumber aid package likely to bring the focus to forestry stocks. Before the bell, traders in the U.S. will weigh ADP's figures on hiring by private employers. The report is expected to show the addition of about 180,000 new positions last month. The report comes one day before the release of the U.S. government's official reading on May employment. U.S. non-farm payrolls are also seen growing by 180,000 jobs with the unemployment rate expected to hold steady.

"In the U.S., last night’s Fed’s Beige Book survey of economic conditions showed a U.S. economy that while not firing on all cylinders appears robust enough to be able to absorb another rate rise in June, even if there was some weak spots on the eastern seaboard of New York, Chicago and Boston, CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson said in a note.

"There does seem to be some concern about a slowdown in inflation but with unemployment at a 16 year low, there is some evidence of some moderate upward pressure on wages."

After the opening bell, traders will get a reading on U.S. manufacturing activity, with the release of the Institute for Supply Management's latest snapshot of the factory sector. The report is expected to show a slight pickup in the pace of manufacturing in May.

On this side of the border, the forestry sector could get a boost with a report in The Globe and Mail that Ottawa will deliver about $860-million in aid for the softwood-lumber industry to offset the pain caused by punitive duties imposed by the United States. Energy stocks could also get a bit of a reprieve after leading the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index lower on Wednesday. Crude prices crept higher on Thursday amid expectations the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

The Financial Times also reported that Royal Bank of Canada has put a freeze on U.S. acquisitions due to the political climate under Donald Trump. In an interview, RBC CEO Dave McKay told the newspaper he would be reluctant to make the case in favour of U.S. buys because of doubts about the pace of a U.S. economic and fiscal reforms.

Overseas, European markets moved higher in early trading after a report that European manufacturing grew at the fastest rate in six years in May. Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.38 per cent early on, while Germany's DAX rose 0.32 per cent and France's CAC 40 rose 0.64 per cent.

In Asia, shares were mixed in the wake of a new report suggesting factory activity in China contracted for the first time in 11 months. Japan's Nikkei closed up 1.07 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.49 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 0.5 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices rebounded after oil hit a three-week low a day earlier. Thursday's gains came after new figures showed a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude inventories.

Figures release late Wednesday by the American Petroleum Institute showed that U.S. crude stocks fell by 8.7 million barrels to 513.2 million in the week to May 26. Analysts had been looking for a decline of 2.5 million barrels. The figures raised hopes that U.S. oil market was tightening. A day earlier, fear that rising production outside OPEC nations could offset a decision by the cartel to extend production cuts into next year. Traders will be closely watching the release of further figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration Thursday morning for confirmation of the inventory decline.

"Should EIA confirm this number today – or a number close to it – it would be the largest drawdown since September and could offer further reprieve for oil, which has been sold heavily over the last week since the output cut was extended by another nine months, OANDA's Craig Erlam said in a Thursday note.

"It would appear the markets were both expecting and demanding more in terms of the size of the cut and were disappointed that participating members took a more cautious approach. It will be interesting to see whether today’s inventory number extends the number of weekly drawdowns to eight and perhaps convinces people that the cut is working more than markets would suggest."

Also factoring into Thursday's moves is the expectation that U.S. President Donald Trump will announce a U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate accord. If that happens, the U.S. would join two other countries - Syria and Nicaragua - in opting out of the pact. Traders say such a move would favour greater use of fossil fuels in the world's biggest oil market.

In metals, gold fell as the U.S. dollar firmed and traders looked for a clearer idea on the timing of U.S. interest rate hikes. Spot gold was down in early trading after touching its highest level since late April in early action. Gold futures were also lower.

Silver was down more than 1 per cent. Copper was modestly lower.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading modestly higher early Thursday, drawing some support from rebounding oil prices. A day earlier, the loonie had been hit after crude fell more than 1 per cent, offsetting reports showing strong first-quarter economic growth and a healthy hand off heading into the second quarter. The day's range so far is 74.02 cents (U.S.) to 74.20 cents. There were no big economic reports scheduled for release Thursday to offer direction for the loonie.

"There are no top-tier data releases scheduled in Canada today. But the corrective pullback in USD/CAD appears to have run its course after yesterday’s sell-off in crude," RBC Capital Markets global head of FX strategy Elsa Lignos noted in a report.

In other currencies, China's yuan rose above 6.8 per U.S. dollar for the first time since last November after China's central bank pushed its reference rate higher. Reuters reports that's the second-biggest single-day appreciation of the currency since it was de-pegged from the dollar in 2005.

Britain's pound remained volatile as conflicting polls failed to provide clarity on next week's election. Sterling was off slightly Thursday after the most recent poll showed a narrowing lead for Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives over the opposition Labour Party.

In the U.S., the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was higher.

In bonds, German 10-year bond yields - the euro zone’s benchmark - rose as much as 2 basis points early Thursday to 0.32 per cent , but remained not far from the 0.286 per cent hit Wednesday, its lowest in over a month. U.S. Tresurys edged lower as ahead of the release of Thursday's economic data. The benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was higher.

Stocks set to see action

BRP Inc. is instituting the first quarterly dividend in its history, preparing to buy back shares and raising its outlook for the current financial year. The maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and other recreational equipment says it will begin paying a quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share starting in July. The Quebec-based company says it also plans to buy back up to $350-million of its shares by the end of July. The announcements come with BRP’s first-quarter results, which included an $18.5-million net loss or 17 cents per share.

Lululemon Athletica reports its latest results. Analysts are expecting the retailer to report earnings per share of about 28 cents.

Canadian Western Bank will report its fiscal second-quarter results. The consensus of analysts expects the Edmonton-based lender will show a profit of 57.3 cents per share. That’s up more than 40 per cent, from 40 cents per share last year, when the company was struggling with rising loan-loss provisions related to low crude oil prices.

Saputo Inc. is projected to report adjusted quarterly earnings on Thursday of 48.4 cents, up 18 per cent from a year earlier, on revenue of $2.85-billion.

The Canadian government will unveil about $860-million in aid for the softwood-lumber industry Thursday in a bid to ease the pain caused by punitive duties imposed on Canada in a new timber trade dispute with the United States. Five Canadian forestry firms must pay preliminary countervailing duties ranging from 3.02 per cent to 24.12 per cent on lumber shipments, while the U.S. Department of Commerce slapped other lumber producers from Canada with a weighted-average duty of 19.88 per cent.

Starbucks Canada will begin serving beer and wine Thursday in Vancouver, a year after launching its bar menu at a few locations in Toronto and Ottawa. It’s part of a push by the coffee giant to attract more customers in the late afternoon and evening, rather than just be a stopover for morning coffee.

Carson Block, the founder of activist short seller Muddy Waters LLC, says nothing shy of a massive rally in gold will save Asanko Gold Inc. “At this point Asanko has backed itself into a corner and short of gold ripping to $1,700 an ounce, we don’t see how this company gets out of it,” Block said Wednesday in a telephone interview from San Francisco.

Economic News

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP national employment report for May. Consensus is an increase of 180,000 jobs from April.



(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 27. The estimate is 239,000, up 5,000 jobs from precious week.



(10 a.m. ET) U.S. manufacturing ISM for May. Consensus is 54.9, up 0.1 from previous month.



(11 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.

Factories across much of Asia ran into a soft patch in May as export demand slowed but those in Europe enjoyed buoyant growth amid signs of steady improvement in the global economy Analysts said the weakness in Asia was likely to be temporary and the findings from private business surveys came a day after Moody’s Investors Service painted an upbeat picture of global growth. Further indications the euro zone’s economy is enjoying a stable and broad-based recovery, alongside inflationary pressures, will be welcomed by policy makers at the European Central Bank.

With files from Reuters

