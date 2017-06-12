Equity Markets

U.S. markets opened lower as last week's tech sell off spread into Monday's trading. In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index started the week in positive territory.

Just after the opening bell, the S&P/TSX composite managed triple-digit gains, with the energy subsector leading the charge. However, as trading progressed, the advanced faded, with technology shares weighing. Just before 10 a.m., the S&P/TSX was up 12.58 points at 15,485.79.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.01 points, or 0.09 percent, at 21,251.96, the S&P 500 was down 5.68 points, or 0.233575 percent, at 2,426.09 and the Nasdaq composite was down 55.49 points, or 0.89 percent, at 6,152.43. Apple shares were down nearly 3 per cent early on after Mizuho Securities downgraded the iPhone maker to "neutral" from "buy".

With the trading week now underway, investors are looking ahead to Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision on interest rates. At this stage, the markets have already priced in a 25 percentage point rate increase from the Fed. The question, however, is where do they go from there?

"The question is whether the Fed would carry on with the current rate normalization pace, or hit the brakes temporarily," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note. "The next Fed rate hike could be delayed to December and weigh on the U.S. dollar, meanwhile further details on the Fed’s balance sheet normalisation plans could be an upside risk to the recent weakness in the U.S. dollar."

In Europe and Asia, tech stocks took a pounding, mirroring Friday's technology rout on Wall Street. Europe's tech index fell nearly 3 per cent in early trading, putting it on track for its worst day since last October. The index had touched a 15-year high earlier this month.

In Europe, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was essentially flat, showing little hangover from last week's surprise election outcome in Britain. Germany's DAX was off 0.94 per cent and France's CAC 40 was down slightly more than 1 per cent.

In Asia, tech shares were the biggest losers on the MSCI Asia Pacific Index, which dropped 0.3 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index felll 1.2 per cent, as Tencent Holdings Ltd. fell 2.5 per cent. Tokyo's Nikkei finished down 0.52 per cent. The Shanghai composite index slid 0.57 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices snapped a three-day losing streak, turning higher despite continuing concerns about supply overhang. Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate were both higher early on. LCG's Ms. Ozkardeskaya noted tensions over the situation in Qatar appear to be easing somewhat.

"Mediator Kuwait said that Qatar is ‘ready to understand’ its neighbours’ concerns and to collaborate for stability in the region," she noted. Last week, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other Arab countries cut diplomatic as well as travel and trade ties with Qatar last week, accusing it of supporting extremist groups.

The markets, however, remain under pressure as U.S. drilling continues to rise. U.S. drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to June 9, bringing the total count to 741, the most since April 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. U.S. output is now up by more than 10 per cent since the middle of last year. Reuters reported that the U.S. Energy Information Administration says that figure will likely rise above 10 million bpd by next year, challenging top exporter Saudi Arabia. That takes some of the glow off recent efforts by OPEC to address the market glut by extending production cuts through to the first quarter of next year.

Elsewhere, gold edged higher as Asia stocks fell and the U.S. dollar slipped ahead of Wednesday's Fed decision. Markets are focusing on whether the powerful U.S. central bank will raise rates three or four more times this year. Higher interest rates typically boost the U.S. dollar and put pressure on gold prices. A dovish outlook later in the week could favour precious metals.

Spot gold prices were modestly higher after falling about 1 per cent on Friday. Gold futures were slightly lower. Silver prices were down a bit. Copper prices were also down.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading near the mid 74-cent range. helped by rebounding crude prices. The day's range so far is 74.25 cents (U.S.) to 74.43 cents. At midweek, Canada will get a fresh quarterly reading on household debt and wealth. Analysts expect to see household debt pullback in the first quarter from the record high seen in the final quarter of last year. But the Bank of Canada's continued concern about housing markets and debt levels will likely continue to factor into how the loonie fares.

"Regardless of the expected declines, the BoC will likely retain its focus on the vulnerability from elevated household debt, in line with the June Financial System Review," RBC Capital Markets analysts said in a note. On Thursday, Statistics Canada releases its report on April manufacturing sales, with most economists expecting to see a decline on the back of weaker auto production.

In other currencies, the pound fell broadly as British Prime Minister Theresa May scrambled to reunite her Conservative Party. Talks on Britain’s exit from the European Union are due to start next Monday. The dollar was steady against the yen. The euro inched up after three straight days of losses against the greenback.

The dollar index against a basket of currencies off modestly after rising to its highert level in nine days on Friday. The U.S. currency found support as Treasury yields, at seven-month lows early last week at the height of investor jitters towards the U.K. elections and former FBI director JamesComey’s testimony, continued their bounce ahead of the Fed’s anticipated rate hike.

Stocks set to see action

Home Trust Co., the main operating subsidiary of troubled alternative mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc., is beefing up its anti-money-laundering controls under orders from Canada’s banking regulator. Toronto-based Home Trust, which offers mortgages, credit cards and deposit products to thousands of customers across the country, was put under heightened scrutiny by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions starting in late June, 2015, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person is not authorized to speak to the media.

General Electric Co. on Monday named John Flannery chief executive of the company. Jeff Immelt would remain chairman of the board through Dec. 31, GE said in a statement. Flannery is currently president and CEO of GE Healthcare. Its shares rose 3.2 per cent in premarket trading.

Apple Inc, computing giant Dell Inc and Kingston Technology Co are members of a Foxconn-led consortium bidding for Toshiba Corp’s chip unit, the CEO of the world’s largest electronics manufacturer told Reuters on Monday. Terry Gou, Foxconn’s founder and chief executive, also said Amazon.com Inc. was close to joining and that the Taiwanese firm was also in discussions with Google, Microsoft Corp and Cisco Systems Inc about their participation in the bid.

Shares of Apple Inc. fell 2.9 per cent in early trading on Monday after Mizuho Securities downgraded the iPhone maker to "neutral" from "buy."

Piper Jaffray analysts raised their price target on Amazon.com Inc. to $1,200 from $1,050 as they see the company's growth continuing. But Amazon's shares slipped 0.55 per cent in premarket trading as worries about tech stocks hit shares.

Coherus BioSciences tumbled 25 per cent after the FDA denied the approval of its biosimilar for Amgen Neulasta, which fights infections in cancer patients. Amgen was up 1 per cent.

A coalition of interest groups is calling on Canada’s six biggest banks and others to back away from providing funding for Kinder Morgan Canada’s controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The coalition of 20 indigenous and environmental groups says in an open letter that it will use its influence to urge local and foreign governments to divest from banks that ignore its opposition to the pipeline.

More reading: An investing world where only a handful of stocks move the indexes

More reading: Investment diary advice, Amazon at $1,000 means nothing, and why you need to prepare for the downturn now

Economic News

(1:20 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins speaks in Winnipeg to the Associates of the Asper School of Business.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for May 2017.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error