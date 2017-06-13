Equity Markets

Canada’s main stock index slipped in early trading Tuesday as natural resource stocks weighed, while Shaw Communications Inc. jumped after selling its data centre business and buying wireless airwaves.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.25 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 15,330.55 shortly after the open.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record intraday high as bank stocks rose ahead of a highly anticipated interest rate hike and as technology stocks rebounded.

Traders have priced in a 94 percent chance of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates. Investors are also looking for more details on the central bank’s plans to trim its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

The U.S. Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day meeting, heading toward what is widely expected to be a quarter-point interest rate increase on Wednesday. The hike would be the Fed's second this year and attention is now focused on how many more will be coming before the year's end.

The Fed is expected to release its decision at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday followed by a press conference by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

A bout of profit-taking in richly-valued technology stocks caused the Nasdaq to suffer its worst two-day drop in more than six months on Monday.

However, technology stocks staged a recovery on Tuesday. Apple, which had sparked the selloff, was up 1.3 percent at $147.29 and boosted the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Big technology names like Microsoft, Alphabet and Facebook were also up about 1 percent, propping up the S&P technology sector.

“It (the market) wants to wait and see if the Fed’s going to actually raise rates tomorrow, and then it wants to wait and see whether or not the tech stocks can actually rebound,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer at 50 Park Investments in Florida.

“If (the rebound) holds and the Fed does raise rates tomorrow, it would bode very well for bulls.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 54.38 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 21,290.05, the S&P 500 was up 7.57 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 2,436.96 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 29.99 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 6,205.46.

Aside from the Fed, U.S. markets will be closely watching testimony from U.S. Attorney-General Jeff Sessions, who is scheduled to appear this afternoon before the Senate Intelligence Committee to answer questions about his dealings with Russian officials. Also on Wall Street, the tech sector will also be in the spotlight after two days of declines. Overnight, the sell-off abated somewhat in international markets, suggesting that a more tempered mood may be setting in.

In Canada, the big story continues to be hawkish comments from Bank of Canada deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins which highlighted the country's improving economic prospects and drew immediate speculation that the central bank is starting to weigh the time line for interest rate increases. Ms. Wilkins comments sent the loonie spiking above 75 cents (U.S.) to hit its highest level in two months. It remains above that level Tuesday morning.

"This speech may be sending a clear signal, but don't expect the Bank of Canada to hit the hike button just yet," TD senior economist Brian DePratto said. "A significant haze of uncertainty continues to hang over the economy, and although it is likely that inflation is at or near a nadir, this has yet to be borne out in the data." He said TD doesn't expect the central bank to embark on a modest tightening cycle until early next year.

Overseas, Asian and European stocks rebounded on Tuesday despite the two-day sell-off in U.S. tech stocks, which have fallen more than 3 per cent since Friday.

European stocks bounced back from their lowest levels in seven weeks as tech shares recovered and financials advanced.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5 per cent early on, partly recovering losses from the previous session following a sharp sell-off in tech stocks. The tech sector was the top sectoral gainer, up 1.1 per cent after posting a 3.6 per cent loss on Monday, Reuters reported.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 per cent, recouping about half of the previous session’s losses. The MSCI Asia Pacific Information Technology index steadied, after sliding 1.4 per cent on Monday.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was flat at 19,912.60. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4 per cent to 25,802.45, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.2 per cent to 3,147.63.

In Europe, the FTSE 100 was down 0.16 per cent; Germany's DAX rose 0.59 per cent and France's CAC 40 gained 0.48 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices slipped as the opening bell after OPEC reported an increase in its production for May. The cartel also said that market rebalancing is taking longer than expected. Initially, crude prices had traded higher earlier in the session on a pledge from Saudi Arabia to make significant export cuts next month. Reuters reports that Saudi officials, who had faced some skepticism about compliance with OPEC's production cuts, say they're now making real cuts, including 300,000 bpd to Asia for July, although several Asian refiners said they were receiving their full allocation.

However, OPEC’s monthly report showed output from the group rose by 336,000 bpd in May to 32.14 million barrels per day, led by a recovery in Nigeria and Libya which are exempt from supply cuts. The report said the market was rebalancing at a “slower pace.”

Both Brent crude futures and West Texas Intermediate were lower about half an hour before the open of North American markets.

Also helping bolster crude prices were early signs of a decline in U.S. inventories, which have been drawing market focus in recent weeks as drilling activity ramps up. U.S. output has risen by about 10 per cent since the middle of last year. But traders this week cited data from market intelligence firm Genscape estimating a draw of more than 1.8 million barrels at the Cushing, Okla., delivery point for U.S. crude futures last week. Further U.S. figures from the Energy Information Administration are due on Wednesday. LCG analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya notes that forecasts show that the U.S. stockpiles may have declined by 2.25 million barrels last week, versus a gain of 3.3 million a week earlier.

Gold prices, meanwhile, were lower as investors treaded water waiting for the conclusion of the Fed meeting. If the Fed signals a slower path of rate increases it could weigh on the U.S. dollar. That would make U.S. priced gold purchases for investors outside the country less expensive.

Early on, spot gold prices were lower, marking a fifth losing session. U.S. August gold futures were also lower.

In other metals, silver was down. Copper was also slightly lower.



Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar's sudden ascent held into early trading. The loonie is now trading just above the mid 75 cent (U.S.) mark. The dollar's range so far is 75.05 cents to 75.45 cents. The loonie got a surprise lift Monday afternoon - hitting its highest level in two months - on Bank of Canada comments highlighting the strength of Canada's current economic recovery. The comments were seen as an early indication that the central bank is now looking ahead to interest rate hikes, a move that would narrow the rate spread with the U.S. Federal Reserve. In the wake of Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins' remarks, futures had priced in a more than 50-per-cent chance of an interest rate increase before the end of this year.

"Tighter policy still seems a little premature, given some of the challenges for the economy that remain. But it is hard not to see (Monday's) remarks as fair warning that the bank’s perspective continues to evolve towards tighter policy at some point," Scotiabank's Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret said in a note.

BMO economist Benjamin Reitzes said in a note that BMO has moved its current call on a rate hike to January next week, from April. However, he also greater clarity should come from the central bank's July policy meeting and monetary policy report.

"An October rate hike is a very real possibility and, given Governor Poloz’s history (remember January 2015???), we will not completely rule out a July hike," he said. "For the latter, we’ll look to some reinforcement of Wilkins’ message from Deputy Governor Patterson at month-end.”

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar showed little movement ahead of Wednesday's Fed decision. The greenback was steady against a basket of global currencies. The euro was holding just above $1.12 (U.S.) in early trading.

The British pound edged up from seven-month lows seen the previous day against the euro, though investors remained cautious amid political uncertainties triggered by last week's U.K. election, which saw Prime Minister Theresa May loser her parliamentary majority.

In bonds, U.S. government debt prices were lower. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was higher around 2.22 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.874 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Hudson’s Bay Co. could face investor pressure to monetize a portion of its $10-billion-plus global real estate portfolio at the Canadian retailer’s annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday amid skepticism that last week’s restructuring plans aimed at saving $350-million will be insufficient to battle a tough real estate market. The 347-year-old company, also known as HBC, announced job cuts across North America on Thursday. It is the latest department store chain to unveil plans to try to address industry-wide turmoil amid intense competition in a saturated market.

Ailing Sears Canada Inc. has raised “significant” doubt it can continue as a going concern and is looking at a possible sale or restructuring of its operations. The retailer said on Tuesday it has hired BMO Capital Markets as its financial adviser and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP as its legal adviser to look at alternatives as it struggles to meet its financial obligations.

Shaw Communications Inc. said on Tuesday it would sell its data centre subsidiary ViaWest Inc. to Peak 10 Holding Corp, for about $2.3-billion, as the cable company looks to streamline its operations. Shaw bought ViaWest from private equity firms Oak Hill Capital Partners and GI Partners for about $1.2-billion three years ago.

Earnings are due from H&R Block Inc. after the close of trading. Analysts are expecting earnings of $3.53 a share.

Imax is laying off 100 workers, which is about 14 per cent of its work force, as part of a plan to cut about $20-million in costs per year.

Tesla was up 1.92 per cent after Berenberg raised its rating on the stock to “buy” from “hold”.

Johnson & Johnson’s type 2 diabetes drug Invokana significantly reduced the risk of serious heart problems in patients with established heart disease or at elevated risk in a pair of large studies, according to data presented at a medical meeting on Monday. Its shares rose 0.06 per cent on Tuesday in premarket trading.

Indonesia has reached a settlement with Alphabet Inc.’s Google for 2016 in their dispute over taxes, the country’s finance minister said on Tuesday. Its shares were flat in premarket trading.

Economic News

British inflation unexpectedly jumped to its highest level in nearly four years in May, tightening the squeeze on consumers who now face the added worry of political uncertainty after last week’s inconclusive election. The impact of the fall in the pound since last year’s Brexit vote made itself felt as the higher costs of foreign holidays and of imported computer games and equipment helped push up consumer prices by 2.9 per cent year-on-year.

U.S. inflation at the wholesale level stayed unchanged in May as food and energy prices slipped. The Labor Department says its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches the consumer, was flat in May after a 0.5 per cent monthly gain in April. Over the past 12 months, producer prices have risen 2.4 per cent — with rising gasoline and natural gas costs being a key driver. But energy and food prices weakened in May. Energy prices fell 3 per cent in May, while food costs ticked down 0.2 per cent. Prices did rise for services such as car rentals and retailing clothing, jewelry, footwear and accessories. Core inflation at the wholesale level, which excludes food, energy and trade services, fell 0.1 per cent in May but rose 2.1 per cent over 12 months.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

