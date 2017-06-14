Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures pointed to a flat start ahead of an expected interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 managed to finish Tuesday's session at new highs, helped by rising financial stocks and a rebound in the tech sector. Futures pared early gains after the release of softer-than-expected reports on U.S. inflation and retail sales.

"The key factors markets will be looking for are likely to be the projections for future rate rises this year, along with inflation forecasts at a time when core PCE has dropped sharply since the beginning of the year," CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson said in a note.

"Fed officials have argued that the recent weakness in (the first quarter) is expected to be transitory, and while the GDP numbers have improved, they did have reservations in April that risks to the forecast for real GDP were tilted to the downside. Inflation has also proved to be much weaker than expected."

Ahead of the Fed's 2 p.m. (ET) announcement, investors also got readings on May inflation and retail sales in the United States. The figures showed retail sales fell 0.3 per cent. Economists had expected a modest increase. The annual rate of inflation was 1.9 per cent, compared with April's annual rate of 2.2 per cent. Forecasts had called for a flat reading on inflation.

In Toronto, an early reading showed futures in the red. A drop in oil prices will also add pressure, although the commodities-sensitive loonie was still holding recent gains against the U.S. dollar ahead of the opening bell.

Overseas, European markets edged higher as investors there also awaited the outcome of the Fed's two-day meeting.

London's FTSE 100 was up 32.63 points at 7,533.07. Germany's DAX rose 78.70 points to 12,843.68 and France's CAC 40 advanced 0.9 per cent to 5,311.77.

The MSCI All-Country World index was up 0.1 per cent and has remained stuck in a tight range this month.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5 per cent to 3,137.93 while Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.1 per cent to 19,915.97. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng retreated 0.2 per cent to 25,804.41.

Commodities

Oil prices fell early on concerns over rising U.S. stockpiles and worries that OPEC, despite a pledge to extend production cuts through to next year, is seeing a rising in output. Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate were lower ahead of the opening bell. Reuters reports that crude prices are now down about 10 per cent from last month.

Last month, OPEC and other major exporters agreed to keep production 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) below the levels seen at the end of last year though to the first quarter of next year. However, output figures for May showed a rise by 336,000 barrels per day. At the same time, figures from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday that U.S. crude stocks rose by 2.8 million barrels last week. The market had been expecting a decline of roughly the same amount.

"The WTI crude is having a poor session, even after Saudi’s decision to limit exports to the U.S. and Asia," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note. "Later in the session, the EIA data could halt bleeding. Analysts expect 2.3 million barrel contraction in U.S. crude inventories last week. However, a slower contraction or larger inventories in the U.S. stockpiles could compromise the $45/barrel support following data release."

The EIA figures are due at 10:30 a.m. (ET).

In other commodities, gold prices steadied after touching the lowest levels in nearly two weeks on Tuesday. Traders expect limited action ahead of the Fed's rate announcement and subsequent press conference. Spot gold and U.S. gold futures were both higher.

"The market reaction to the Fed’s decision should give a clearer view on the short-term appetite," Ms. Ozkardeskaya said.

Silver prices were higher after hitting the lowest levels in almost a month on Tuesday. Copper prices also eased ahead of the Fed announcement.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar continued to climb in early trading. The dollar has been on a two-day winning streak in the wake of Bank of Canada comments that raised expectations that interest rates in this country could climb sooner than many hand been expecting. The loonie closed Tuesday at 75.54 cents (U.S.). Wednesday's day range so far is 75.51 cents to 75.81 cents. The dollar continues to trade at the upper end of that range even though oil prices were lower.

Some traders have suggested that the recent rally for the dollar may be a bit of a knee-jerk move. Ms. Ozkardeskaya notes, despite a much stronger reading on employment last Friday and hawkish comments from the central bank, the market still has priced in just a 30 per cent probability of a interest rate increase by the end of the year.

"Therefore, the knee-jerk rally could be exhausted soon," she said.

This week, the loonie also faces two major risks: declining oil prices and a likely rate hike by the Fed, which would extend the interest-rate spread between Canada and the U.S., she noted. Although a U.S. rate hike is priced in by the markets, a quarter point increase is still likely to put a ceiling on the loonie's recent advance, she added.

Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar steadied against both the euro and yen but continued to see losses against most commodity-backed currencies thanks to speculation swirling around future moves by the Bank of Canada.

Reuters notes that concerns about global growth and weak commodities triggered a 5-per-cent decline in the value of the Canadian and Australian dollars between March and May. But, in the wake of recent Bank of Canada comments, the loonie is now in the middle of its best week since April of last year, up 2.5 per cent since last Friday.

In bonds, U.S. Treasurys were higher ahead of the Fed decision. The yield on the 10-year note was down 2.193 per cent, while the yield on the 30-year note was down 2.845 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Embattled Canadian loyalty and marketing company Aimia Inc. suspended dividend payments on common and preferred shares Wednesday and announced three directors had resigned from its board. Aimia shares closed at $1.89 on the Toronto Stock Exchange Tuesday, having fallen from highs nearing $9 after the May announcement that Air Canada would withdraw from its Aimia-led Aeroplan program in the coming years.

Alimentation Couche-Tard is expressing interest in selling cannabis in its Quebec convenience stores. The company has hired a lobbyist to work on ensuring it has a place in the cannabis-distribution system Quebec will eventually set up.

U.S. department store operator Neiman Marcus said on Tuesday it had ended talks regarding a partial or full sale of the company, three months after embarking on a review of strategic alternatives under the weight of a $4.8-billion debt load. The company’s debt pile made any acquisition very hard to structure. Talks between Neiman Marcus and its suitor Hudson’s Bay Co, the owner of high-end department store Saks Fifth Avenue, had made little progress because of this issue, Reuters reported in May.

Shares of H&R Block rose 11.2 per cent in premarket trading after the tax preparation service provider’s fourth-quarter revenue and profit beat analysts’ expectations.

Aldeyra Therapeutics dropped 18.6 per cent in premarket trading after the company said it failed to meet a goal in its conjunctivitis trial.

Boeing Co. said it would restructure its defense, space and security (BDS) division into smaller units and cut about 50 executive positions, as the world’s largest plane maker seeks to make its business more responsive to customers. Its shares were unchanged in premarket trading.

AlarmForce Industries Inc. reports its latest results after the close of trading on Wednesday.

Economic News

Canadian household debt as a share of income dipped in the first quarter but remained near record highs, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday in a report likely to reinforce concerns that consumers are becoming overly indebted. The ratio of debt to disposable income edged down to 166.9 percent from an adjusted 167.2 per cent in the fourth quarter. That meant Canadians owed $1.67 for every dollar of disposable income.

Canadian home prices rose in May as Toronto remained robust despite recent government efforts to cool the market, while prices in Vancouver picked back up to hit a fresh peak, data showed on Wednesday. The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which measures changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed prices rose 2.2 per cent last month. Prices were higher in all 11 cities included in the index, led by a 3.6 per cent increase in Toronto and a 3.1 per cent rise in nearby Hamilton.

Americans cut spending at gasoline stations, department stores and electronics shops in May as retail sales registered their biggest drop in 16 months, a cautionary sign for the economy. The Commerce Department says retail sales dropped 0.3 per cent last month, the first decline since February and the sharpest since a 1 per cent decrease in January, 2016. Economists had expected sales to increase slightly last month after rising 0.4 per cent in April.

The U.S. consumer price index rose 1.9 per cent in May, after a 2.2-per-cent rise in April. Economists had been expecting an increase of about 2 per cent.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report(2 p.m. ET) U.S. FOMC announcement and summary of economic projections followed by Chair Janet Yellen's quarterly press briefing at 2:30 p.m.

With files from Reuters and The Associated Press

