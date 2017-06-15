Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures signalled a lower start on Wall Street as tech stocks took another tumble and the markets moved past the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut, which had already been priced in. In Toronto, futures also pointed to a rough start as oil prices fell.

On Bay Street, energy stocks will likely have an uphill battle after oil fell to a six-week low on concerns OPEC is failing to curb market overhang.

Traders had watched Wednesday's Fed announcement and accompanying news conference for signals about the health of the U.S. economy and the pace of future rate hikes. The powerful central bank signalled continued confidence in the economic outlook, suggesting that recent softness in inflation is likely transitory. Fed chair Janet Yellen also suggested that the bank's balance sheet reduction program could begin as early as September.

"Traders appear unconvinced by the possibility of another rate hike this year, despite what the Fed indicated, with the implied probability of one by December standing at below 50 per cent," Craig Erlam, senior market analyst with OANDA, said in a note.

"Investors appear concerned about the slowing pace of inflation but this doesn’t seem to bother policy makers, who revised down their projection for this year to 1.6 per cent, from 1.9 per cent previously, while maintaining their forecasts of 2% for 2018 and 2019."

In trading Thursday, markets will also be contending with political uncertainty stemming from media reports suggesting that U.S. President Donald Trump could be investigated for obstruction of justice by the special counsel probing alleged Russian meddling in last fall's U.S. election. Concerns stemming from the situation in Washington could push investors away from riskier assets and toward safe-haven holdings. Early indications also suggest tech shares, which endured a rout late last week and early this week, could be again heading lower.

Overseas, stocks in Europe and Asia were lower. In Britain, the pound got a boost after Bank of England decided to keep its main interest rate at a record low of 0.25 per cent but surprised the markets with news that three of eight policy makers favoured raising borrowing costs.

Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.75 per cent, while Germany's DAX was off 0.75 per cent. France's CAC 40 was down 0.88 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.7 per cent, led by resource shares. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.3 per cent. The Shanghai composite index edged up 0.06 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.2 per cent.

Overnight, China's central bank left interest rates unchanged despite the U.S. central bank's move higher. The People’s Bank of China did not explain its rationale for keeping rates unchanged.

Commodities

A stubborn market overhang and high global inventories pushed crude prices to their lowest level in six weeks overnight. Doubts also linger about whether OPEC's efforts to limit production are successfully combating oversupply. Brent crude futures were at their weakest level since early May. West Texas Intermediate futures were also lower. Both were also just above six-month lows.

On Wednesday, the International Energy Agency forecast that the U.S. will add 1.6 million barrels a day of supply this year and next. Already, the number of rigs operating in the United States has more than doubled since last spring.

At the same time, OPEC last month struck a deal to extend production cuts into next year, but some members, including Nigeria and Libya, have been exempt from cuts.

“OPEC 2017 year-to-date exports are only down by 0.3 million barrels per day (bpd) from the October 2016 baseline,” analysts at AB Bernstein wrote.

Elsewhere, gold prices gave up early gains to turn lower as the U.S. dollar firmed following the Fed rate decision.

Spot gold prices were again down modestly in early trading after touching lows not seen since May 26 a day earlier. Gold futures for August delivery were also lower. Gold prices spiked after the U.S. interest rate decision but eased in trading in Asia.

"The yellow metal is range bound between $1,254/$1,276 area," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

Silver prices were up slightly. Copper prices fell in London as the U.S. dollar moved higher following Wednesday's rate announcement.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar lost some altitude in early trading as oil prices slumped. The loonie was trading in the low 75-cent (U.S.) range early on. The day's range so far is 75.27 cents to 75.61 cents. Wednesday's Bank of Canada closing price was 75.71 cents. Thursday's decline comes as oil prices touched their lowest levels in six weeks, weighing on the commodity sensitive currency. At the same time, the U.S. dollar edged higher on the expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates again by year's end and trim its stimulus program.

A Reuters poll of 21 of the 23 primary dealers that do business directly with the Fed showed 14 of them now believed it would announce the start of its balance sheet normalization at its Sept. 19-20 policy meeting. The rest of them said it would make such a move at its Dec. 12-13 meeting.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, was up modestly in the early going. The euro was lower against the U.S. dollar after having hit a seven-month high against the greenback overniight.

In other commodity-sensitive currencies, the Australian dollar edged up on a better-than-expected jobs report. The New Zealand dollar, however, slid after first-quarter economic growth came in lower than expected.

In bonds, euro zone government bond yields moved higher, mirroring a move in U.S. Treasuries overnight.

The U.S. 10-year bond yield was up 2.141 per cent. The yield on the 30-year bond was down 2.78 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Home Capital Group Inc. has reached agreements to settle an enforcement case with Ontario’s securities regulator as well as a class action lawsuit launched over allegations of misleading disclosure. Under a pair of linked agreements, Home Capital and three former senior executives will pay a total of $12-million in penalties to the Ontario Securities Commission and accept responsibility for misleading disclosures to investors about mortgage underwriting problems in 2014 and 2015. About $11-million of those funds will go toward a $29.5-million payment to settle the class-action suit.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is recalling 297,000 older minivans in North America because of a wiring problem that can lead to inadvertent air bag deployments, the company said in a statement on Thursday. About 88,000 of the vehicles are in Canada.

Deutsche Bank has outlined clearly differentiated roles for the co-heads of its revamped investment bank to make it more efficient and is also creating a new global markets division. In an e-mail to employees on Wednesday, Deutsche Bank said it wanted to reduce bureaucracy and simplify the organization, which would in turn lead to substantial cost savings this year. Marcus Schenck and Garth Ritchie, named this year to lead the reorganized corporate and investment bank, outlined in the e-mail how they would split their duties. Germany’s largest lender has been trying to regain its footing after a series of scandals, lawsuits and bets that went wrong pushed it to the brink of collapse last year. The memo said Schenck would concentrate on clients, overseeing corporate finance, global capital markets, and the bank’s institutional client group.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada manufacturing sales and new orders for April. Estimates are unchanged and down 0.5 per cent, respectively, from March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of June 10. Estimate is 241,000, a drop of 4,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey for June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for June.(9 a.m. ET) Canada existing home sales and average prices for May. Consensus is a decline of 5.5 per cent and increase of 6.5 per cent, respectively, year over year.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada MLS Home Price Index for May. Estimate is an increase of 18 per cent year over year.

The Bank of England has decided to keep its main interest rate at a record low of 0.25 per cent as the economy weakens ahead of Britain’s departure from the European Union. But the decision was split, with three of the bank’s eight policy makers surprisingly voting for a rate increase. With growth slowing, inflation eating into households’ finances and the Brexit talks due to start within days, the bank policymakers opted for caution at their policy meeting Thursday.

China’s central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, shrugging off an overnight increase in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s key policy rate. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) did not explain its rationale for keeping rates unchanged, after it followed a Fed hike within hours in March.

With files from Reuters and The Associated Press

