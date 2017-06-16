Equity Markets

U.S. stocks looked set for a mixed start Friday with an early rebound in technology stocks showing little staying power. On Wall Street, Dow and S&P futures were off early highs but still modestly positive with less than an hour to go before the start of trading. Tech shares,however, appeared to be waving ahead of the opening bell. Nasdaq futures, which had been trading positive early on, slipped into the red as the start of the week's final trading session looms. On Thursday, the Nasdaq sideswiped U.S. markets, with shares of tech giants like Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. taking a hit on bearish analyst reports. Another downdraft for the Nasdaq on Friday could mean a second straight week of losses for tech issues.

"It’s been a slow start to trading on Friday, with the lack of major news flow or notable releases meaning traders are left to digest the events of the last couple of days," OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said in a note.

"It’s difficult to read too much into moves in equity markets with today being the expiry of June futures and options – otherwise known as quadruple witching – likely playing a big role."

In Toronto, futures were slightly higher, helped by a modest recovery in crude prices. On Thursday, Canada's main index slipped to a fresh six-month low on weakness in resource stocks.

Overseas, world stocks steadied, with Europe getting a boost from news that euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund approved a long-delayed lifeline for Greece. Germany's DAX was up 35.60 points at 12,272.41 while France's CAC 40 advanced 33.01 to 5,249.89. Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 33.85 points to 20,881.36.

“The things that we were worried about at the start of the year which were French elections and potentially a Greek deal not getting done, we have had all the good news on that now,” said State Street Global Markets’ strategist Michael Metcalfe, told Reuters.

In Asia, markets remained cautious after the Bank of Japan signalled stimulus was unlikely to change any time soon. Overnight, the central bank said it wouldn't be reducing its massive stimulus plan in the immediate future as inflation remained well outside its 2-per-cent target. By contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted further tightening at its meeting this week. The yen was at a two-week low in the wake of the Bank of Japan's comments.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.6 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.2 per cent, though the Shanghai composite lost 0.3 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices bounced early but were still close to their lowest levels for the year as supply overhang continues to haunt the markets. Oil prices appeared headed for the fourth straight week of losses.

Brent futures and West Texas Intermediate were both higher early on, although WTI was still trading below $45 (U.S.) a barrel. Both are more than 10 per cent below late-May levels when OPEC producers announced a plan to extend production cuts through to the first quarter of next year. Rising U.S. output and concern about production has weighed on crude prices. Figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration this week indicated gasoline stocks are rising and demand remains questionable ahead of the peak summer driving season.

“The market took a breather yesterday and is trying to recover somewhat this morning. It is by no means bullish,” said Tamas Varga, analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates told Reuters.

Gold prices, meanwhile, were also higher, finding their footing after dipping in the wake of a U.S. interest rate hike earlier in the week. A weaker U.S. dollar also helped underpin the precious metal making it cheaper for buyers outside the U.S.

Spot gold prices and U.S. gold futures were in the black early in the session, although a second weekly loss in a row seemed in the cards.

In other metals, silver was also higher but looked headed for a weekly decline of about 2 per cent. That would be its biggest weekly drop in six weeks. Copper prices rose but also seems likely to post its biggest week decline since early last month.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar got a lift from oil's move higher during the session, pushing above the mid-75-cent (U.S.) level. The loonie closed down Thursday at 75.28 cents. So far, the day's range is 75.34 cents to 75.53 cents.

The loonie surged this week after Bank of Canada officials suggested interest rates could rise sooner than many had been expecting, prompting many economists to revisit their early projections.

"Canada’s humming economy has led us to pull forward our call for when the Bank of Canada will hike from April 2018 to October 2017, followed by two more 25 basis point hikes in 2018 (April and October)," Mark McCormick, head of North American FX strategy for TD Securities, said in a note.

"We see little risk for the Bank of Canada to delay its rate liftoff past October. Earlier concerns over weak exports and core inflation have been significantly downplayed, lowering what had been perceived by investors as key hurdles for a hike."

A survey by Bloomberg of 17 economists found that most now expect a rate hike this year. Of those, six expect an increase in October.

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar was down modestly against a basket of global currencies, although it was still on track to end the week in the black. Questions about the timing of the next interest rate hike by the Fed have put a cap on the greenback this week.

The euro was up against the U.S. dollar, but still a full sent below the seven-month peak seen ahead of this week's U.S. interest rate increase. The yen was at a two-week low against the greenback after that country's central bank kept interest rates in check and signalled a lag in terms of following the Fed's likely move toward tightening monetary policy.

In bonds, U.S. Treasurys were lower with the yield on the 10-year note up 2.171 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was up 2.788 per cent early on.

Stocks set to see action

Bombardier Inc. is pressing ahead with sales campaigns around the world for its C Series airliner in the face of trade challenges from the United States and Brazil, saying the industry wants the innovation the airplane brings and shouldn’t be stuck with older, inferior aircraft. Just days ahead of the most important airshow of the year at Paris’s Le Bourget airfield, Fred Cromer, Bombardier’s President of commercial aircraft, struck a confident tone when asked about trade challenges against the plane maker’s flagship C Series that have dominated news headlines in recent months.

Nestlé may sell its roughly $900-million-a-year U.S. confectionery business, which includes Butterfinger and BabyRuth, in the Swiss food group’s latest effort to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.

Takata Corp., the Japanese company facing billions in liabilities stemming from its defective air bag inflators, is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week as it works towards a deal for financial backing from U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc, sources said on Thursday. Takata, one of the world’s biggest automotive suppliers, has been working for months to complete a deal with Key Safety. A person briefed on the matter told Reuters Key was expected to acquire Takata assets as part of a restructuring in bankruptcy.

Mining giant BHP on Friday named successful packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman, handing him the job of tackling calls to dump its oil business and overhaul the board MacKenzie, 53, succeeds Jac Nasser as of Sept. 1 at a time when the world’s biggest miner is being challenged by activist shareholders to revamp its structure and improve returns. Its shares rose 1.13 per cent in premarket trading.

Fiat Chrysler does not expect its diesel woes in the United States to have an impact on its business targets to 2018, the carmaker’s Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday. In May, the U.S. Justice Department sued Fiat Chrysler, accusing the Italian-American automaker of illegally using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel vehicles sold since 2014, in a move that could potentially lead to heavy fines.

McDonald’s and the International Olympic Committee have agreed to end the company’s long-standing Olympic sponsorship three years early, the IOC said on Friday. The U.S. company, one of the IOC’s top sponsors, had a contract running to 2020 and the Tokyo summer Games. McDonald's shares were up 0.05 per cent in premarket trading.

The long-delayed $62-billion merger of chemical giants DuPont and Dow has been approved by U.S. antitrust regulators. The Justice Department said Thursday it would approve the deal as long as the companies sell off some herbicide and chemical units to preserve competition. Those sales are already in the works. The merger was originally announced in December 2015 and was initially expected to close in the first half of 2016. But it was delayed several times while U.S. and foreign regulators reviewed it. Dow shares rose 0.76 per cent in premarket trading.

Economic News

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Friday and upgraded its assessment of private consumption and overseas growth, signalling its confidence that an export-driven economic recovery was broadening and gaining momentum. But Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reassured markets the BOJ will still lag well behind the Federal Reserve in dialling back its massive stimulus program, with inflation far from reaching the BOJ’s 2 per cent target, say sources familiar with its thinking.

Statistics Canada said Friday that foreign investment in Canadian securities totalled $10.6-billion in April, mainly acquisitions of government debt instruments. At the same time, Canadian investors reduced their holdings of foreign securities by $9.9 billion, the largest divestment since January 2016. As a result, Canada's international transactions in securities generated a net inflow of funds into the Canadian economy of $20.5 billion in April. Foreign investment in Canadian securities has exceeded Canadian investment in foreign securities by $49.1 billion since the beginning of 2017, the agency said.

U.S. housing starts fell 5.5 per cent in May to the weakest level since September, according to Bloomberg. April starts were revised down to a 1.1 million annualized rate.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

