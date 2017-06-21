Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures pointed flat to slightly higher start Wednesday as oil prices continued to struggle, hitting their lowest levels in seven months. Benchmark Brent crude fell toward the $45 (U.S.) mark in trading in overseas, continuing losses seen a day earlier. West Texas Intermediate was in the mid-$43 (U.S.)-a-barrel range. On Tuesday, crude prices dropped 2 per cent as the familiar concerns of supply overhang and rising U.S. production continued to weigh.

On Wall Street futures started out firmly in the red but eventually turned modestly positive as crude prices steadied. On Bay Street, futures signalled a weaker start to the day. On Tuesday, the Dow managed a fresh record but wasn't able to hold early gains, eventually falling into negative territory. S&P energy stocks lost 1.25 per cent during the session. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index finished Tuesday with triple-digit losses, as energy shares led the declines. Nine of the indexes 10 subsectors finished lower.

"The challenge is well understood - OPEC-led output restraint and the current price levels have not been sufficient to reduce global oil supply enough to make a dent into inventory levels," Societe Generale's Kit Juckes said in a note.

"That's mostly an issue of lags, and our commodity team expects Brent to end the year at USD 60/bbl but still, the FX market will be watching the spot price of oil today... I'd better get the bad joke in early: it could be a long day (in the northern hemisphere at any rate) and a hot one too)."

In Toronto, battered retailer Sears Canada Inc. could also have another rough day amid reports it will file for creditor protection in coming weeks. Bloomberg reported that a court filing would likely lead to liquidation and the business being sold off in pieces. Last week, Sears Canada raised "significant doubt" about its ability to continue operating.

Overseas, sliding crude prices pulled markets lower. Weak French bank stocks also took a toll. Crude's decline helped lift bond prices and flatten yield curves as investors feared weaker inflation. Reduced risk appetite helped bolster the yen.

In Britain, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 22.54 points at 7450.17. Germany's DAX fell 85.65 points to 7450.17 and France's CAC 40 lost 50.18 points to hit 5,243.47.

In Asia, there had been muted reaction to global index provider MSCI’s decision to add the first batch of mainland Chinese stocks to its popular emerging equity benchmark, Reuters reported Indexes in Shanghai and Shenzen moved around 0.5 per cent higher after the decision, which could ultimately bring $340-billion of foreign capital to the so-called A-share market.

In other markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.5 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.6 per cent, while the Shanghai composite gained 0.5 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices steadied somewhat early Wednesday after falling to their lowest levels in seven months. New U.S. inventory numbers are due this morning and traders will be keeping a close eye on what they have to say about the level of stockpiles. On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute said crude stockpiles fell more than expected last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose.

LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya noted WTI crude traded at $42.75, its lowest level since November. U.S. crude recovered past $43 a barrel after the API numbers.

"The EIA’s weekly data is due today," she said in a note. "Analysts expect 1.2 million barrel contraction in the U.S. crude inventories over the last week, compared to 1.7 million fall a week earlier. Lower contraction or higher inventories could further weigh on the oil prices. The key support stands at $42.75 (November low) before $40.00/39.55 (Aug.1 support)."

So far this year, oil prices have fallen about 20 per cent. Reuters points out that that decline marks the worst six-month performance for the first six months of the year since 1997. On Wednesday, crude prices were lower early but clawed back some ground to trade above break even with 90 minutes go before the start of North American trading.

Last month, OPEC agreed to extend production cuts through to the first quarter of next year, although markets have been skeptical about the level of compliance. However, OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers’ compliance with the output deal reached 106 per cent in May, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. OPEC compliance with the curbs was 108 per cent, while non-OPEC compliance was 100 per cent, the source said. Another source confirmed compliance by all producers in May was 106 per cent.

In other commodities, gold prices were higher as stocks struggled and the U.S. dollar pulled back from a one-month high. On Tuesday, bullion had touched its lowest point in five weeks. Spot gold and U.S. gold futures for August delivery were both higher ahead of the start of North American trading. Silver was also modestly higher. Copper prices were steady.

"Gold is better [higher] after rebounding from a month-low of $1,241 (U.S.)," Ms. Ozkardeskaya noted. "Soft U.S. yields could limit the downside appetite in the yellow metal."

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar - alongside other commodity sensitive currencies - was lower as crude prices dropped. The loonie was trading about a quarter of a cent above the 75 cent (U.S.) mark early on.

On Tuesday, the Canadian dollar lost about 0.4 per cent against its U.S. counterpart to finish at 75.37 cents. So far, the day's range is 75.18 cents to 75.39 cents. The dollar had jumped to its highest level in more than three months a week ago after the Bank of Canada signalled confidence in the Canadian economy, prompting economists to move forecast for interest rate hikes forward.

Other commodity linked currencies also suffered early Tuesday. Both the Australian and New Zealand dollar were down 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively ahead of the North American open.

“The culprit behind their (commodity currencies) lacklustre performance is the oil price in recent days,” Valentin Marinov, head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole in London, told Reuters. “The key question for the FX markets on the day is the extent to which the oil price weakness will ultimately grow into a broad-based risk-off move.”

In other currencies, the pound surged after Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said he would likely back an interest-rate hike by year's end. Earlier in the session, sterling had been weaker against the U.S. dollar in the wake of dovish comments from BoE Governor Mark Carney. Mr. Carney signalled no rush to start raising interest rates. Last week, policy makers were split on whether the time was right for Britain's central bank to begin hiking rates.

The yen benefited from the markets' riskier tone rising about 0.3 per cent. The euro was flat.

In bonds, U.S. Treasurys were higher. The yield on the 10-year note was down 2.149 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was down 2.73 per cent.

In Europe, yields on German bonds fell back towards two-month lows on Wednesday ahead of a debt sale that should signal the extent to which investors have re-evaluated the pace of monetary tightening. Germany is set to sell 30-year debt on Wednesday following a more than 20-basis-point decline in yields over the past month.

Stocks set to see action

Sears Canada Inc., the struggling offshoot of Sears Holdings Corp., is preparing to seek court protection from creditors in the coming weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. The court filing will likely lead to a liquidation, with the business sold off in pieces, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The company’s most valuable assets are real estate, but many of its locations are in lower-end shopping centers. That makes it difficult to sell them to a single buyer, the person said.

Top executives in charge of customer experience and branding are leaving Rogers Communications Inc. as part of changes to the company’s organizational structure under new CEO Joe Natale Chief customer officer Deepak Khandelwal and chief brand officer Dale Hooper will depart by the end of June and responsibility for customer experience and branding will be absorbed by other business units.

FedEx Corp.’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ estimates and the package delivery company forecast higher earnings for fiscal 2018 as it gains from the acquisition of TNT Express and higher sales across its business units. FedEx forecast adjusted earnings of $13.20 to $14 per share for fiscal 2018, excluding mark-to-market pension adjustments and expenses on TNT Express integration.

Oracle Inc. posts its latest results after the close. Analysts are expecting the company to post earnings of 73 cents a share.

Whirlpool Corp., the world’s largest maker of home appliances, said on Tuesday that Jeff Fettig will step down on Oct. 1 after 13 years as chief executive and will be replaced by the firm’s current chief operating officer, Marc Bitzer. Fettig, 60, has served as CEO since 2004 and will remain as chairman of the board of the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company.

Tesla Inc. said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric car maker. “Chris just wasn’t the right fit for Tesla, and we’ve decided to make a change,” a Tesla spokeswoman told Reuters in an email on Tuesday. “Turns out that Tesla isn’t a good fit for me after all,” Lattner, who worked at Apple Inc for more than a decade before joining Tesla in January, tweeted. “I’m interested to hear about interesting roles for a seasoned engineering leader!” Tesla said it hired Andrej Karpathy as director of artificial intelligence and Tesla Vision team, the spokeswoman said.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for May are revealed. The consensus is an annualized rate decline of 1.0 per cent.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report is released.

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said he was likely to back an increase in interest rates in the second half of this year, striking a more hawkish tone than BoE Governor Mark Carney and adding to a split at the central bank. The BoE’s eight policy makers split 5-3 when they voted to keep interest rates on hold at a record low of 0.25 percent last week, a closer outcome than expected by investors. In a speech published on Wednesday, Haldane, who voted to keep rates unchanged last week, said he was likely to change his vote in the coming months. In August last year the BoE cut interest rates to 0.25 per cent and took other measures to give the economy boost after signs of a sharp slowdown after the Brexit vote in June.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

