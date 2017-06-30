Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures were in the black early Friday, pointing to a modestly higher open for the final trading day of the quarter. On this side of the border, futures were lower, signalling a weaker start to the trading day. On Thursday, the S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.93 per cent with interest-rate sensitive sectors declining as the markets geared up for a possible hike in borrowing costs as early as next month.

On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 posted their worst declines in roughly six weeks. Tech shares, which have led the S&P 500's gain for the year, continued to struggle as investors question lofty valuations. The Nasdaq finished Thursday's session down 1.44 per cent.

"This week has seen a number of central bankers adopt a more hawkish view on their respective monetary outlooks which has pushed up yields and seen the pound, euro and Canadian dollar quite heavily bid," Craig Erlam, senior market analyst with OANDA, said in a morning note.

"The comments also appear to have weighed on equities in recent days as investors prepare for the end of ultra-accommodative monetary policy from some of the world’s largest central banks."

In Canada, the markets will get a look at how the economy was faring during the first month of the second quarter when Statistics Canada releases its report on April GDP at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Economists are expecting a modest 0.1 per cent increase from March. Later in the morning, the Bank of Canada releases its business outlook survey, which will offering a current reading on conditions experienced by Canadian companies. Already this week, Bank of Canada officials - including Governor Stephen Poloz - have signalled coming rate hikes, with Mr. Poloz saying that low rates put in place to combat the energy rout have done their work.

The economic news will also be playing out against a shifting political situation in British Columbia. Late Thursday, a non-confidence vote resulted in the minority liberal government falling after 16 years of rule. The NDP will move into power with a minority of seats, buttressed by three Green MLAs.

In the U.S., higher oil prices should help bolster sentiment. Readings on personal income and spending and consumer sentiment are also due for release. Typically the final trading day of the quarter is seen by investors as a time to for profit-taking or shifting stock portfolios. Comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard suggesting that the powerful central bank should hold off on further interest rate hikes until political reforms from the White House firm up.

Overseas, global markets were mixed. European shares, which had been under pressure early in the session, were trading slightly higher. Chemicals stocks were down after Germany's Bayer cut its earnings outlook for the year.

Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.14 per cent to 7,360.33. Germany's DAX rose 0.32 per cent to 12,455.32 and France's CAC 40 advanced 0.69 per cent to 5190.17.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index felll 0.9 per cent to 20,033.43 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.8 per cent to 25,764.58. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.1 per cent to 3,192.43, while Australia’s S&P ASX 200 lost 1.7 per cent to 5,721.50. Shares in Southeast Asia were mostly lower.

Commodities

Oil prices were higher in early trading and looked set to finish the week in the green after five week of losses. Crude futures were heading for the biggest weekly gain since the middle of last month. So far, U.S. crude futures were up 5 per cent for the week, Brent was up 4.8 per cent. Reuters noted both are heading for the biggest increase since the week ended May 19.

The week's gains have been underpinned by figures release Wednesday which suggested lower U.S. output. The figures showed that U.S. crude output fell 100,000 barrels a day to 9.3 million barrels last week, the biggest weekly decline since last summer.

“There are two key drivers. One is U.S supply side response to low oil prices. We could see more gains if there is a further drop in oil output, and the other factor is a weaker U.S. dollar,” Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at Sydney’s CMC Markets, told Reuters.

Brokerages, meanwhile, have been trimming their crude forecasts for the year. On Thursday, Societe Generale said it now expects U.S. crude will average 47.50 a barrel. Its previous forecast had predicted prices of $55 a barrel.

In other commodities, gold was lower on suggestions from central banks around the world that tighter monetary policy is on the horizon. The precious metal appeared set for its first weekly loss of the year as a lower U.S. dollar failed to underpin prices. Both spot prices and gold futures for August delivery were lower in early trading.

Silver, meanwhile, was slightly higher. Copper prices were lower.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was holding above 77 cents (U.S.) in early trading on the combined impact of higher oil prices, the promise of higher interest rates and a broadly weaker U.S. dollar. The loonie closed Thursday at 76.83 cents. So far, the day's range is 76.86 cents to 77.08 cents, with the peak being seen last night.

Currency watchers will have an eye on reports on Canadian GDP for April and the Bank of Canada's second-quarter business outlook survey Friday morning.

"The BOS (business outlook survey) will be more important as the market looks for evidence of additional improvement relative to the (first-quarter) assessment after the BoC shifted to a hawkish bias two weeks ago," Sue Trinh, head of Asia FX strategy for RBC Capital Markets, said in a morning note.

"Primary areas of interest include investment intentions, inflation expectations, and measures of economic slack. A more upbeat tone will be required to placate the market, which has moved to price in 70-per-cent probability of a July hike."

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar - which has struggled through the week - was slightly firmer in early trading Friday but still appeared set for its worst quarter in seven years. The U.S. dollar index - which measures the greenback against a basket of world currencies - was modestly higher in early trading. The U.S. dollar was also slightly higher against the euro, although figures compiled by Reuters suggested that it was down 9 per cent for the quarter and 2 per cent for the week. The U.S. dollar was down slightly against the yen.

In Britain, the market has now priced in the likelihood of a rate hike by year's end, helping lift the pound. Overnight, the pound touched $1.3028 (U.S.).

In bonds, U.S. debt prices were lower. The yield on the 10-year note was up 2.268 per cent. The yield on the 30-year was up 2.82 per cent.

Shopify Inc. is jumping into the listicle business. In a partnership that launched last week, the Ottawa-based e-commerce player is banking on BuzzFeed to help increase visibility of about 400,000 independent merchants on the recently public company’s platform. The move marks an expansion of BuzzFeed’s foray into affiliate marketing.

Nike Inc., the world’s largest footwear maker, said on Thursday it would launch a pilot program with Amazon.com Inc to sell a limited product assortment on its website. Shares of the Dow component, which also reported quarterly profit and sales that topped estimates, were up 8.2 per cent at $57.54 in trading after the bell.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it would exercise its warrants to buy 700 million common shares of Bank of America Corp, making it the largest shareholder of the lender. Berkshire said it would exercise its warrants after the bank raises its quarterly dividend to 12 cents per common share. The conglomerate said it expected to use $5 billion of Bank of America’s 6 per cent preferred stock that it currently owns to fund the acquisition.

Bayer has filed a request for approval of its planned $66 billion takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto with European Union regulators, a spokesman for the German pharmaceuticals and pesticides maker said on Friday. Bayer has previously said it was aiming to file by the end of this month and that it expected the EU Commission to conduct an in-depth antitrust assessment of the tie-up.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada real GDP at basic prices for April is announced. The estimate is a rise of 0.1 per cent from March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and personal income for May are unveiled. Consensus is increases of 0.1 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, from April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for June is released.

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Business Outlook Survey and Senior Loan Officer Survey for Q2 are released.

Japan’s industrial output fell faster in May than at any time since the devastating earthquake of March 2011 while inventories hit their highest in almost a year, suggesting a nascent economic recovery may stall before it gets properly started. Household spending also fell in May, leaving the Bank of Japan’s 2 per cent target seemingly out of reach. Energy costs were the sole driver of what little inflation there is, further underscoring the fragile nature of Japan’s recovery.

China’s factories grew at the quickest pace in three months in June, buoyed by strong new orders in a sign of stabilizing growth, though analysts expect a further slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy is inevitable as Beijing cracks down on debt risks. The surprising strength in the vast manufacturing sector defied expectations for a cooling, thanks to robust external demand that underscored why global central banks were confident enough to switch gears to a more hawkish stance.

British consumers have suffered the longest decline in their spending power since the 1970s, official data showed on Friday, although there was a sign that the economy may have recently gathered a bit of momentum. The figures from the Office for National Statistics painted a bleak picture for consumers who are facing the double hit of rising inflation – caused in large part by the fall in the pound since the Brexit vote – and slowing wage growth.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

