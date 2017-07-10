Equity Markets

Canadian stocks dipped at the open Monday, led lower by materials and energy stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.25 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 15,017.91 shortly after the open.

The Canadian dollar dipped against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell, pulling back from a nearly 10-month high last week, while investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision on Wednesday. It traded at 77.51 cents (U.S.), down 0.18 of a cent.

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. rose 3.6 per cent after the company continued its U.S. acquisition strategy with a $1.8-billion deal to acquire a cable operator serving more than 200,000 Internet, television and home phone customers in five states. Cogeco’s existing U.S. subsidiary Atlantic Broadband will acquire cable systems operating under the brand name MetroCast from Harron Communications Inc.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has struck a deal to buy Geneva Advisors for up to $200-million U.S. ($258-million Canadian), taking another step toward building a renewed presence in the United States. Its shares fell 0.06 per cent in early trading.

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as gains in technology stocks were offset by losses in banks while investors geared up for the second-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 43.23 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 21,371.11, the S&P 500 was down 2.91 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 2,422.27 and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.48 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 6,150.60.

Central banks will be at the forefront later in the week. The Bank of Canada makes its latest interest rate announcement on Wednesday and is widely expected to hike rates for the first time in about seven years. The same day, U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen begins two-days of testimony in Washington.

U.S. banks also start reporting second-quarter results later in the week. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup all posed results before the start of trading Friday.

"Amid a period where we have seen a significant degree of direction dictated by monetary policy consideration, there is a good chance that the corporates could be the driver of a recovery following recent declines," IG analysts Josh Mahony and Chris Beauchamp said in a morning note.

Globally, world markets were higher as investors basked in the afterglow of a stronger-than-expected reading on U.S. employment last week. Economic data released Monday also helped boost sentiment, with Germany, Europe's biggest economy, reporting solid export numbers for May.

Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.19 per cent. Germany's DAX rose 0.40 per cent and France's CAC 40 advanced 0.35 per cent.

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.8 per cent to a one-week high helped by weakness in the yen. The Hang Seng rose 0.63 per cent. Shanghai's composite index was down 0.19 per cent, held back by a sell-off in tech stocks.

Commodities

Oil prices were lower adding to last week's losses on rising drilling activity and questions about OPEC's next move on supply cuts.

Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate were down ahead of Monday's opening bell. Reuters reports that Brent is now 17 per cent below where it started the year. Monday's declines came after U.S. energy companies reported Friday that drilling activity rose for 24 of the last 25 weeks. The U.S. rig count now sits at its highest level since April 2015. Traders were also looking ahead of a July 24 meeting of key OPEC ministers with Russia in St. Petersburg. The state of the current oil market is on the agenda. Kuwait said on Sunday that both Nigeria and Libya have been invited to the meeting, raising some hopes that their production could be capped earlier than expected. Other OPEC officials, however, were less convinced that the two countries - which are exempt from current production cuts - could step in line in the effort to help rebalance the market.

"OPEC’s Secretary General Barkindo said that it is too early to talk about additional production cuts and added that he was not aware of Kuwait’s proposal to limit the Nigerian and Libyan production," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a morning note. "Meanwhile the U.S. continues pumping at historical high levels and Iraq is stepping up the production to meet its year-end target of 5 million barrels per day."

In other commodities, gold fell to its lowest level since March as central banks began what appears to be a march toward higher interest rates. Spot gold, which fell more than 2 per cent last week, was down early Monday. Gold futures for August delivery were also lower.

“On the mind of the gold market is central bankers striking a more hawkish tone. Investors are now pricing in monetary tightening from most central banks,” said Danke Bank analyst Jens Pedersen told Reuters.

Silver, meanwhile, was also down, with prices hitting the lowest level since April.

Copper prices were lower with climbing inventory levels offsetting concerns about possible strikes at mines in Chile.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was down early on as slipping oil prices came up against the market's expectation that interest rates will rise later in the week. The loonie was trading at the lower end of its day range of 77.36 cents (U.S.) to 77.67 cents.

RBC Capital Markets noted that, while the market expects a quarter point cut this week, a decent number of analysts (about eight out of about 18) still expect the central bank to stay put. They also said there will be three key things to watch in the bank's monetary policy report: timing of the closing of the output gap, the path toward 2-per-cent inflation and a possible minor upgrade in the growth outlook. "Markets have some probability of a September hike, but there is more conviction of an October hike," they said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar - bolstered by Friday's employment report - managed a two-month high against the yen. The euro was also trading higher against the yen but lower against the greenback.

The key event for the U.S. dollar will be this week's Fed testimony.

"The Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Janet Yellen’s semi-annual testimony is the key highlight of this week (Wednesday and Thursday)," Ms. Ozkardeskaya noted. "In her testimony, Yellen is expected to reiterate the possibility of another Fed rate hike before the end of the year and could eventually provide a hint regarding the Fed’s balance sheet normalisation plans. The lack of further details should keep the U.S. dollar loose."

In bonds, U.S. debt prices were higher. The yield on the 10-year note was down 2.366 per cent, while the yield on the 30-year note was down 2.911 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Cogeco Communications Inc. said on Monday its subsidiary Atlantic Broadband would buy MetroCast’s assets for about $1.4-billion (U.S.), to expand its presence in the United States. The deal, which includes an equity investment by Canadian pension fund CDPQ, will add about 120,000 internet and 76,000 video customers to Atlantic Broadband’s U.S. base. Cogeco said it expects MetroCast to generate about $230-million in revenue for 2017 and an adjusted EBITDA of $121 million.

Retailer Abercrombie & Fitch says it is no longer looking to sell the company, send its shares down 11 per cent before the opening bell. Abercrombie said in May that it was it in talks with several parties about a potential deal, but said Monday that it has ended all such negotiations.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has struck a deal to buy Geneva Advisors for as much as $200-million (U.S.), taking another step toward building a renewed presence in the United States Geneva Advisors is a private wealth management firm based in Chicago, with about $8.4-billion in assets and 100 staff. Only $135-million (U.S.) of the purchase price will be paid at closing, and the remainder is contingent on future performance, CIBC said in a news release. A quarter of the purchase price will be paid in cash, with the remaining 75 per cent in CIBC common shares.

Oculus, the virtual reality company owned by Facebook Inc., is temporarily cutting the price of its hardware, as the industry tries to figure out why the technology for immersive games and stories has not taken off among consumers. Oculus is cutting the combined price of its Rift headset and Touch controllers to $399 (U.S.) for six weeks beginning on Monday, said Jason Rubin, Oculus vice-president for content. That matches the price of another virtual reality set, PlayStation VR, made by Sony Corp.

Chinese property giant Dalian Wanda Group plans to sell tourism projects and hotels in the country to Sunac China for $9.3-billion, as it dials back its theme-park ambitions and brings down its debt pile. The sale - the second-biggest real estate deal ever in China according to Reuters data - will help strengthen Wanda’s case for a mainland listing after its property unit delisted from Hong Kong last year. For Sunac, it would mean ownership of a wide portfolio of tourism developments at a time when it is spending billions on property and technology assets.

The chief executive of Britain’s Carillion quit on Monday as the building and support services group warned on full-year profit and said it planed to pull out of three construction markets in the Middle East. Carillion shares lost a third of their value in early trading in London. The firm, which helps maintain British railways and roads, said a deterioration in cash flows on some construction contracts had forced it take a provision of $1.1-billion.

Toyota Motor Corp. on Monday said it was committed to the ailing U.S. sedan market and that it expected a new model of its Camry, the top-selling passenger car in the United States for decades, to help boost the company’s sales in the segment. The auto maker said it was “inconceivable” that mid-size sedans would disappear from the market, and that any move by its rivals to stop selling what was once among the most popular vehicles would allow Toyota to boost its presence.

Economic News

Consumers expect to boost spending in the months ahead and voiced confidence they are more likely to find a job and less likely to lose one in a strong labor market, the New York Federal Reserve reported Monday in its latest monthly survey of consumer expectations. Nearly 35 per cent of the 1,300 heads of household included in the June poll said they were better off economically than a year go, a record in the four years the survey has been conducted. The results bolster the current Fed outlook of an economy that continues to generate jobs despite tepid overall growth and some concern about a recent dip in inflation, improving chances the central bank can follow through with plans for a further interest rate increase later this year.

China’s producer price inflation was unchanged in June and remained well off highs seen earlier this year, amid lingering oversupply issues in the steel sector and as signs of economic weakness weighed on the outlook for prices. The producer price index (PPI) rose 5.5 per cent in June from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday. This was in line with analyst forecasts and unchanged from the previous month.

Japan’s core machinery orders unexpectedly tumbled in May on persistent weakness in the services sector, and the government downgraded the outlook for orders for the first time in eight months, raising doubts about the strength of the economic recovery. Core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, dropped 3.6 per cent in May from the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday.

With files from Reuters

