Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures shifted lower in early going pointing to a weaker start to the final trading day of the week. Bay Street futures were flat as investors weigh earnings from some of Canada's biggest energy players. Oil prices had been trending higher overnight but lost ground as the North American open approached. The Canadian dollar continued to inch its way to the 80-cent (U.S.) mark. About 3 per cent of companies listed on the TSX have now reported second-quarter earnings. Of those 87.5 per cent have topped analysts forecasts, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ahead of Friday's opening bell, energy giant Encana Corp. said it swung to a profit in the second quarter, from a loss in the same period a year earlier. The year-earlier results included impairment and hedging charges of $641-million. In the latest quarter, Encana reported earnings per share of 34 cents, compared with a loss of 71 cents last year. However, the company also said total oil and gas production fell to 316,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 368,300 boe/d a year earlier. Meanwhile, oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc. posted a narrower loss, helped partly by higher oil prices and a rise in production. The company reported a net loss of $93-million or 10 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $196-million, or 20 cents a share, a year earlier.

Outside the corporate earnings, Bay Street will also get a look at inflation and retail sales numbers for Statistics Canada. The figures are due at 8:30 a.m (ET) and come a week after the Bank of Canada raised interest rates for the first time in seven years. The markets have also priced in a more than 50-per-cent chance of another rate increase by year's end. Economists expect June inflation to rise 0.1 per cent month-over-month. The annual rate of inflation is seen coming in at 1.1 per cent. Forecasts call for the May retail sales report to show an increase of 0.3 per cent.

On Wall Street, corporate earnings are also the main draw. General Electric Co posted a 12-per-cent drop in quarterly revenue on weakness in its energy connections unit. Earnings from continuing operations attributable to shareholders fell to $1.34-billion in the second quarter ended June. 30 from $3.30-billion a year earlier. Earnings per share from continuing operations fell to 15 cents from 36 cents, the company said.

Shares of Microsoft Corp. were slightly higher in premarket trading after the software giant reported better-than-expected results after the close on Thursday. Microsoft’s profit more than doubled to $6.51-billion or 83 cents a share, from $3.12-billion or 39 cents per share a year ago. Excluding one-time items, Microsoft earned 98 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, revenue rose 9.1 per cent to $24.7-billion. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 71 cents per share and revenue of $24.27-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tech earnings continue next week with results for Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook. On Thursday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq booked its longest winning streak - 10 straight sessions - since early 2015.

Overseas, the euro's jump to a fresh two-year high tempered market sentiment. The euro jumped after the European Central Bank suggested talks about paring its massive bond-buying program could begin this fall.

MSCI's indes of world stocks was steady after climbing for 10 straight sessions. In Asia MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down slightly after climbing about 5 per cent for the past two weeks.

In Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.3 per cent to 7,490.46. Germany's DAX was off 0.37 per cent at 12,401.75. France's CAC 40 slid 0.39 per cent to 5,176.03.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell 44.84 points to finish the week at 20,099.75. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.13 per cent and the Shanghai composite index was off 0.21 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices turned lower in choppy trading Friday after a new report raised the prospect of higher OPEC output this month. Both benchmark Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate had been trending higher in the early hours, but quickly dropped after Petro-Logistics, which tracks OPEC supply forecasts, said OPEC crude production would rise by 145,000 barrels per day in July. That would put the cartel's output above 33 million barrels a day, according to Reuters. The report comes as key crude producers are set to meet next week in Russia. Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude producer, had been reportedly weighing the possibility of more supply cuts to address market oversupply. But traders were skeptical a cut would be in the offing at Monday's meeting.

U.S. investment bank Jefferies said in a note that “actions from the next OPEC/non-OPEC working committee meeting seem unlikely.” It also said, “if OPEC is to achieve its objective of bringing OECD inventories back to normal levels it will need to take further steps,”.

Meanwhile, the latest U.S. crude inventory numbers helped underpin sentiment. The Energy Information Administration says U.S. crude stocks fell by 4.7 million barrels in the week to July 14, more than the market had been forecast. Gas stocks were down 4.7 million barrels. The figure also exceeded forecasts.

In other commodities, gold prices high their highest level in three weeks as the U.S. dollar weakened to its lowest point in more than a year. Spot gold and U.S. gold futures for August delivery were both higher in early trading. Traders say continued political worries in Washington are playing in favour of the safe-haven metail.

"The global risk reluctance and Trump-related worries drive capital into the yellow metal," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.

Silver was also higher, managing its best level since early July. A weaker greenback boosted copper prices above $6,000 a tonne in Asian trading Friday.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar moved into the mid-79-cent range as the U.S. dollar weakened. The loonie's day range so far is 79.34 cents (U.S.) to $79.55 cents. Key to whether the currency remains aloft will be reports ahead of the market open from Statistics Canada on inflation and retail sales. Softer readings could let some of the air out, analysts said early Friday.

"The (80 cent U.S.) level is just around the corner, yet today’s inflation and retail sales data could spoil the appetite, if the figures meet the soft expectations," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note. "The Canadian consumer prices may have contracted by 0.1 per cent on month to June, and the retail sales may have eased to 0.3 per cent on month to May from 0.8 per cent printed a month before."

In other currencies, the euro hit a two-year high against the U.S. dollar. The euro was up 0.3 per cent early Friday, with traders citing moves by investors to cover short positions. The euro gathered steam Thursday when European Central Bank president Mario Draghi said policy makers would likely begin discussions in the fall about scaling back the central bank's massive stimulus program.

CMC chief markets analysts Michael Hewson said, while Mr. Draghi's position wasn't particularly hawkish, the traders saw otherwise.

"Sadly for him the currency markets weren’t buying it and the euro, after initially dipping, roared back in the afternoon session, though it was probably helped by events in the U.S. and a possible investigation into the President’s business dealings, which saw the US dollar slip back further," he said.

The U.S. dollar was weaker against a basket of world currencies early on with the failure of U.S. President Donald Trump's health-care bill continuing to raise concerns about the success of future legislation. The dollar was flat against the yen after the Bank of Japan said Thursday it would keep its stimulus program in place, suggesting it would lag other world central banks in shift to tightening mode.

In bonds, euro zone bonds got a lift from the ECB's latest policy statement and support from the International Monetary Fund for a Greek bailout. Euro zone bond yields fell, with Italian, Portuguese and Spanish bonds performing strong on the day.

U.S. Treasurys were higher with the yield on the 10-year note down at 2.243 per centand the yield on the 30-year note at 2.81 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp on Friday posted a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier, when it took impairment and hedging charges of about $641-million. The Calgary-based company posted net earnings of $331-million, or 34 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $601-million, or 71 cents a year earlier.However, total oil and gas production fell to 316,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 368,300 boe/d a year earlier.

Oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc. posted a narrower loss, helped partly by higher oil prices and a rise in production. The company reported a net loss of $93-million or 10 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $196-million, or 20 cents a share, a year earlier. Husky produced 320,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), higher than the 316,000 boed it produced, a year earlier.

General Electric Co. posted a 12-per-cent drop in quarterly revenue on weakness in its energy connections unit. Earnings from continuing operations attributable to shareholders fell to $1.34-billion in the second quarter ended June. 30 from $3.30-billion a year earlier. Earnings per share from continuing operations fell to 15 cents from 36 cents, the company said.

Microsoft Corp. reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Thursday, helped by strong performance in its fast-growing cloud business. Microsoft said revenue from its cloud unit, which includes the flagship Azure platform and server products, rose about 11 per cent to $7.43-billion in the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $7.32-billion, according to data and analytics firm FactSet.

Magna International Inc., one of Ontario’s biggest employers, has issued a blunt criticism of the province’s new labour legislation, saying the changes threaten future investment and jobs and will make the company less competitive. The new labour laws add to other factors that put new investment in the province at risk, Magna said in a submission to the Ontario legislature’s standing committee on finance.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said it was fining global oil company Exxon Mobil Corp $2-million (U.S.) for violating sanctions on Russia in May 2014. The heads of the company ‘s U.S. subsidiaries signed eight documents between May 14 and May 23, 2014 with Igor Sechin, the head of Russia’s largest oil producer, Rosneft, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement on its website.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada reports its June consumer price index, which is expected to show a 0.1 per cent decline for the month, but a 1.1-per-cent gain year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada reports May retail sales. Estimates are for a 0.3-per-cent increase.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. reports its first quarter real GDP by industry.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

