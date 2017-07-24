Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures signalled a flat to lower start to the week as corporate earnings remain in focus and traders begin looking at head to Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision on interest rates. Most expect the central bank to stay put, but the markets will be looking for a hints about the timing of another hike. Futures are now pricing in a less than 50-per-cent chance of a U.S. interest-rate increase before the end of the year. On Bay Street, futures were turned higher after oil shook off earlier losses.

"U.S. futures are pointing to a slightly softer open on Monday, tracking similar moves in Europe," OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

"Earnings season is likely to be the main focus this week, with 189 S&P 500 companies scheduled to report...With indices in the U.S. trading at record highs and central banks favouring a less accommodative stance, earnings will become increasingly important in maintaining or expanding on these levels, particularly in the continued absence of the growth policies that won Donald Trump the U.S. election last November."

On the earnings front, Google parent Alphabet Inc. reports after the close of trading. Other tech giants like Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc.

CMC market analyst David Madden says Alphabet is expected to report adjusted earnings of $10.34 a share for the second-quarter. Sales are expected to come in around $25.6-billion, up 19%= per cent year-on-year, and up 3.9 per cent from $20.1-billion last quarter - which beat expectations of $19.75-billion.

"The stock is eyeing the record high that was created in June of $988, and the momentum is to the upside. Bulls will be looking to the $1000 mark," he said. "Pullbacks could find support at $895."

On Bay Street, Tembec Inc. shares could be in the spotlight. Late Sunday, U.S.-based Rayonier Advanced Materials raised it's off for the Canadian forestry company to $4.75 a share. The takeover has been under close scrutiny in recent weeks with key shareholders arguing the company's previous offer undervalues Tembec. Oaktree Capital, Tembec’s top shareholder which opposed the earlier deal, and another shareholder Bennett Management have now both agreed to vote for the revised offer, Rayonier says.

Overseas, a higher euro - which touched its highest level against the U.S. dollar in more than a year - has pressured European shares. The euro lost a bit of altitude after new economic figures showed softer-than-forecast German business activity.

Britain's FTSE 100 was down 1 per cent at 7,378.09 in early trading. German's DAX fell 0.64 per cent and France's CAC was off 0.24 per cent.

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan turned positive, reversing earlier losses to advance 0.3 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei, however, fell 0.6 per cent, pressured by a stronger yen. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.53 per cent. The Shanghai composite index edged up 0.39 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices jumped after OPEC producer Saudi Arabia said it would cut exports to help speed up the market rebalancing. Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said his country would limit crude oil exports at 6.6 million barrels per day in August, almost 1 million barrels below levels seen last year. Earlier, oil prices seesawed overnight ahead of a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC members in St. Petersburg, Russia, to look at the impact of production cuts on an oversupplied market. In early going, both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate managed to push into positive territory after spending much of the early morning hours in the red. Brent crude lost more than 2 per cent Friday on an report forecasting a rise in OPEC production for this month.

LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said overnight activity suggests "a short-term bearish reversal and could encourage a deeper slide below the $45 level" for WTI. She also noted that OPEC General Secretary Mohammad Barkindo said on Sunday that increasing demand would help accelerate market rebalancing in the second half of this year, although traders may not be convinced.

"His words may remain insufficient to reverse the current bearish trend in the oil markets," she said in a morning note.

The markets had been holding out distant hope that Monday's meeting could lead to deeper OPEC cuts. The cartel has already extended current cuts through to next March, although members Libya and Nigeria are exempt from the plan.

In other commodities, gold prices held firm after touching a four-week high early in the session as political pressures in the United States kept the U.S. dollar near its lowest level in more than a year. Spot gold and U.S. gold futures for August delivery were flat early on.

Silver was also unchanged. That metal managed its best level since early July earlier in the day. London copper traded near its highest since early March on dollar weakness and the potential for tighter supply.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar traded near the upper end of the 79-cent (U.S.) range early on, managing relatively consistent gains even as crude prices struggled to hold their ground. The day's range so far is 79.65 cents to 79.86 cents. The loonie got a pop Friday on solid retail sales figures and inflation numbers that suggested underlying pressure despite the tepid headline reading. In an early note, LCG's Ms. Ozkardeskaya suggested that the headline reading had already been priced in but the advance in core inflation to 1.4 per cent in June from 1.3 per cent in the previous reading marked a "positive surprise" for the markets.

"The broad-based (U.S. dollar) dismantlement helped," she said. "The $1.25 (80 cents U.S.) seens still appetizing."

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level in 13 months as markets remain concerned about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to push through tax and stimulus programs in Washington. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of world currencies, touched its lowest level since June 2016. Reuters notes the index has been drifting lower since peaking in March, with the declines accelerating in recent weeks.

“A weaker dollar seems to be the path of least resistance given the soft data coming out of the U.S. and the political uncertainty,” Michael Hewson, chief markets strategist at CMC Capital Markets in London, told the news agency.

One of the week's key events for the U.S. dollar is the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The markets aren't expecting the central bank to move on rates but will be watching for hints about the coming months. Weaker data have left traders questioning whether another rate hike will be in the offing by year's end.

In bonds, U.S. Treasurys were mixed. The yield on the 10-year note was higher at 2.234 per cent, while the yield on the 30-year note was higher at 2.806 per cent.

Euro zone bond yields edged higher on an upward revision to economic growth forecasts from the International Monetary Fund. On Monday, the IMF upgraded its 2017 gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection for the euro zone to 1.9 per cent, up 0.2 percentage point from April.

Stocks set to see action

Rayonier Advanced Materials said it raised its offer price for Canadian paper and cellulose pulp maker Tembec Inc to $4.75 per share, valuing the deal at $475-million, excluding debt. Oaktree Capital Management LP, Tembec’s top shareholder which earlier opposed the deal, and another shareholder Bennett Management agreed to vote for the revised offer, Rayonier said.

Online health publisher WebMD Health Corp said on Monday it agreed to be bought by private equity firm KKR & Co in a deal valued at about $2.8-billion. KKR will pay $66.50 per share, a premium of 20.5 percent to WebMD’s Friday closing.

Toy maker Hasbro Inc’s quarterly sales scraped past analysts’ estimates, marking its smallest beat in more than one and a half years, propped up by demand for its Transformers and Nerf toys in the United States. Hasbro’s shares were down 5 per cent before the bell on Monday. The stock has surged about 50 per cent this year.

Sears Canada is facing a social media campaign calling for a boycott after the company said it planned to pay millions in bonuses to keep executives on board during restructuring, while not offering severance to laid-off workers. The retailer’s Facebook page has been flooded with comments from people vowing not to shop at Sears, and the hashtag #BoycottSearsCanada has been gaining traction on Twitter.

Wells Fargo & Co., already in the regulatory spotlight because of last year’s fake-account scandal, is drawing renewed scrutiny after a lawyer’s unauthorized release of sensitive client details for tens of thousands of accounts belonging to wealthy customers of its brokerage unit. Regulators have started asking questions about the breach, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, after the data was mistakenly provided to an attorney as part of a lawsuit involving two brothers, one a Wells Fargo employee and the other a former employee. A person briefed on the matter said Wells Fargo has determined the accounts were all from one brokerage branch in the northeastern United States.

More reading: How to survive rising rates: A guide for bond investors

More reading: Now may be the right time to buy REITs

Economic News

Euro zone businesses started the second half of 2017 with solid growth, though declining inflation pressures could put paid to expectations of a stimulus clawback by the ECB later this year, a survey found on Monday. IHS Markit’s euro zone Flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for July, seen as a good guide to economic growth, fell to 55.8 from June’s 56.3, still comfortably above the 50 level that separates growth from contraction.

Growth in Japan’s manufacturing activity slowed for the second straight month in July, a preliminary private survey showed on Monday, as export demand stagnated. The Markit/Nikkei Japan Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 52.2 in July on a seasonally adjusted basis from a final 52.4 in June.

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales hit a record high in May as they climbed 0.9 per cent to $61.6-billion. Economists had expected an increase of 0.5 per cent.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. releases its July Markit PMI.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. releases its June existing home sales. Consensus is for a 5.56 annual rate, down 1.2 per cent.

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press

Report Typo/Error