U.S. futures signalled a higher start Wednesday as earnings season kicks into high gear at the midpoint of the quarter's busiest reporting week for U.S. companies. On Bay Street, futures were positive as crude prices jumped on a drop in U.S. inventories. On Wall Street, results are due from Boeing, Coke and Ford. Tech earnings continue after the bell when Facebook Inc. delivers its results.

On this side of the border, miners Barrick and Goldcorp report after the end of the trading day. Suncor is also scheduled to release its results after the close. Before the bell, investors got a look at Loblaw Cos. quarterly results. The retailer reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.11, ahead of the $1.10 analysts had been expecting. Loblaw's revenue in the quarter was $11.1-billion, matching forecasts. Loblaw also cautioned that minimum wage increases in Ontario and Alberta are expected to increase labour expenses by about $190-million in 2018.

Canadian National Railway stock could also see some action Wednesday. The railway posted a 20-per-cent rise in second-quarter profit after the close of trading on Tuesday. However, the rail company also cautioned that a stronger Canadian dollar poses a headwind for the remainder of the year.

Outside earnings, the U.S. Federal Reserve concludes its two-day policy meeting. The central bank releases its decision on interest rates at 2 p.m. (ET). Economists aren't expecting a move on rates and the markets have priced in a less than 50-per-cent chance of another hike by the end of the year.

"The Fed is unlikely to raise interest rates again today having just done so in June, but we could get some insight into whether it will start reducing its balance sheet from September," OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said. "The Fed has been discussing this for some months now and it may use today’s statement to warn markets ahead of the next meeting."

In corporate news outside the earnings sphere, OpenText announced it will buy U.S.-based Guidance Software in a deal valued at $240-million (U.S.). Guidance shareholders will get $7.10 for each outstanding share under the agreement.

Overseas, European markets were higher as investors put in time waiting for the Fed decision. News that Britain's economic growth edged up 0.3 per cent in the second quarter - modestly ahead of the 0.2-per-cent growth seen in the first quarter - helped underpin sentiment. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.58 per cent to 7,478.21 in early going. Germany's DAX was up 0.27 per cent and France's CAC 40 was up 0.73 per cent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished up 94.96 points at 20,050. The Shanghai composite index rose 0.12 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended up 0.33 per cent.

Brent crude topped $50 (U.S.) a barrel for the first time since early last month as hopes that a continued decline in U.S. inventories will spell relief for an oversupplied market. The gains come after Brent crude futures jumped more than 3 per cent in the previous day's session. West Texas Intermediate traded higher, holding above $48 (U.S.) a barrel in early going on Wednesday.

The gains come after the American Petroleum Institute reported Tuesday that U.S. crude stocks fell by 10.2 million barrels for the week ended July 21. The market had been expecting a decrease of about 2.6 million barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its latest inventory figures later Wednesday morning. Economists are expecting those numbers to also show a decline in crude stocks.

"The EIA’s weekly data is due today and could reveal a fourth straight week decline in the US oil inventories," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a morning note. "Analyst expect 3.3-million-barrel contraction in last week’s figures versus (a decline of ) 4.7 million printed a week before."

"A soft read could give an additional boost to the energy markets, yet the skepticism due to the global supply/demand imbalance will likely wet the short appetite approaching the $50 per barrel."

The market has also been underpinned by an announcement Monday by Saudi Arabia that it would cap crude exports to 6.6 million barrels a day next month. That would be down about 1 million barrels for year-earlier levels. Nigeria, which is exempt from current OPEC product limits, has said it would join efforts to trim market oversupply by limiting its output to 1.8 million barrels a day, once production stabilizes at that level.

In other commodities, gold prices fell as the U.S. dollar steadied ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision. Spot gold and U.S. gold futures were both lower in early trading.

“Markets are certainly a little bit cautious ahead of the Fed meeting and that’s probably hindering investor appetite,” ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes told Reuters. “I think the market will be looking for any comments around inflation.”

Silver prices were also lower. London copper touched a two-year high on speculation that demand from China could grow it the country bans imports on scrap metal, including copper from the end of 2018.

The Canadian dollar traded in a fairly narrow range overnight, moving just below the 80-cent mark as its U.S. counterpart steadies ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision. The day range for the loonie so far is 79.87 cents (U.S.) to 79.98 cents. About an hour before the North American open, the dollar was trading closer to the bottom end of that range.

The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, moved off 13-month lows ahead of the announcement as investors trimmed short bets. Market expectations for a Fed rate hike by year's end have now fallen below 50 per cent. The greenback was modestly higher against a basket of world currencies early Wednesday.

"We expect the tone of the policy statement will closely mirror that of (Fed chair Janet) Yellen’s recent Congressional testimony," RBC assistant chief economist Paul Ferley said in note. " Labour markets have continued to improve with the unemployment rate averaging a cycle-low 4.4 per cent in (the second quarter) and below the 4.6 per cent the Fed estimates as its long-run ‘full-employment’ level."

He said U.S. GDP growth appears to have rebounded after slowing to 1.4 per cent in the fourth quarter. The one area of concern, however, remains a continued moderation in the rate of inflation, although the central bank appears ready look past recent numbers, citing "unusual reductions" in some price categories.

Mr. Ferley said there is some risk that the bank will opt to announce the beginning of balance sheet tapering. However, he said, RBC expects the Fed to hold off until its September policy meeting.

In bonds, U.S. Treasurys were higher as investors wait for the Fed announcement. The yield on the 10-year note was lower at 2.314 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 2.898 per cent.

Euro zone government bond yields, meanwhile, edged lower but were near one-week highs.

Coca-Cola Co. reported a 60.2-per-cent drop in quarterly profit, as the beverage maker incurred a charge of $653-million related to refranchising its North America bottling operations. Net income attributable to Coca-Cola’s shareholders fell to $1.37-billion, or 32 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.45-billion, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $9.70-billion from $11.54-billion a year earlier, falling for the ninth straight quarter, hurt by a strong dollar and refranchising of bottling territories.

Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly net profit that beat expectations because of a lower effective tax rate than the same period a year earlier and increased sales of more profitable pickup trucks in the U.S. market. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company reported second-quarter net income of $2.04-billion, or 51 cents per share, up from just under $2-billion, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, the No. 2 U.S. auto maker reported earnings per share of 56 cents, and on that basis analysts, on average, looked for 43 cents.

Boeing Co. reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year ago when it booked a charge, and raised its full-year core profit forecast. The world’s biggest maker of jetliners said it expects 2017 core earnings per share in a range of $9.80 to $10.00, up from its previous forecast of $9.20 to $9.40. Boeing earned $1.76-billion, or $2.89 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $234-million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier. Last year’s results included more than $2-billion in charges related to the 787, 747 and KC-46 tanker aircraft programs.

Yellow Pages Ltd. says chief executive Julien Billot has left the company. The company says the board has named chief financial officer Ken Taylor as interim chief executive and has started a search for a permanent successor.

Home Capital Group says it has repaid a $2-billion line of credit from Berkshire Hathaway. The company was given the financial lifeline last month by Berkshire Hathaway, which is headed by Warren Buffett, as it was trying to regain investor confidence following a run on deposits from customers. When it provided the line of credit, Berkshire Hathaway also bought a $400 million stake in Home Capital. Home Capital says proceeds from asset sales helped it repay the line of credit, bringing down the amount of interest expenses it faces as it continues to strengthen its liquidity position.

Daimler’s co-operation projects with car makers will not be curbed by a European Commission investigation into alleged anti-competitive behaviour among German car makers, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Wednesday. German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday that German car makers Daimler, BMW, VW, Porsche and Audi held meetings to discuss suppliers, prices and standards to the disadvantage of foreign car makers. The European Commission said on Saturday it was investigating. Companies found guilty of breaching EU cartel rules face fines of as much as 10 percent of their global turnover. Second-quarter results showed Daimler’s star performer remained its luxury cars division which helped push up quarterly operating profit by 15 percent, slightly below consensus, according to Reuters

Japanese video-game maker Nintendo Co. has reversed into profit for the April-June quarter from losses the previous year, boosted by the popularity of its Switch hybrid game machine. Kyoto-based Nintendo reported Wednesday a profit of 21.26 billion yen ($190-million) for the fiscal first quarter, improving from a 24.5 billion yen loss for the three months through June 30 last year. Quarterly sales more than doubled to 154.1 billion yen ($1.4-billion) from 62 billion yen the previous year.

Newmont Mining Corp. handily beat quarterly profit estimates on Tuesday as production improved, more than offsetting the impact of lower realized gold prices. The company also raised the lower end of its full-year production forecast on better yield from its mines in North America and Africa.

Adobe Systems Inc.’s Flash, a once-ubiquitous technology used to power most of the media content found online, will be retired at the end of 2020, the software company announced Tuesday. Adobe, along with partners Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc’s Google, Facebook Inc and Mozilla Corp, said support for Flash will ramp down across the internet in phases over the next three years. After 2020, Adobe will stop releasing updates for Flash and web browsers will no longer support it. The companies are encouraging developers to migrate their software onto modern programming standards.

Britain’s economy gathered only a little speed in the second quarter after almost stalling at the start of the year, propped up by the services sector and a booming film industry, official figures showed on Wednesday, Reuters reports. Growth of 0.3 per cent on the quarter was up from 0.2 per cent in the first quarter, a figure that is likely to cement expectations that the Bank of England will keep interest rates on hold next week at their record low level. The figure was in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. releases new home sales report for June. Consensus is for an annual rate of 610,000, unchanged.

(2 p.m.) U.S. Federal Reserve make its interest rate announcement.

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press

