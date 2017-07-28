Equity Markets

Tech shares looked set for a rough ride Friday after Amazon.com Inc.'s earnings miss sent ripples through world markets overnight. Nasdaq futures were down sharply in early going. Dow and S&P futures were also lower, pointing to a weak start to the last trading day of the week. On Bay Street, futures were also lower with traders looking to earnings from big market players Bombardier Inc. and TransCanada Corp.

Amazon shares were down nearly 3 per cent in premarket trading after the online retailer posted a 77-per-cent drop in quarterly profit as costs rose. Amazon also warned of a potential operating loss in the current quarter. Amazon's results hit world markets with Asian shares pulling back and tech shares in Europe starting Friday down sharply.

In a note, CMC market analyst Michael Hewson says, despite the overnight decline in share price, the stock is still trading above $1,000 (U.S.) and Amazon's revenue rose 25 per cent in the latest quarter to $38-billion. He added the reason for higher costs stemmed from investment in Amazon's Prime Video business.

"Investors need to be wise to the fact that adding subscriber numbers and market share requires new content and that costs money, and between them Amazon and Netflix are spending over $10-billion between them over the next year or so, which means they need to start pricing that in," he said.

On Bay Street, Bombardier reported a $296-million (U.S.) loss in its latest quarter as it was hit by restructuring costs. The loss amounted to 13 cents a share compared with a loss of $490-million or 24 cents a share in the same quarter a year ago. However, on an adjusted basis, Bombardier posted earnings of 2 cents a share. Analysts had been expecting a loss of a penny. Bombardier also said it expected adjusted results for the year to come in near the high end of its forecasts.

TransCanada reported net income of $881-million or $1.01 a share compared to net income of $365-million or 52 cents a share for the same period last year. Adjusted earnings totalled 76 cents a share in the latest quarter. Analysts were looking for earnings around 68 cents on that basis. Ahead of the results, TransCanada announced plans Friday to apply to the National Energy Board to expand the capacity of the Canadian Mainline System. TransCanada put the cost of the expansion at $160-million.

Outside earnings, markets will also get readings on both the Canadian and U.S. economy. Statistics Canada reports May GDP this morning. Economists are looking for growth of about 0.2 per cent. The advance reading on U.S. second-quarter GDP growth is also due. Consensus is for an annual rate of 2.5 per cent.

Overseas, markets fell as Amazon's results raised doubts about what had been a positive earnings season to that point. In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8 per cent, with Samsung, dropping 3.5 percent. Japan's Nikkei finished down 0.6 per cent at 19,959.84. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.56 per cent and the Shanghai composite fell 0.13 per cent.

In Europe, markets were lower. Britain's FTSE 100 was trading down 0.71 per cent. Germany's DAX was down 0.75 per cent and France's CAC 40 was off 1.44 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices turned higher early Friday sitting near their highest levels in two months. Reports this week showing declining U.S. inventories have helped underpin gains. In early trading, both benchmark Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate shook off early losses to trade higher as the North American open approached.

U.S. rig count numbers, due later Friday, could offer some direction for crude. U.S. crude production has been rising since the middle of last year, although Reuters notes that output fell to 9.41 barrels per day (bpd) in the week to July 21, from 9.43 million barrels during the previous week.

Earlier this week, a report from the Energy Information Administration showed crude stocks fell by 7.2 million barrels last week, far more than analysts had been expecting. At the same time, OPEC and non-OPEC members met to discuss market conditions, with Saudi Arabia, the cartel's biggest producer, saying it will cap crude exports to 6.6 million barrels a day next month. That's about a million barrels below last year's levels.

In other commodities, gold prices were modestly lower ahead of advance figures on U.S. second-quarter GDP growth. Investors are watching to see how the figures will affect the U.S. dollar, which has been sitting at multi-month lows in recent days following this week's Federal Reserve meeting.

Spot gold prices were mostly flat early on. Gold futures for August delivery were slightly lower.

"Gold is on track for monthly gains," LCD senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note. "The Fed’s silence regarding its balance sheet normalisation plans keep the U.S. yields subdued, hence maintains the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-bearing gold at suitable levels."

In other metals, silver was up slightly. Copper prices were mostly unchanged as currency markets showed little action.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading well below 80 cents (U.S.). Overnight, the loonie seesawed but failed to come close to breaching that key level. The day's range so far is 79.57 cents (U.S.) to 79.81 cents. The dollar closed Thursday at 79.87 cents. The key event this morning for the currency will be the release of May GDP figures by Statistics Canada.

"We expect GDP growth inched up 0.1 per cent in May to build on the six-month streak of increases through April is already the longest since mid-2014," RBC chief assistant economist Paul Ferley said in a note. "We expect GDP would also have posted a stronger May increase if not for a week-long construction strike in Quebec that we calculate reduced construction spending nationally by 2 per cent."

On average, economists are expecting growth in May to come in around 0.2 per cent.

The markets will also get a reading on second-quarter U.S. GDP growth, which could help stabilize the U.S. dollar. Mr. Ferley says RBC is looking for an annual growth rate of about 2.8 per cent in the quarter, up from 1.4 per cent in the first three months of the year, with consumer spending climbing nearly 3 per cent.

Early Friday, the U.S. dollar was down against a basket of currencies after attempting an early rally as traders await the U.S. GDP figures. Elsewhere, the euro advanced against the green back after new figures showed Europe's economic confidence rose to its best level in nearly a decade.

In bonds, the yield on the 10-year note was higher at 2.321 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was lower at 2.321 per cent.

In Europe, Germany’s short-term borrowing costs held at six-week lows.

Stocks set to see action

Starbucks Corp.’s new chief executive said the world’s biggest coffee chain is making a long-term investment in China, as worries that growth from its dominant U.S. market is cooling. Kevin Johnson, who succeeded Starbucks co-founder Howard Schultz as CEO in April, is tasked with the difficult job of finding new ways to deliver the robust growth that Wall Street has demanded from the popular chain. The urgency of Johnson’s mandate was underscored on Thursday, when the Seattle-based company posted quarterly profit that just matched analysts’ estimates. Starbucks also tempered expectations for the current quarter as it faces softness in the U.S. retail and restaurant industries and said it would close all 379 of its Teavana stores.

A flood of Snap Inc shares held back since the Snapchat owner’s initial public offering could start to trade freely next week, pressuring a stock that has already plunged far below its debut price. Starting on Monday and extending into August, early investors, employees and other insiders at the Snapchat owner can sell shares for the first time since its $3.4-billion March IPO, the third-largest ever for a U.S. tech company. That means the supply of stock on the public market could mushroom in a matter of weeks by hundreds of millions of shares from fewer than 200 million shares. Demand for Snap shares among investors is already meager after the stock hit five straight record lows this week.

Barclays reported a 1.2 billion pound ($1.57-billion U.S.) first half loss on Friday after taking a 2.5 billion pound hit from the sale of its Africa business and calling an end to its restructuring. The British bank said it had made a 1.4 billion pound loss on the sale of 33 per cent of Barclays Africa Group, and took a further 1.1 billion pound impairment charge on the sale. Barclays in June cut its stake in Barclays Africa Group to 15 per cent, ending more than 90 years as a major presence in the continent as it shifts its focus back to Britain and the United States.

Intel Corp. more than doubled its second-quarter profit as sales of its personal computer chips strengthened and the company made further inroads in promising new areas of technology, The Associated Press reported. The world’s largest chip maker also brightened its outlook for the remainder of the year. The report released Thursday drew a lukewarm reaction from investors as Intel’s stock edged up 13 cents to $35.10 in extended trading. Intel earned $2.81 billion, or 58 cents per share during the three-month period ended July 1. That compared to net income of $1.33 billion, or 27 cents per share, at the same time last year. If not for one-time items unrelated to its ongoing business, Intel said it would have earned 72 cents per share. That figure exceeded the average estimate of 68 cents per share among analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

German sportswear group Adidas has agreed to sell its CCM ice hockey brand to private equity firm Birch Hill Equity Partners for $110-million, it said on Thursday, as it focuses more strongly on its core Adidas and Reebok brands. Adidas has shaken up its business in the United States and shed non-core businesses to regain ground lost to Nike, outpacing its rival’s sales growth in key markets this year.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada releases its May real gross domestic product. Consensus is for a 0.2-per-cent increase.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. issues is second quarter GDP. Consensus is for an annual rate of 2.5 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. releases the July University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report. Consensus is for a reading of 93.0.

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press

